    It’s Official: The Browns Broke DeShone Kizer

    By Alex Kozora December 20, 2017 at 02:11 pm

    I can’t say I was the biggest fan of DeShone Kizer coming out of school but my goodness, the Cleveland Browns may have set an NFL record in breaking their first round draft pick. From nearly the beginning, Hue Jackson and the organization have made it clear they have no plan or confidence in Kizer. Running back Duke Johnson essentially confirmed that today, saying Kizer’s “confidence is probably shot.”

    It hasn’t been much better recently. Jackson openly mused about benching Kizer – again – after this week’s game but ultimately decided against it. Through 13 games, Kizer has tossed only nine touchdowns to a league-leading 19 interceptions while completing 54% of his passes. Only twice this year has he tossed more than one score but has thrown that many picks in six games, including a pair in a 27-10 loss last weekend to Baltimore.

    Probably the biggest kick to Kizer’s confidence was when the Browns tried – and failed – to trade for A.J. McCarron at the deadline. The deal was agreed to and botched in a public mess, a clear sign though the team already wanted to move on from Kizer.

    The front office has been cleaned out and Jackson is likely to stay for 2018. So it sounds like the Browns will take another crack at this whole quarterback thing and *hope* to get it right this time around. But if they handle things like they have handled Kizer, they’re going to have to keep on waiting to find the man who will turn around their franchise. Maybe that could’ve been Kizer. Too bad Cleveland didn’t know what they were doing to find out.

    • will

      Wow….😣 Cleveland is awful…….the Football team is too!

    • StolenUpVotes

      Hue Jackson deserves to be fired. I completely understand how bare that cupboard is, but he had absolutely no plan for this kid. Just threw him out there only to bench him. Rinse and repeat.

    • colingrant

      Nothing works in Cleveland. Bad luck latches onto them like a plague. I’m still reeling from the Pat’s loss however Browns fans haven’t lamented a significant loss since the fumble 30 years ago. A friend told me their have been more Star Wars movies (3) since 2015 than the Browns have wins. I’m not a Star Wars guy so I don’t know if it’s true, but what is true is the Browns as a franchise offer have created enough material to support an entire SNL production, without commercials. It’s a cornucopia of “you can’t make this stuff up” material. The entire 30 yeas qualifies for news of the weird.

    • taztroy43

      QB Kizer for a 6th or 7th rounder to the Steelers in the off season? Or how about QB Kessler who the Steelers showed interest in a couple of years ago?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Can we have him?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      You: “I’m not a Star Wars guy so I don’t know if it’s true,”
      Me: It’s true.

    • rystorm06

      You can do this headline any year for any 1st round Cleveland pick lol

    • Nathanael Dory

      Do you prefer him or Dobbs?

    • Nathanael Dory

      Well, it was clear since draft day this guy was a project. He wasnt ready to enter the draft nor to be starting.

    • Grant Humphrey

      I swear the Browns allergic to talent.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      If I were a player I would pull an Eli and flat out refuse to go if the Browns drafted me. No way I would join that dumpster fire.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Kizer and it’s not even close. Dobbs is a genius, but I thought he was average in college.

    • Steelers12

      Yeah i would take kizer as a project

    • Steeler Nation!

      Yeah their failure was in starting him in the first place. Where do you go from there where it’s not deemed a total loss? He was another one (like Dobbs) that people raved about their talent or mental makeup, but played like average college QBs. Average to below on accuracy and decision making.

      Here’s my question though. How did we get to this point where the QB is untouchable? If their confidence is so easily shattered, were they ever going to be that good anyway? How do explain Bradshaw’s benchings, Johnny Unitas, or Kurt Warner or Case Keenum?

    • Steeler Nation!

      Agree

    • jesse murray

      Kizer was taken in 2nd round.

    • Renohightower

      Browns gonna Brown Jackson never wanted him anyhow Depodesta/Sashi Brown pick trying to be cheap

    • Renohightower

      should have ben 4-5th round

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      Great! Maybe we can trade our wasted 4th rd pick, Dobbs, to them to get OUR wasted pick back!!!