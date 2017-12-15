Patriots 2017 Week 15 Injury Report: DT Alan Branch Ruled Out; 10 Others Questionable

The New England Patriots final injury report of Week 15 was released Friday afternoon and it includes one player listed as out for their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and ten more players listed as questionable.

After failing to practice all week, Patriots defensive lineman Alan Branch (knee) was officially ruled out for the Sunday game by the team on their Friday injury report. Branch injured his knee this past Monday night during the Patriots road loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The ten players ending the week listed as questionable by the Patriots are defensive end Trey Flowers (rib), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle), linebacker David Harris (ankle), wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder), defensive back Brandon King (hamstring), defensive lineman Eric Lee (ankle), wide receiver Matthew Slater (hamstring), linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf), tackle LaAdrian Waddle (ankle) and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. (foot). All 10 of those players are listed as being limited during the entire week.

For what it’s worth, King, Harris, Van Noy and Flowers were all inactive Monday night against the Dolphins.