Patriots 2017 Week 15 Injury Report: DT Alan Branch Sits Out Wednesday

The New England Patriots have released their first injury report of Week 15 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and as one would expect, there are quite a few players listed on it.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Patriots were defensive tackle Alan Branch (knee) and he’ll be an important player to watch the remainder of the week. Branch was injured during the Patriots Monday night loss to the Miami Dolphins and on Wednesday the team announced that they have re-signed defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois. In short, there’s probably a decent chance that Branch won’t be able to play Sunday against the Steelers.

Limited on Wednesday for the Patriots were cornerback Malcolm Butler (ankle), defensive lineman Trey Flowers (rib), cornerback Stephon Gilmore (ankle), linebacker David Harris (ankle), wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder), defensive back Brandon King (hamstring), wide receiver Matthew Slater (hamstring), tackle LaAdrian Waddle (ankle) and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (foot).

Of those limited players, it’s worth noting that Flowers and Harris have both recently missed games and both were inactive again Monday night against the Dolphins.

Practicing filly on Wednesday for the Patriots were quarterback Tom Brady (Achilles) and wide receiver Brandin Cooks (hand).