    Patriots 2017 Week 15 Injury Report: DT Alan Branch Ruled Out; 10 Others Questionable

    By Dave Bryan December 15, 2017 at 06:36 pm

    The New England Patriots final injury report of Week 15 was released Friday afternoon and it includes one player listed as out for their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and ten more players listed as questionable.

    After failing to practice all week, Patriots defensive lineman Alan Branch (knee) was officially ruled out for the Sunday game by the team on their Friday injury report. Branch injured his knee this past Monday night during the Patriots road loss to the Miami Dolphins.

    The ten players ending the week listed as questionable by the Patriots are defensive end Trey Flowers (rib), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle), linebacker David Harris (ankle), wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder), defensive back Brandon King (hamstring), defensive lineman Eric Lee (ankle), wide receiver Matthew Slater (hamstring), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf), tackle LaAdrian Waddle (ankle) and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (foot). All 10 of those players are listed as being limited during the entire week.

    For what it’s worth, King, Harris, Van Noy and Flowers were all inactive Monday night against the Dolphins.

    • Sam Clonch

      THAT’S a beat up team.

    • LucasY59

      its also the Belicheat way of not really giving info on injuries…everyone on the roster is listed as questionable

    • ThatGuy

      Short week and 3 straight road games

    • Sam Clonch

      Just Branch out is significant. That 5 of the other guys were also out last week, and none of them had a full practice all week, gotta think at least a few of them are going to be out this week too. Van Noy sitting would be YUGE.

    • LucasY59

      yep Im not saying some of them arent hurt, just that Bill tries to be a vague as possible

      Branch for sure being out is a good thing, and there is a chance that some of those “questionable” guys will end up being inactive (and any sposed to be starter that ends up not playing is a good thing) but of course we wont find out until an hr before game time