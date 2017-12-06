Ravens 2017 Week 14 Injury Report: LBs Mosley, Smith Sidelined On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens have now released their first injury report of Week 14 and the Wednesday offering has four players listed on it.

Sitting out the Ravens Wednesday practice were linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) and linebacker Za’Darius Smith (shoulder).

Mosley, who has battled stingers and an ankle problem so far this season, said Wednesday that he hopes to be ready to play by Sunday night.

“I feel like it’s Week 14,” he said. “So as long as I’m ready by Sunday, that’s all that will matter.”

Limited during the Ravens Wednesday practice were guard Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder) and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (back). Eluemunor has missed the Ravens last two games with his injury.

The Ravens will play the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night at Heinz Field.