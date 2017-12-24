NFL Week 16 Sunday Open Discussion Thread

Week 16 of the 2017 NFL regular season continues on today with 12 Sunday games. With the Pittsburgh Steelers not playing until Monday afternoon we can all sit back and enjoy some Christmas eve football. If you are like me, you have a big meal planned today.

As I have already noted, the two games that Steelers fans will be keeping a close eye on Sunday include the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars both playing. The former will be hosting the Buffalo Bills in early action while the latter will play the San Francisco 49ers on the road later this afternoon.

If you’re interested, please feel free to use this comment section below this post as the official Sunday discussion thread for all 12 games.

As usual, I will try to add a few video highlights from both games to this post as they progress.

AFC – ​​​2017 NFL PLAYOFF SCENARIOS FOR WEEK 16

CLINCHED: New England – AFC East division title, Pittsburgh – AFC North division title, Jacksonville – Playoff berth

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11-3) (vs. Buffalo (8-6), Sunday)

New England clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) NE win + PIT loss + JAX loss or tie

New England clinches a first-round bye with:

1) NE win + PIT loss OR

2) NE win + JAX loss or tie OR

3) NE tie + JAX loss

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (11-3) (at Houston (4-10), Monday)

Pittsburgh clinches a first-round bye with:

1) PIT win + JAX loss or tie OR

2) PIT tie + JAX loss

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (10-4) (at San Francisco (4-10), Sunday)

Jacksonville clinches AFC South division title with:

1) JAX win or tie OR

2) TEN loss or tie

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (8-6) (vs. Miami (6-8), Sunday)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

1) KC win OR

2) LAC loss OR

3) KC tie + LAC tie

TENNESSEE TITANS (8-6) (vs. Los Angeles Rams (10-4), Sunday)

Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with:

1) TEN win + BAL loss + BUF loss