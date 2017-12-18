Hot Topics

    The Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: NFL Blinding Me With Science

    By David Orochena December 18, 2017 at 07:30 pm

    First, before going into my rant, I must say the Pittsburgh Steelers played their hearts out. This was an exciting game with some big plays made by both teams. The shot of Ryan Shazier at the stadium was electrifying. The energy from Heinz Field reached out and zapped me all the way in Derwood, Maryland watching the game at my Steelers Bar, the Outta the Way Café. Shalieve!

    Despite the loss of Antonio Brown; the Steelers were hanging in there with other players stepping into the breach. Vince Williams interception might have been enough … but it was not to be. Sadly, Sean Davis could have shooed the nightmare of covering Rob Gronkowski away by intercepting another Tom Brady pass … but it was not to be. JuJu Smith-Schuster almost took the ball in himself … but it was not to be.

    Instead, this game was decided by two plays. The first was a catch by Jesse James that was ruled a touchdown by the referees on the field but overturned by NFL officials in New York City. The second was a Duron Harmon interception that was not overturned since the officials deemed no holding or pass interference occurred when Eli Rogers tried to catch the call in the end zone.

    Watch the Jesse James play in this Steelers Depot article.

    Head Referee Tony Corrente explained the reasoning for the catch not being a catch in a pool report:

    Referee explanations are supposed to clarify the rules to justify ultimate call and educate the fans who may not be familiar with the rulebook. So, let’s parse this explanation to see if it makes sense to the average fan. First, it appears that there are at least two different sets of rules for catches. One set for regular play and another set “… inside of two minutes….” That does not make sense to this average fan.

    The explanation further states that “… a receiver must survive going to the ground.” When a runner is contacted by an opponent and touches the ground with any part of his body other than his hands or feet; the ball is dead the instant the runner touches the ground. However, if he is not touched then he can continue advancing the ball.

    The referee states that “… he had control of the football, but he was going to the ground.” Jesse James caught the ball and his knee was on the ground – if he is touched by a defender then he would be considered tackled at that point. Yet, he turns to extend the ball and then hits the ground a second time. The referee states: “He lost complete control of the football.”  Really? The ball does bobble a bit, but his hand is between the ball and the ground. That is not a complete loss of control of the football to this average fan.

    Now, look at this play and compare it to the Jesse James touchdown:

    That was upheld as a catch folks just a few short hours after the Steelers game. In this case, the ball does appear to hit the ground unlike the Jesse James catch. It does not make sense to this average fan that this is upheld as a catch and Jesse James catch is not. Just another arbitrary application of nonsensical rules.

    Now we go to the penultimate play of the game. Darrius Heyward-Bey catches the ball but is tackled in bounds. Clock ticking, and Steelers go for win instead of spiking the ball. I am good with that. Ben Roethlisberger fakes the spike and goes for Eli Rogers where it appears that contact is made while the ball is in the air. A push from behind. It tips up and is intercepted. No flag. No review. Yet I thought all turnovers under two minutes were supposed to be reviewed. Did the NFL change the rules again?

    Here is screenshot of ball in air; push to Eli’s back:

    Of course, it may not matter, since a penalty not called is not reviewable as has been explained to me by referees before. So, a play resulting in a touchdown is worthy of review and overturn by officials in New York; but an interception in the end zone two plays later is not. Even if it was, and Eli Rogers was pushed in the back while the ball was in the air the call cannot be reversed. Rewarding an illegal play while punishing a football act of reaching the ball over the end zone does not make sense to the average fan. It just appears to be another application of nonsensical rules. Yet another reason that I call the NFL a sham but remain a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

    Mike Tomlin, who has done a masterful coaching job in my opinion, is on the competition committee. I point blame at him for tolerating such cryptic rules that change each year leaving the average fan and even experts like Tony Dungy shaking their head. The rules need to be simplified so that the average fan does not need video explanations of different sets of rules for what constitutes a catch. The NFL has taken the poetry of motion out of the game and blinded us with the pseudoscience of instant replay.  Maybe Thomas Dolby should be named to head the officiating crews in New York – NFL Blinded Me with Science

    Now on the positive side. This was just a regular season game. The Steelers are getting banged up but should be able to win the next two games. Antonio Brown is a huge loss. James Conner hurt is MCL and will likely miss time. Ben was banged up. Hopefully not too many more injuries. Vance McDonald, Joe Haden and Marcus Gilbert should be returning. Martavis Bryant put a nice game together. Hopefully, this will be enough to win the next two games. I have a few more hours to brood on the NFL officials intervening on the outcome of this game and ready to move on to the Houston Texans.

