Patriots Vs. Dolphins Week 14 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 14 of the 2017 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Miami Dolphins hosting the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. This game has a lot of meaning to the Pittsburgh Steelers as the Patriots are their Week 15 opponent.

The Patriots will be without the services of tight end Rob Gronkowski Monday night as he is serving a one-game suspension this week. Even without Gronkowski the Patriots are 10.5-point road favorites. They also enter Monday night as the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

Patriots Inactives:

RB Mike Gillislee

T Marcus Cannon

DE Trey Flowers

LB Kyle Van Noy

S Brandon King

LB David Harris

OL Cole Croston

Dolphins Inactives:

QB Matt Moore

RB Damien Williams

CB Cordrea Tankersley

G Isaac Asiata

OL Jermon Bushrod

DE Cameron Malveaux

TE A.J. Derby