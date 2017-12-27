Hot Topics

    No Rest For Weary In Season Finale With Playoff Implications Still At Large

    By Matthew Marczi December 27, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters yesterday that his plan for Sunday is to win the game against the Cleveland Browns, who up to this point have been unable to do so even once in their first 15 games. This is their last chance.

    Tomlin also said that he was undecided about whether or not he will rest starters, or who might rest. Frankly, I don’t think there is any place for questioning. Nobody that is healthy enough to play should be rested. There is still an opportunity to clinch homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, a goal that has eluded them for over a decade.

    As long as that possibility remains, then maximum effort should be given in pursuit of the goal of winning the game. That means Ben Roethlisberger needs to start the game at quarterback. Le’Veon Bell needs to be behind him at the running back position. Cameron Heyward and Mike Mitchell ought to be out there. Provided that Ramon Foster is well clear of any concussion symptoms, he should suit up as well.

    All that need happen is for the New England Patriots to lose their game and for the Steelers to win theirs. There are not many variables here. They don’t need much help. It is true that their ‘ask’ is a big one—if we’re being honest, it’s hard to even imagine Bryce Petty and the Jets traveling into Foxboro and coming out with a win—but stranger things have happened.

    The Steelers and the Patriots will be playing at the same time, so when kickoff occurs, there is no way for Pittsburgh to know whether or not there is anything to play for. Should New England handily blow out the Jets, then it goes without saying that there is no compelling reason for their starters to strain themselves in an attempt to win.

    But if the Patriots are in a competitive game, then it would be doing themselves a disservice not to maximize their chances of winning. Barring a blowout scenario of their own, I would be perfectly content with Roethlisberger and the rest going from start to finish in order to preserve a win.

    While it is entirely possible that the Steelers could still beat the 0-15 Browns, who appear almost to be unraveling at this point, with players such as Landry Jones, Stevan Ridley, Tyson Alualu, B.J. Finney, Robert Golden, and others in the starting lineup, we saw how narrowly they escaped defeat in a similar situation a year ago in a meaningless game for them.

    And the Browns have a lot more to play for this year than last year. They are desperately trying to avoid going winless and establishing the single worst two-season span in NFL history. The avoidance of ignominy is worth more to them than an uncertain shot at homefield advantage is to the Steelers.

    • melblount

      Just Mikey being Mikey – dumb as a rock.

      Or, as one poster on a national site stated:
      “Undecided? Just like the end of the last game against the Patriots.”

      At least he’s giving his apologists enough time to think up excuses why it was OK to rest starters and lose to the Clowns while the Yets were taking down the Patsies.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      If the Browns weren’t imploding more every week with firings and Hue throwing players under the bus in the media I might be worried.

    • Nolrog

      While the top seed is technically in play, I really cannot see the Jets beating the Patriots in Foxboro.

    • SteelerMike

      Agree, the decision to play should be an easy one because there is something to be gained potentially. But more importantly, in this case, the team will decrease their chances of being rusty in their first playoff game. Disappointed with Tomlin’s indecision on this matter – might as well go ahead and sit players if your head coach is not all in.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Scary tidbit…almost 85% of the away teams who play on Monday nites don’t cover the spread. Couple that with a rivalry game to a Cleveland team that would love to ruin something and you got a weird situation.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Even a remote chance is an opportunity the team can’t pass up. Same reason the Pats aren’t likely to rest their starters either.

    • Big Joe

      One other point to make is the need to gain as much timing and rapport as possible between BIg Ben and the top 3 WRs if AB is not able to return for the Rd 2 game. Having Landry Jones throw to them against Cleveland as they fill some of AB’s roles and routes isn’t going to help with that this weekend – practice can only replicate just so much. I’m concerned that sitting Ben and some other starters this weekend, then having 2 weeks off, will throw their current timing and rhythm off for a quarter or half of that playoff game.

    • JNick

      I don’t wish injury on anyone, but I wouldn’t wish against Brady getting his arm ripped off during the game against the Jets. Just to watch the Pats fans heads explode .

    • pittfan

      Win the game and get a week off to heal. “If” we were to lose and patters lose too, it would be a monumental pants crapping. Take care of business boys and stay in the football mode.
      Besides, who wants to be in ignomomany whatever that is…??

    • Brian Moritz

      Mike Mitchell? I thought you said we should play the best players.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      I have to disagree a little bit here. Jets have about a 5% chance to win that game. I’d start the starters but watch the scoreboard. If it gets to a 2 td game, pull all important players that you can. Would you rather play New England at home without a key starter or 2, or have all of them healthy on the road?