    I did not attend this game in person since I donated my tickets to raise money for a rugby scholarship at my alma mater: California University of Pennsylvania. A waitress (or server for the snowflakes), Vicky Robles at the Outta the Way Café won and made her first trip to a Pittsburgh Steelers game from Maryland.

    Here is Vicky’s reaction: “I made over 60,000 new friends, danced in the rain, cheered for the Steelers, booed Tom Brady, took about 100 pictures, and was quickly reminded of all the reasons I love this game.  Full disclosure, my husband and I are Dallas fans, but I could not have been happier for my first live game to be at Heinz field.  An amazingly intense and hard-fought game with the extremely bizarre twist at the end! I am completely in love with Steeler’s Fans.  The towels, the shouts, the high-fives, the dancing, were everything football is meant to be, highs, lows, passion, drama, riding the flood of emotions in every second shared with so many!  I’m not ready to trade in my Cowboys, but I sure do love Sunday nights with Steeler’s fans!”

    • Don

      All the comments about losing control of the ball are driving me crazy. Then this guy amps it up with “completely”. LOL

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      replay from NYC has really lowered the credibility of the league. Sure it’s “the rule” but then so many players, coaches and others say the rule is wrong.

    • 太阳三联

      Robbery. Don’t even sweat it guys. We still getting home field advantage. I fxcking feel it in my bones. They’re banged up and got the bills and Jets.

    • stillers247

      How can that Raiders catch stand just a few hours after James’ touchdown got reversed? Because the NFL has no Idea what they are doing.

    • alevin16

      Simply put, we need to be Steelers, Bills, and Jaguar fans this coming week. If we get the trifecta (and it has been months since we had games go our way), then the Steelers and Jags are 1 and 2 and guess who has to play in the wildcard round?

    • Don

      I thought centralizing the authority in NYC would result in more consistent application of the rules, but you’re right. It’s gotten worse.

    • Doug Andrews

      You bring up a good point on the reviewing of all turnovers. Did they even take a look at the play?

    • Dave D

      “Yet another reason that I call the NFL a sham but remain a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.”

      Perfectly captures the absolute essence of my feelings. I was at this game and it was the worst roller coaster of emotions possible to mankind. The absurdity of the NFL and its officials has gone beyond anything remotely reasonable. I am also of the opinion that since they took replay calls to the league offices, the little tiny itty bitty amount of consistency the league had, has been exploded. Totally gone. For me personally, this would be a primary reason why the NFL could ultimately fail.

      PS I just read below that you and I feel the same about the fact that replay has gotten so much worse when they moved it to NY this year. Pitiful really.

    • Darth Blount 47

      We all needed this today, Beav. You have no idea how much.

      Honestly, many of us have been pounded all day, with why we are all neanderthals who couldn’t start a fire if we were given a match and all the gasoline we could guzzle. From here to Twitter to ESPn to everywhere in between, us average fans have been told to sit down, shut up, and like it. Well, okay, you got us, you’re right, there’s absolutely nothing we can do about it all.
      But the one thing you won’t take away from us is our passion or our perspective or our purpose.

      #SHALIEVE
      #ForDan
      #StairwayTo7
      #Hero’sQuest

    • Darth Blount 47

      Circle The Wagons!
      Roarrr!

    • SteelerMike

      That NE DB was pulling Eli’s shirt, allowing him to pull his way forward to deflect the pass with his other hand. It very well could have been a TD without the interference.

    • nikki stephens

      David Orochena Very good article. Well thought out and thanks…. been looking for that raiders game catch people referred to. May I direct you to another, well reasoned piece :

      excellent article by alex kirshner at sb nation. The title is :

      “NFL explained why the Steelers’ game-winning TD against the Patriots was overturned. Here’s the flaw”
      (please google it)
      money lines:
      While we’re on the subject of really specific NFL rules,
      the league requires that there be indisputable video evidence to
      overturn calls on the field. You don’t have to work that hard to dispute
      that James lost control, and that’s even if we take it as a given that
      the ball’s movements in his hands were because it touched the ground.

