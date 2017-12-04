Hot Topics

    Players, Teams Offer Thoughts And Prayers For Ryan Shazier After Injury

    By Alex Kozora December 4, 2017 at 09:51 pm

    There is still no update on Ryan Shazier’s condition after suffering a back injury early in Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But if there is any source of comfort, teams and players from around the league have tweeted out thoughts and prayers to Shazier.

    Some of their tweets below.

    Several former Steelers sent out the same.

    We’ll update you as soon the team announces anything new.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.