    NFL Week 16 Sunday Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan December 24, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Week 16 of the 2017 NFL regular season continues on today with 12 Sunday games. With the Pittsburgh Steelers not playing until Monday afternoon we can all sit back and enjoy some Christmas eve football. If you are like me, you have a big meal planned today.

    As I have already noted, the two games that Steelers fans will be keeping a close eye on Sunday include the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars both playing. The former will be hosting the Buffalo Bills in early action while the latter will play the San Francisco 49ers on the road later this afternoon.

    If you’re interested, please feel free to use this comment section below this post as the official Sunday discussion thread for all 12 games.

    As usual, I will try to add a few video highlights from both games to this post as they progress.

    AFC – ​​​2017 NFL PLAYOFF SCENARIOS FOR WEEK 16

    CLINCHED: New England – AFC East division title, Pittsburgh – AFC North division title, Jacksonville – Playoff berth

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (11-3) (vs. Buffalo (8-6), Sunday)

    New England clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

    1) NE win + PIT loss + JAX loss or tie

    New England clinches a first-round bye with:

    1) NE win + PIT loss OR

    2) NE win + JAX loss or tie OR

    3) NE tie + JAX loss

    PITTSBURGH STEELERS (11-3) (at Houston (4-10), Monday)

    Pittsburgh clinches a first-round bye with:

    1) PIT win + JAX loss or tie OR

    2) PIT tie + JAX loss

    JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (10-4) (at San Francisco (4-10), Sunday)

    Jacksonville clinches AFC South division title with:

    1) JAX win or tie OR

    2) TEN loss or tie

    KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (8-6) (vs. Miami (6-8), Sunday)

    Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

    1) KC win OR

    2) LAC loss OR

    3) KC tie + LAC tie

    TENNESSEE TITANS (8-6) (vs. Los Angeles Rams (10-4), Sunday)

    Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with:

    1) TEN win + BAL loss + BUF loss

    • StolenUpVotes

      Go Bills!

    • pittfan

      +1,000,000.

    • pittfan

      NE 3 and out.
      Bills driving.
      Go Bills!

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Just saw the Steelers Christmas video on Fox’s Twitter account. Great stuff.

    • Steel City Slim

      Let’s go Buffalo! (That rhymes 😂)

    • Darth Blount 47

      CIRCLE THE WAGONS!

      End of 1st…. 3-0 Buffalo Bills!

      3-3. BOOO. (But yay that the Bills stopped them on the goal-line!)

    • pittfan

      Come on Buffalo! Baby Jesus wants a NE loss for his birthday present!!

    • Lambert58

      Buffalo Bills: So you’re sayin’ there’s a chance!!

    • Darth Blount 47

      4th and 2 from the 6 yard line and Tyrod goes for it and takes a sack. SMFH.

    • Lambert58

      How can Buffalo come away with NO points there??? SMDH

    • Lambert58

      PICK 6 for the Bills!!!!!!!!!!!1

    • dany

      Brady is having an awful december

    • Darth Blount 47

      Kenny Britt paying HUGE dividends……. PICK 6 off him.

      AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!

    • Darth Blount 47

      They were setting ’em up! Lol!

    • Lambert58

      Hopefully an omen for things to come… Ever since the achilles injury, he has not been himself.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I hope he has an even worse January.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Time for headsets to start malfunctioning

    • Chad Weiss

      Hes not very good w pressure.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I hear the Bills are going old school in case that happens with gigantic placards with brightly colored hieroglyphics on them. Take that, Hoodie!

    • Chad Weiss

      Crack block not even called

    • Chad Weiss

      Tom’s not looking all that impressive

    • Lambert58

      Can’t even watch Bills/Pats. I hate them with a white-hot passion.

    • Darth Blount 47

      The Fightin’ (Cheatin’) Riverons? Yeah, not a fan.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Todd Gurley should EASILY win NFL MVP. IMO.

      This Brady talk nonsense is, well, nonsensical.

    • Chad Weiss

      That’s a gruesome injury

    • Darth Blount 47

      Bills score a TD with 2 seconds left in the half. Celebrations ensue.

      “Play under review.” Of course it is.

      Wonder how this call is gonna go………………………………………

    • Chad Weiss

      If riveron overturn it the league is bs

    • pittfan

      Somebody get AL on the horn, we need another BS call!! Stat!

    • Dee Evolution

      Jesus Christ!!!

    • Chris92021

      This confirms it. Al Riveron is on the Patriots’ payroll.

    • Chris92021

      It is BS.

    • Dee Evolution

      Touchdown… No touchdown…. Possession…. No control….

    • Chad Weiss

      Riveron strikes again. Man this is unbelievable

    • ThatGuy

      Nobody can tell me the NFL isn’t fixed for New England anymore. What’s the point in watching Pats games?

    • Lambert58

      Interesting strategy. lol

    • Steeler Nation

      I give up!!