    Patriots Vs. Dolphins Week 14 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan December 11, 2017 at 08:18 pm

    Week 14 of the 2017 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Miami Dolphins hosting the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. This game has a lot of meaning to the Pittsburgh Steelers as the Patriots are their Week 15 opponent.

    The Patriots will be without the services of tight end Rob Gronkowski Monday night as he is serving a one-game suspension this week. Even without Gronkowski the Patriots are 10.5-point road favorites. They also enter Monday night as the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

    As usual, I invite all of yinz to chat about this game in the comment section below this post. I will try to add a few video highlights from the game throughout the night to this post as well.

    Have a great Monday night and thank you for stopping by the site.

    Patriots Inactives:

    RB Mike Gillislee
    T Marcus Cannon
    DE Trey Flowers
    LB Kyle Van Noy
    S Brandon King
    LB David Harris
    OL Cole Croston

    Dolphins Inactives:

    QB Matt Moore
    RB Damien Williams
    CB Cordrea Tankersley
    G Isaac Asiata
    OL Jermon Bushrod
    DE Cameron Malveaux
    TE A.J. Derby

    • DarthYinzer

      Not wishing an injury on anyone, but I hope Brady get sacked 8+ times & then whines like a little girl about it afterwards.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Kevin Schwartz

    • Conserv_58

      Given that scenario it’s a given that Brady would be throwing hissy fits and temper tantrums.

    • Conserv_58

      Nope.

    • Conserv_58

      Miami is moving the chains.

    • Conserv_58

      Conserv_58

    • Chris92021

      Seeing Drake go one on one against Elandon Roberts….whew, please let Bell do that this Sunday against that matchup!

    • Jon

      Jon

    • Riverstko

      Timmons is Hungry!

    • Conserv_58

      So far, Miami is bringing it.

    • zeke

      zeke

    • Conserv_58

      I’m liking what I’m seeing so far from Miami.

    • Surrealist

      Hopefully the steelers coaching staff is watching

    • Jon

      Jon

    • Surrealist

      Almost picked again

    • Reader783

      Miami has to close these drives if they want to win this bad boy

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      Lol it’s a trap game they got Pittsburgh on the brain

    • Danny Porter

      Danny Porter

    • Chris92021

      You might be right.

    • BurghBoy412

      Gotta score 6 this time