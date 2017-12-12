Hot Topics

    Patriots Loss Raises The Stakes For A Steelers Win Sunday Night

    By Matthew Marczi December 12, 2017 at 12:20 am

    The Pittsburgh Steelers got a bit of a treat last night with the Miami Dolphins handing the New England Patriots a loss on the eve of their own big showdown with the Goliath of the NFL. The Steelers only narrowly avoided a disappointing division loss of their own this week, as well.

    But truly, the most important thing, if any, that they gained last night was some visual confirmation of strategies that can work to beat the Patriots on both sides of the ball. Tom Brady did not convert a third down all game, and the defense gave up its most points in months. The tape will show how that happened.

    While New England’s loss is beneficial to the Steelers, however, it’s not quite as significant as it might seem. Ultimately, they will still be staring down the number two seed if they are unable to beat the Patriots. But the stakes have been raised for a win.

    In conjunction with a Jaguars loss, a Steelers win over New England would actually lock up the top seed in the AFC, and homefield advantage throughout the postseason. With two weeks yet to play after that, it would truly be a significant luxury.

    Of course, the Steelers wouldn’t seriously rest all of their key starters for three straight weeks. That would be absurd, especially for a team that has talked openly about having rust coming out of their scheduled regular-season bye week. Taking three weeks off would not be ideal.

    But it would be a good problem to have, and Pittsburgh would love to be in position to even talk about that decision. The only thing they can control toward that end is beating the Patriots, who once again looked quite beatable last night, on both sides of the football.

    The Patriots trailed throughout nearly the entire game, only briefly taking a 7-6 lead in the first half before the Dolphins responded with a matching touchdown drive. While their running backs looked dynamic, their wide receivers were largely absent, and Rob Gronkowski was clearly missed, which is something the Steelers will have to address.

    Brady only averaged 5.4 yards per pass attempt with one touchdown and two interceptions, taking two sacks and facing frequent pressure throughout the night. The Dolphins dominated time of possession, clocking over 36 minutes on offense, utilizing Kenyan Drake on 25 carries for 114 yards.

    The Patriots’ secondary also looked like one that could be beaten in one-on-one matchups, and the Steelers, particularly the way they have been playing, are an offense that can win those matchups.

    Much as this might be painful for some to read, yes, the Steelers very much have a great chance of beating the Patriots on Sunday night, with an outside chance of locking up homefield early. If they win and the Jaguars fail to oblige, then they could lock up homefield on Christmas night.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Cullen James Riley

      Rob Gronkowski is going to be the biggest thorn in our plans… Especially now that we don’t have Ryan Shazier to cover him.

      And let’s not ignore that Xavien Howard was shutting down Brandin Cooks – I don’t see Artie Burns, Coty Sensabaugh, or Cam Sutton being able to do that. Maybe Joe Haden… But I doubt we get him back in time for the game.

      It looks like this will just be a shootout between two good offenses, and two questionable defenses.

      Let’s go get our 12th W!

    • Reader783

      I would say that while both coaches have something to learn (obviously), Haley can take much more away from this game than Butler. Gronk is a key facet of their offense that will affect their game-planning and our ability to do what Miami did, namely send massive blitzes because they trusted their ILBs to cover Dwayne Allen.

      Haley on the other hand should take note of what the Dolphins did well tonight and find a way for it to work in our offense. Kenyan Drake had a fantastic game and we also have a fantastic RB, but what was most noticeable (and even talked about pregame by Gruden) is that the Pats stumbled with some jet motion by Miami, who frequently used the bootleg to generate necessary short yardage. Rarely, if ever, does Ben bootleg, so Haley will have to figure out some way to get that sort of action into our offense.

      Now, obviously, Miami didn’t just win with scheme, they made plenty of plays on offense and defense (INTs on defense and averting free rushers to make huge plays on offense), but hopefully we can learn something from this.

    • Hard Row

      If the Steelers beat the Pats, the possibility now exists that the Jags could grab the 2 seed and force NE to play a wildcard.

