Playmakers Continue Stepping Up For Absent Antonio Brown

    By Matthew Marczi December 26, 2017 at 09:00 am

    For the first time in about five years, the Pittsburgh Steelers just played a regular season game without the services of wide receiver Antonio Brown, who despite missing the final two games of the regular season will still finish at or near the top of almost all significant receiving categories for the year.

    In his first season as a full-time starter in 2012, Brown missed three games with an injury toward the middle of the season. He returned for the final five games of that season and finished with four touchdown receptions in that time period.

    Since then, Brown had not missed a regular season game, or hardly any time at all, due to injury. He did miss the 2015 Divisional Round due to a concussion, and the team clearly looked as though they could have used him.

    Yet in Houston yesterday, at least for one evening, the offense didn’t particularly look as though it was badly hurting without him. That is because the offense was efficient and a large number of players stepped up to throw their hand in the pile and make plays and contributions.

    There was no player who came in and filled Brown’s shoes. It was a committee approach, and at least for one game, it worked. There will be at least one more game for which they will have to do that, but the Brown-less Steelers have not looked too shabby in the past two weeks, truth be told.

    “It was fun spreading the ball around to everybody today”, head coach Mike Tomlin said about his playmakers stepping up in the All-Pro’s absence. “I’m really proud of the way they stepped up. I know everyone was thinking out AB not being out there and trying to fill those shoes, but you can’t fill those shoes. I just tried to tell them don’t try to fill them, be the best you can be. I thought everybody did a great job at that tonight”.

    With four different offensive skill position players contributing with at least one carry and six different players—again, without Brown—catching a pass, it was clearly a communal effort to fill Brown’s shoes, but it worked, naturally, as the offense was able to put up 34 points.

    As should not be surprising, running back Le’Veon Bell led the way with 69 rushing yards and another 28 yards through the air with a rushing touchdown. JuJu Smith-Schuster caught six passes for 75 yards and a touchdown, while Martavis Bryant added three catches for 60 yards. Vance McDonald caught four passes for 52 yards.

    Not to be ignored are Roosevelt Nix and Justin Hunter. Nix just got the first carry of his career, a fullback dive from the one-yard line, scoring his first rushing touchdown—and second overall touchdown. Hunter caught a touchdown on something of a scramble drill on third down from six yards out. Most encouraging, to me, is the fact that Bryant has been pretty consistently contributing about three or four catches for 40 or more yards since the bye. He has seven catches for 119 yards and a touchdown in the past two weeks.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      The Steelers have so many weapons that they cannot show case them when Brown in on the field because of how great Brown is.

    • Wayde Philpot

      I wish AB never got hurt, but i think its a blessing in disguise. His absense forced other guys to step up. It forced Ben to spread the ball around. Had AB never got hurt, Ben would still be keying in on him (which you cant blame) with other guys being after thoughts….I feel like the other WRs are more confident and Ben has more confidence in going to them. Its also a statement to other teams/coaches that its not about just stopping AB anymore. They have to really pick their poison defensively….

    • Wayde Philpot

      Agreed. Its like deciding to drive a number of affordable sports cars when you have a Ferrari in the driveway. Hard to resist that Ferrari, but now that its in the shop for repairs, you have to drive the other cars lol.

    • ATL96STEELER

      Yes you can, but you can’t be too concerned about the egos of the star players.

      Any OFC is more difficult to defend when the DEF doesn’t know where the ball is going.

    • ATL96STEELER

      “Had AB never got hurt, Ben would still be keying in on him (which you cant blame) with other guys being after thoughts”

      I think we can blame to some degree.

      We can’t knock the production of AB, but in big games vs top DEFs, they can typically stop 2 players. A good OC knows this and will use other players, particularly in the scoring zones and on 3rd down. Haley’s game vs NE this year was a well called game….his 1st vs a Belichick team.

    • PittShawnC

      When you dial back the expectations on MB (you know, not expecting 6rec for 188yds and 3TD’s lol), he really does fit in nicely as a #4 option with Eli and the TE’s.

      My personal opinion, McDonald is a HUGE difference maker. Such a Kelce-like weapon at TE and light years better with the ball than JJ. He just does things as a receiver that JJ can’t. But, got to dial his expectations back too considering he probably slipped in the shower this morning and tweaked a groin.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Definitely a more willing blocker than Kecle is. Dude needs to stay healthy. Has the talent to be one of the top TEs in the conference if he could

    • Guest12

      I think the silver lining from the AB injury is that we were able to see what we could get out of JuJu if we moved him a round a lot like we do with AB. I’ve been saying it for weeks, I know I’m kind of on my own with this one, but I would have AB and JuJu on the outside and put MB in the slot, when we go 3 or 4 WR sets

    • #beatthepats

      Great point.