Patriots 2017 Week 15 Injury Report: DT Alan Branch Sits Again On Thursday

The New England Patriots have now released their second injury report of Week 15 and their Thursday offering is identical to the one they released on Wednesday except for the addition of one player.

After failing to practice on Thursday due to an illness, Patriots cornernack Johnson Bademosi (illness) was added to the teams injury report. Also failing to practice on Thursday was defensive tackle Alan Branch (knee), who was injured during the Patriots Monday night game against the Miami Dolphins. With Branch now missing two practices in a row it’s looking like he might ultimately sit out the Sunday afternoon game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Limited for a second consecutive day on Thursday for the Patriots were cornerback Malcolm Butler (ankle), defensive lineman Trey Flowers (rib), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle), linebacker David Harris (ankle), wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder), defensive back Brandon King (hamstring), wide receiver Matthew Slater (hamstring), tackle LaAdrian Waddle (ankle) and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (foot).

It will now be interesting to see if Flowers is ultimately able to play Sunday against the Steelers being as he’s missed the last few games with his rib injury.

Practicing fully once again on Thursday for the Patriots were quarterback Tom Brady (Achilles) and wide receiver Brandin Cooks (hand) and both obviously will play Sunday at Heinz Field against the Steelers.