      Jags would have the better AFC record than New England, assuming Jags win out

    • Chris92021

      The theme we need to adopt is hit Tom Brady as often as possible. This is not the game to rush 3 and drop back 8. I would actually like to see Dupree be lined up over the center and blitz from that position so he can’t overrun the QB. Brady can’t sidestep him either. Oh and here is hoping we have Vance McDonald and Joe Haden back.

    • Cullen James Riley

      Vs Texans, @ 49ers, @ Titans

      That’s a very favorable schedule for the Jaguars to win out.

    • Reader783

      Someone I know has the interesting theory that Bud Dupree is actually coached to get upfield and hook it in to force the QB up into the pocket where Tuitt and Heyward will clean it up. I am skeptical of it, but it makes sense more and more every game watching Bud just get right up field.

      Also, I’m not sure Bud is strong enough to hold his own in the middle of the field yet. He needs to hit the weight room this offseason, take a lesson from Deebo.

    • Blake Majors

      I disagree that Burns or Sutton isn’t capable of doing the same. Who was Xavien Howard before this game? Never heard of him. It’s about stepping up and thriving in the moment. Will they or run with their tail between their legs? I agree Gronk is a diff maker, that we can’t shut down. I agree about NE’s defense, if they trot out like that next week. I don’t think we’ll even need to worry about our defensive inefficiencies, we’ll just outscore them. Now, if Steelers can get Haden back however, then we could win this by double digits. And if it comes down to last possession, I’d trust our Steelers in that scenario. They’ve been battle tested plenty of times this year. Although, my heart can’t take another one of those games, but if it means beating the Pats then I’ll endure. Anyone else notice though, how when the Pats play down to the competition, all the commentators talk about how many guys they are missing, but when Steelers do, its, “they’re just not a championship caliber team.” Double standards for days.

    • John

      The other problem we have is our team is all beat up from the Bengals and Ravens games. The Pats also have a history of losing in Miami for some reason. Their history is beating us as well. Let’s hope the D-Line at least shows up. They have been MIA for two weeks.

    • NCSteel

      Miami has New England’s number.

    • Ken Krampert

      Miami’s DBs played tighter coverage than we ever have in recent memory. They stopped the run first and brought consistent pressure. That is the formula. If only….

    • Chris92021

      I know the pass rushers are often taught to make sure that the QB only has one way to go, which is step up in the pocket because most QBs are supremely dangerous when rolling laterally (Big Ben rolling to his right is still the best play in our passing playbook). However, Brady lacks the quick mobility to cause any concern about rolling out. However, he is dangerous when stepping up in the pocket. As for Dupree being not strong enough, I disagree. He mostly gets beat on run plays because he takes himself out of the play and used bad technique. You would think by now he would know but I don’t he ever will. Remember when the Giants in the last decade beat up on Brady? It was moving guys like Tuck and Osi in the middle and forcing double teams to leave guys like Kiwaunka one on one on the outside. I would love to see any defensive concept that is different from what we had been doing against New England because the old ways don’t work.

    • Reader783

      I think it was 2 fold tonight for MIA. They trusted their ILB to cover Burkhead and Dwayne Allen (no Gronk) and then felt comfortable sending 5-6 at Brady, getting pressure in or near his face most of the night.

      But you’re right, when he went deep or moderate, coverage was usually pretty good. Brady did miss some throws tonight though.

    • gdeuce

      5.4 yards per carry is pretty good

    • Reader783

      I just don’t see the strength yet from Bud; it’s either that or just bad technique on the edge. Bud’s first inclination is always to speed rush right up the field. Honestly, it seems that is 90% of his rushes; if he had faith in his strength, the PERFECT compliment to a speed rush is an absolute, blow your feet off the ground bull rush right into the tackle’s gut. Speed rush 2-3 times and get him moving those feet quickly upfield and then plant that foot and run him over into the QB. I just never see Bud do that, so he either doesn’t have the strength (or confidence) to do so, or just isn’t being coached to do so. Not sure which would be worse.

    • gdeuce

      our defense was playing a lot of bump and run against the ravens