      This clause in the NFL rulebook doesn’t make the
      replay officials’ case any easier to make: “If the ball touches the
      ground after the player secures control of it, it is a catch, provided
      that the player continues to maintain control.”

    • nikki stephens

      Again, really well written David

    • Mark

      My perspective
      1. We had them and the breaks went their way. I feel comfortable now going to NE and winning just like Bmore did.
      2. Why didn’t Butler double Gronk with Mitchell and Davis. Foolish to leave Davis on an island without help after Gronk proved he could get open.
      3. I still don’t understand not going for 1st down with a 4th and 1. No way they stop a 2 TE with a fullback set for 1 yard with a quick snap or let Ben attempt to get an offsides. We have to be aggressive all day everyday against Pats.

    • BurghBoy412

      They’ve gotta make sure they handle the Texans. I’ve got a feeling the Pats drop this upcoming game against the Bills.

    • GravityWon

      Ahh. Thanks for the insights. Tomlin doesn’t criticize these rules more because he is on the inside. Interesting.

    • GravityWon

      It allows for dictatorship and corruption from what I see.

    • Mike Skinner

      James lost control after the ball was over the goal line.
      Here is my take going forward. NFL WR’s and TE’s are the best in the world. How may people can run 19 mph look up catch a ball while running full speed or a player grabbing at them and keep two feet in bounds. Why make some stupid hard to judge wording and put it into the hands of a suit who could not catch a cold.

      I think the NFL should set in place a review panel of five former players on plays not some suit. Maybe former players who understand when a ball was caught. They vote and that’s it.

    • PaeperCup

      It is really inches from being so. I know Ben is getting a lot of flack for this throw, but honestly, look at that picture….that had a legitimate chance.

    • ND_Steel

      I don’t really know what there was to review. He caught it and knelt, cut and dry. They don’t review penalties, or in this case the very obvious none call from the back judge. Freaking handful of jersey (pulling him, not pushing him) to ensure he doesn’t get separation. Did he need to? Probably not. Did he also play the ball? Yes. But still doesn’t dismiss the jersey pull…which is clear as day to the back judge. I’ll add that the Steelers gotta do a better job of going full on Crying Brady and draw that flag, or at least go down trying…or to be more accurate crying like Tom Terrific.

    • ND_Steel

      I was with you til the Bills and Jets…perennial losers.

    • ND_Steel

      They sold it as consistency, but it has been anything but consistent.

    • taztroy43

      Have you seen the wr from patriots cooks game winning td catch against the Texans? How was that a catch?

    • Sdale

      Has anyone shown an angle or picture that shows the ball on the ground? I’m not saying it didn’t hit the ground, but in order to overturn it, it has to be irrefutable evidence…which to me, means there has to be video showing the ball on the ground without the right hand underneath it. Has anyone shown this angle? Not a rhetorical question. I’m really curious if I’ve just missed it because I’m only looking at Steelers sites.

    • Nolrog

      It’s not so much they are blinding me with science, but blinding me with inconsistency. One time not a catch, similar play a catch, one guy gets s 1 game suspension, one guy has his overturned, another guy does something far worse and gets 1 game.

      If they were totally consistent then I wouldn’t have a problem. But similar plays have a 50/50 shot of going one way or the other.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Not that I’m aware of. over 4 minutes spent looking for a single fame to overturn the touchdown; not a second spent on the the turnover.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      I was surprised by the number of Pittsburgh pundits I heard saying – “it’s not about the refs” or words to that affect. It’s almost like they fear being called a homer more than pointing out the gross inconsistency of the league that makes a big deal about precision with stretching the chains to see if a first down has been made; while the ball placement has been done by eyeball the whole time.

      The poetry of the game is being destroyed by taking the decision on the outcome of games away from the players and even the referees on the field to some anonymous officials in a hidden New York City office.

      An iconic play like the immaculate reception would never exist with replay.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      What is interesting is that earlier this year a referee said that a ball could touch the ground as long as it was the receiver kept control of the ball – what would have been called a “trapped ball” years ago. They can basically rationalize anything they want by an overly complicated rulebook that contradicts itself.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The NFL had stated that all turnovers under 2 minutes would be reviewed just like scores. Just another inconsistency.

