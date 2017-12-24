Hot Topics

    Reasoning And Feelings At Odds In Wake Of James Harrison’s Release

    By Matthew Marczi December 24, 2017 at 06:20 am

    Chances are, we have seen James Harrison in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform for the last time. The Steelers released the 15-year veteran in order to open up a roster spot necessary for the activation of right tackle Marcus Gilbert from the suspended list. Previously, rookie cornerback Cameron Sutton was activated from injured reserve when Gilbert went onto the suspended list.

    The logical imperative of the move is very much at odds with the emotional attachment that Steelers fans have to Harrison, also known as Deebo and Silverback, who was for a short period of time arguably the most dominant defensive player in the NFL during the late 2000s.

    As I have said elsewhere, if you remove the names from the discussion and look at the roster based on the depth chart and playing time, the release of Harrison makes sense. He is nearly 40 years old, has been inactive for almost two thirds of the games, and has only played a couple dozen snaps, registering three tackles and a sack, all of which came in one game.

    He does not play on special teams and he plays at a position where the team not only has entrenched starters, but also valuable depth players who are key contributors on special teams, while he does not offer anything in the third phase of the game. A third-string player who does not play on special teams will always be on the chopping block.

    But when that third-string player is James Harrison, there’s still a funny feeling about the whole thing. How could the Steelers do that to him? Except they have done it to him before, although the last time was because he refused to take a pay cut, and ended up playing for less with the Bengals.

    I think that, for Steelers fans in my age range, there are four primary players most likely to be named as their favorite player: Hines Ward, Heath Miller, Troy Polamalu, and Harrison. I know speaking personally, I have Christmas tree ornaments of all four of them. They all transcended the game, and yet only one of them will have ended his career on his own terms, that being Miller.

    Unfortunately, it’s the most common story in the NFL. For players who truly love the game, and are skilled enough to be allowed to play it for a long time, if it’s not their body, then it’s their team that has to tell them when to quit. The list could go on ad infinitum, but let’s just throw Aaron Smith and Brett Keisel on top of the pile. James Farrior, too. You can fill in the rest yourself.

    Harrison still doesn’t appear quite ready to quit, even though he has literally retired once before, several years ago. It’s not that he doesn’t put in the work, or that he can’t play anymore. It’s not. He still does, and he still can. But this seemed to be an amical split. Many have called this disrespectful, but is it really any more disrespectful than letting him sit on the bench week in and week out?

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • Conserv_58

      Fans must set aside their emotional approach to this, look at the bigger picture and always keep in mind, it’s not personal. It’s business.

    • JAMESH

      In his own way, he has been requesting this.

      No “Participation Trophy” for James Henry Harrison.

      What else eventually happens to a disgruntled employee who takes to social media to criticize company policy?

      The debate will be whether or not he can still play. I for one hope we find out.

    • francesco

      The lie from the beginning from Tomlin down was that they were keeping JHarrison fresh for the playoffs. That is the lie. Spin it any way you want. It starts there.

    • SouthernSteel

      Merry X-Mas James!!

      Worse timing ever!

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Fans short for fanatics; persons who are extremely enthusiastic about and devoted to some interest or activity exhibiting excessive enthusiasm and intense uncritical devotion toward some controversial matter.

      Combining Merriam Webster’s two definitions; Steelers fans don’t have the hang of the “uncritical devotion” part.

    • CountryClub

      Since it was clear that he was nothing more than a security blanket in Pittsburgh this year, it sure seems like Harrison wanted to be released. He wants to latch on with someone that might let him play a bit. I just hope it’s not NE.

      I have no problem with the Steelers letting him go and/or him asking for his release.

    • AMP4380

      James has been vocal about missing time with his kids over these holiday games. Not even dressing for the game would be even tougher.

      So if there is a silver lining for him, he can spend the holidays with his family.

    • PA2AK_

      I can’t look at this like it’s a shady move by the Steelers. I thought they were doing him a favor by keeping him in the first place. I’m not convinced that he could do what the team needed their OLBs to do this year. After all, if there was one person that coach T really liked as a player it’s his buddy Deebo. Having him around as a spot backup or emergency just doesn’t make sense. He didn’t like it, so they let him ride. Even got him Christmas with his family…something else he’s complained about. When’s the last time you’ve seen a team do something that matches exactly what that player has been asking for? Only looks like an amicable split IMO. Throw the Deebo-mania aside for a second and this is almost a cool story to read about.

    • Steelers32

      BULLSHT on all this its ok crap,
      When he was on the field (pathetically little) there was more pressure on the Qb’s especially when paired with Watt.
      There are defenders that offer very little if anything in comparison.
      Maybe James is older at this point, but when on the field he preformed in the pass rush something maybe that would be handy here or there.
      crap move.

