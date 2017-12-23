Hot Topics

    Ravens One Win Away From Playoffs Following Saturday Victory Over Colts

    By Dave Bryan December 23, 2017 at 07:48 pm

    The Baltimore Ravens beat the Indianapolis Colts 23-16 at home Saturday afternoon and that means they’re now one win away from making the playoffs as one of two Wildcard teams in the AFC.

    The Ravens defense stopped the Colts offense on a fourth down and 10 play from the Baltimore 17 yard-line to secure the win. That final drive by the Colts started at the Ravens 27 yard-line thanks to a blocked punt by Indianapolis backup linebacker Anthony Walker with 2:45 left in the fourth quarter.

    Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco completed 29 of his 38 total pass attempts in the game for 237 yards and two touchdowns. He did not throw an interception on Saturday and was sacked just once by the Colts defense.

    Flacco’s scoring tosses went to wide receiver Michael Campanaro and tight end Maxx Williams from 6 and 4 yards out respectively. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker also had three field goals in the game with all of them being shorter than 40 yards. Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace caught 4 passes from Flacco on Saturday for 60 yards and the Ravens offense compiled 103 net yards rushing in the win.

    Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked three times by the Ravens defense on Saturday on his way to completing just 16 of his 33 total pass attempts for 215 yards with one touchdown pass to running back Frank Gore, who also rushed for 68 yards in a losing effort.

    Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton had 6 receptions for 100 yards on Saturday and he was the targeted player on the final fourth down play that Indianapolis failed to convert with 1:43 left in regulation time.

    The Ravens will exit Week 16 with a 9-6 record and now will start preparing to play the Cincinnati Bengals a week from Sunday to close out their regular season. A win by the Ravens will result in them making the playoffs as a Wildcard team.

    • Stairway7

      Guess I’ll be rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      I say GOOD!!! We know how to beat them and who knows maybe they can take out some of the competition for us!!

    • WeWantDaTruth

      If we win out and get #2 seed, Rats likely to travel to #3 J-ville in first round.

    • DirtDawg1964

      The Ravens didn’t stop them on fourth down. The refs swallowed their whistle. Clear holding call, if not outright PI. Should have been first and goal to go.

      Oh well. We need to see care of our house first. Win one of the next two to clinch the second seed. Hope for Buffalo to beat the Patriots and we can reclaim the first seed by winning the last two.

    • pittsburghjoe

      I don’t want to play Balt or Jax. It’s tough to beat a team 3 times, and they don’t match up well against Jax

    • ryan72384

      Honestly out of every team in the playoffs these guys are the team I least want to play. I want Jacksonville again at home. They need a humbling a** kicking and I think we would deliver that to them similar to Miami last year. Patriots are whatever. I like our chances up there about as much as I would have liked our chances of beating them twice at home. But Baltimore just scares me. Whenever they make the playoffs they seem to make a run because they just don’t care. They go on the road and play with that us against the world mentality better than anyone. Who knows Jump Ball Joe is heating up again and if he catches fire like 2012 and just starts the chuck it and pray method and they score some points look out. I bet New England is also hoping they don’t have to see them.

    • Jaybird

      Dave , Merry Christmas to you and your family.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Yeah, the Colts were hosed on that last play they had.