      Eli may have been able to catch the ball if his progress was not stymied by the hold. Also, the defender uses the hold to propel himself to tip the ball – if not for the illegal hold he may not have been able to play the ball.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Exactly, but the NFL let it go.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Yeah, let’s form a debate club to decide outcomes of games.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Interesting perspective. Going for it on 4th down from your own 28 yard line would have been a very bold decision.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Thank you. You point out the often contradictory rules which the NFL selectively enforces. A very good reason why their credibility is in question.

    • ND_Steel

      Oh, I’m with you on the hold, it was blatant. It prevented separation for sure. But they don’t review fouls during replays to the best of my knowledge.

      But you’re right the play should have been reviewed, it was just so obvious though that the ball popped in the air and was caught.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      yet another arbitrary application of nonsensical rules by the NFL that decide the outcome of games.

    • Frank Martin

      To be fair, the NFL has to have little nit-picky rules that they enforce arbitrarily so that they can overturn great plays and ruin football games that would otherwise be classics.

    • Doug Andrews

      ND I was hoping during the review of the interception which was clean that they would’ve seen defensive holding and called the penalty. No problem with the interception just that a penalty wasn’t called.

    • Doug Andrews

      Agreed

    • nikki stephens

      AMEN, that has been my problem for years. When my Dad was alive it seemed like during football season it was a constant weekly conversation. And sorry to veer into it but, it has been exasperated during the reign of Goodell. He has focused on to any things that aren’t football related, tried to appease groups based upon “diversity”, tried to defy physics and gravity w/ punishing defensive players, chosen questionable organizations and causes over others. The guy (and his front office cohorts) are a hot mess…..ruining the game. First season here watching only steelers games , no sunday night, no monday/ thursday night, no road trips (used to make 1-2). Even making an effort to avoid buying from advertisers who didn’t push back on re-upping goodell.

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      I thought they had to go for it too. It’s the P*triots. You have to go for the jugular when you can.

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      How else are they supposed to keep the P*triots from losing? “After further review, you are not allowed to beat the P*triots on a last minute drive. Touchdown overturned.”

    • Intense Camel

      Division rivals, the Jets would have beat them earlier this year if not for a similar bs call they were on the wrong end of.

    • Nicholas

      Why are the Patsies always the beneficiary of controversy?
      The tuck rule controversy:
      The then-Oakland Raiders got hosed out of a playoff game by that rule. That was the same year then rookie Ben destroyed the Patsies at Heinz on Halloween. (Only to lose to them in the AFCCG.) If there was no “tuck rule” that saved the Patsies season, we would have hosted the Raiders and not the Patsies.
      Spygate videotaping controversy:
      They were fined and lost draft picks. Whoopie!! Did they strip them of any titles? No.
      So, the NFL imposed a penalty (just to satisfy the fans) but chose to still keep the Pasterisks titles intact?? How does that prevent other coaches from doing the same with their teams if all you will lose is a few hundred thousand dollars and a few draft picks?
      Deflate-gate:
      Marsha Brady was ultimately suspended, but that didn’t actually happen until well after she used all of her influence and NFLPA attorneys to fight it in the courts.
      Sunday’s game was yet another example of a controversy going their way. The officiating crew had a history of calling penalties, right? Well, where were they during Martavis’ one-handed TD catch? Oh, did the official NOT see that his other arm was being held by the Patsie defender? Then, of course, Eli Rogers interference on the failed TD. No call yet again. The controversy here is that the JJ TD was called a TD. OK, all plays are reviewed within 2 minutes. Great. Review it. Do your job! But you only CHANGE the call on the field when there is INCONTROVERTIBLE evidence, as in show-it-to-me-on-the-videotape evidence. Show me where JJ loses (as they called it) “complete control” of the football or, better yet, of the football on the ground. THERE IS NONE! All they saw was the ball rotating slightly (on top of JJ’s hand). So, here is yet another controversy in that they applied one rule (as nebulous as it is in the official explanation), but then negated another rule that states calls on the field can only be reversed when there is a preponderance of evidence to support it.

      The only consolation: THIS WAS JUST A REGULAR SEASON GAME. Go home, Pasterisks, Enjoy your few days of superiority.
      Imagine how horrific these events could have translated to if this was a playoff game.
      GO STEELERS!

      This week, I’m rooting for Buffalo (and next week for the JETS)