    • PA2AK_

      Didn’t that narrative kind of grow legs based on fans and media’s own theories as to why he wasn’t playing?

    • PA2AK_

      This is the only real explanation for the outrage. Take the name out and I agree, it seems fairly logical and mundane. Having the opinion that this an amicable move on decent terms, and a move that considers the legitimate impact of is age…shouldn’t be the outrage we are Seeing. One too many workout views and we forget about Father Time

    • Spock_101

      So then what was the business behind Jarvis Jones? It was clear he was an awful LB, but they insisted on starting him over and over. It wasn’t based on his play at all. Jones has no reason to be on the field at any time.

    • francesco

      We all saw how bad Dupree was playing. And we all saw that Watts was good in pass rush but not so much in stopping the run. We saw Chickillo substituting at times but was not physical enough. When we all saw that we the fans knew that JH is still relevant and ought to see the field more often. If the fans can see that i wonder and scratch my head with our coaching staff. I have no respect for Porter and this sad case of a defense. When in crunch time this defense can’t stop the run or the pass.

    • walter

      They sent him home for Christmas. They will sign him back when he clears waivers

    • Shannon Stephenson

      My thought process on that would be JJ develops into what was imagined what we thought he could be. It did not transpire so JH was made the starter. When a guy is picked in the first round he is going to be given a chance to succeed unlike later draft picks.

    • Bradys_Dad

      Maybe we should all just wish James a very Merry Christmas with his (family) boys and celebrate his legacy and the fact that he is still healthy. His next legacy will be raising two fine young boys to become even better young men. JH will always be among the greatest Steelers’ linebackers ever. I sometime have to remind myself how fortunate we all are to have been part of the fandom that is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    • Spock_101

      You mean take his ability away, not name. If he was Jarvis Jones or Moats it wouldn’t be a big deal. The team’s best edge rusher was canned because he couldn’t play ST or they wouldn’t play him on ST?

      I have a feeling the “He can’t cover” excuse is coming. I haven’t seen Dupree shining in coverage. I don’t even see Dupree as a threat in any phase of a OLB’s roles. His looping attack to get to the QB is Gildonesque.

      “If” Harrison is signed by the Patriots I doubt Belichick cares if he plays ST.

    • PA2AK_

      You may be right. I just don’t think it illogical to assume they see something else in Harrison this year. Has it finally caught up to him? I don’t know. I’m not losing sleep on this one if you know what I mean.

    • Spock_101

      Harrison is upset because they lied to him. They should have cut him in the beginning of the season so he could sign elsewhere.

    • walter

      I just read they will sign him back after he clears waivers. Rapoport

    • Jacob

      Let’s all wait and see if they sign him back on the roster after xmas.

    • Spock_101

      It was pretty clear that Jones sucked from the start. The guy wasn’t good in college. He had some over-hyped sacks in college. Jones is the Dave Klingler of OLBs.

      It doesn’t take 4 years of Jones to see he sucked. Cowher got rid of Huey Richardson in heart beat.

    • walter

      Rapoport says they will

    • PA2AK_

      I’m just saying that he is a coaches favorite for one, and maybe, just maybe, his current ability is too far gone. None of us have really seen him play outside of a series that was a guaranteed pass scenario. I don’t know…not going to bring my pitchfork out for the Steelers on this.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Every report talks about how well Watt has caught up to and been good for the Steelers. I honestly believe the thought process was that Harrison would play more because Watt would have mental lapses but to Watts credit he has not had a lot of those which put Harrison on the bench. Not a lot in football is absolute.

    • Spock_101

      Then that means they won’t. Haha

    • Spock_101

      If he clears waivers. Hopefully he does.

    • walter

      I said it yesterday. It was a roster move. James gets to go home for Christmas and there is very little chance anyone will sign him. Steelers will resign him sometime later

    • Spock_101

      Well for now I say, “Happy Festivus, Harrison.”

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I can totally agree that JJ was a bust before he was drafted. I hated the pick personally and felt his success was due to a great Georgia DL. It was a oops moment and they may have had to play him and fail so Steeler nation would not be outraged he was just let go. It was solidified by his play.

    • walter

      I seriously doubt anyone signs him. Maybe Belichick lol

    • Spock_101

      Well let’s hope.

    • walter

      I agree. Watt and Harrison should be playing and i think they will.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Where does the roster spot come from? If someone goes on IR I understand but to let him go just to bring him back and let someone else go does not make sense. Although the LJ Fort-Steven Johnson thing was wacky to me so who knows.

    • walter

      Injuries may play a role. We will just have to wait and see after the Christmas game.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      So I cannot find out till Christmas? Now I feel like 8 years old again!

    • walter

      Maybe he could take Porters job. Coach Harrison? The Big Payback

    • walter

      I bet James could play ST.

    • John

      If James is interested…and ONLY if James is interested…Coach Porter should find a place for him.