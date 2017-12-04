Players, Teams Offer Thoughts And Prayers For Ryan Shazier After Injury

There is still no update on Ryan Shazier’s condition after suffering a back injury early in Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But if there is any source of comfort, teams and players from around the league have tweeted out thoughts and prayers to Shazier.

Some of their tweets below.

Praying for Ryan Shazier, praying for his momma and my friend Shawn. Just brutal. Ryan is the sweetest young man with the biggest heart. Praying for healing, strength. — Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) December 5, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with @Steelers LB Ryan Shazier. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 5, 2017

Prayers out for Shazier.. never like to see that playing this game — Keanu Neal (@Keanu_Neal) December 5, 2017

Prayers for shazier 🙏🏽 — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) December 5, 2017

Several former Steelers sent out the same.

The game hardly means anything now if that injury is serious Shazier. Praying that it’s not as bad as it looked. — Trai Essex (@TraiDay79) December 5, 2017

Prayers up for Ryan Shazier — Plaxico Burress (@plaxicoburress) December 5, 2017

Nothing but prayers for Shazier. — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) December 5, 2017

We’ll update you as soon the team announces anything new.