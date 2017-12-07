Ravens 2017 Week 14 Injury Report: WR Jeremy Maclin Sits Out Thursday

The Baltimore Ravens second injury report of Week 14 has now been released and their Thursday offering shows a few significant developments when it comes to a few starters.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Ravens were wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (back) and linebacker Za’Darius Smith (shoulder). As for Maclin, it will be interesting to see if he ultimately practices on Friday as the team had previously listed him as limited after Wednesday’s practice.

As for Smith, that makes two days in a row that he has failed to practice and thus he might ultimately miss the Sunday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Limited again on Thursday was guard Jermaine Eluemunor (shoulder), who has sat out the Ravens last two games.

After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) practiced fully on Thursday and thus should be good to go for the Sunday night game against the Steelers.

The Ravens are currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC and they can prevent the Steelers from clinching the AFC North Sunday night by beating them at Heinz Field.