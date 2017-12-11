Patriots Vs. Dolphins Week 14 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 14 of the 2017 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Miami Dolphins hosting the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. This game has a lot of meaning to the Pittsburgh Steelers as the Patriots are their Week 15 opponent.
The Patriots will be without the services of tight end Rob Gronkowski Monday night as he is serving a one-game suspension this week. Even without Gronkowski the Patriots are 10.5-point road favorites. They also enter Monday night as the No. 2 seed in the AFC.
Patriots Inactives:
RB Mike Gillislee
T Marcus Cannon
DE Trey Flowers
LB Kyle Van Noy
S Brandon King
LB David Harris
OL Cole Croston
Dolphins Inactives:
QB Matt Moore
RB Damien Williams
CB Cordrea Tankersley
G Isaac Asiata
OL Jermon Bushrod
DE Cameron Malveaux
TE A.J. Derby
