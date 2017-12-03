Ravens CB Jimmy Smith Out For Season With Torn Achilles

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Detroit Lions 44-20 Sunday afternoon at home to move to 7-5 on the season but they lost one of their defensive starters for the remainder of the season to a serious injury in the process.

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith tore an Achilles during the team’s Sunday win over the Lions and Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh announced after the game that he will be lost for the remainder of the season. Smith had reportedly battled an Achilles injury for most of the season.

With Smith now sidelined the Ravens will turn to rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey to replace him. Humphrey, the Ravens first-round draft pick this year out of Alabama, recorded an interception in his team’s Sunday home win over the Lions. It was his second one of the season. The Ravens other starting cornerback is Brandon Carr, who has registered three interceptions so far this season.

The Ravens will likely place Smith on their Reserve/Injured list at some point next week and with his injury happening this late in the season, you have to wonder if he’ll be ready for the start of the 2018 regular season.

The Ravens, who have now won their last three games, will play the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday night at Heinz Field. The Steelers will have an opportunity to win the AFC North a week from tonight if they can first beat the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night on the road.