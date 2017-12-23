Ravens One Win Away From Playoffs Following Saturday Victory Over Colts

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Indianapolis Colts 23-16 at home Saturday afternoon and that means they’re now one win away from making the playoffs as one of two Wildcard teams in the AFC.

The Ravens defense stopped the Colts offense on a fourth down and 10 play from the Baltimore 17 yard-line to secure the win. That final drive by the Colts started at the Ravens 27 yard-line thanks to a blocked punt by Indianapolis backup linebacker Anthony Walker with 2:45 left in the fourth quarter.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco completed 29 of his 38 total pass attempts in the game for 237 yards and two touchdowns. He did not throw an interception on Saturday and was sacked just once by the Colts defense.

Flacco’s scoring tosses went to wide receiver Michael Campanaro and tight end Maxx Williams from 6 and 4 yards out respectively. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker also had three field goals in the game with all of them being shorter than 40 yards. Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace caught 4 passes from Flacco on Saturday for 60 yards and the Ravens offense compiled 103 net yards rushing in the win.

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked three times by the Ravens defense on Saturday on his way to completing just 16 of his 33 total pass attempts for 215 yards with one touchdown pass to running back Frank Gore, who also rushed for 68 yards in a losing effort.

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton had 6 receptions for 100 yards on Saturday and he was the targeted player on the final fourth down play that Indianapolis failed to convert with 1:43 left in regulation time.

The Ravens will exit Week 16 with a 9-6 record and now will start preparing to play the Cincinnati Bengals a week from Sunday to close out their regular season. A win by the Ravens will result in them making the playoffs as a Wildcard team.