    Report: Bryant Claims He Won’t Be Returning Kickoffs Against Patriots

    By Dave Bryan December 14, 2017 at 01:18 pm

    Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant is back with the team on Thursday after missing Wednesday due to a personal issue and during his talk with the media he revealed that he won’t be returning kickoffs Sunday at Heinz Field against the New England Patriots, according to Eric Hagman of 93.7 The Fan.

    While Bryant has provided an occasional spark on a few of his kickoff returns since being given the opportunity to start doing so several weeks ago, he’s also had a few issues when it comes to him cleanly fielding the football. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed those issues immediately after the team’s Sunday night game against the Baltimore Ravens and again on Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

    “We’ll keep working,” Tomlin said Tuesday during his weekly press conference when asked how he plans on going about helping Bryant improve at fielding kickoffs more cleanly. “You guys wondered why you hadn’t seen him before recent weeks, now you know. We’ll keep working. It’s been a nice shot in our arm. It’s provided something else for other people to defend. It’s been a way of getting him the ball a little bit more. We’ll keep working and see where the road leads us.”

    Based on what Bryant reportedly said Thursday, the Steelers road with Bryant as the team’s kickoff returner has come to a dead-end already, or at least for this coming Sunday against the Patriots. That’s probably not a bad thing being as the Patriots have made it a habit of kicking the football high and short of the goal-line this season in an attempt to force the opposing team to cleanly field and return it.

    With rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster now back this week from his one-game suspension, it’s probably easy to speculate that he and backup running back Fitzgerald Toussaint will be the two deep kickoff returners for the Steelers Sunday against the Patriots.

     

    • Jollyrob68

      He doesn’t want to get hit,the second they come to tackle him he squats down and stops going forward.

    • SwagDaddy330

      good

    • Charles Mullins

      I agree that it is a good idea for this game but I would like to see him get back after it against the Texans and Browns. BB would have definitely attacked this weakness, but he is special and can definitely help us in the long run.

    • NCSteel

      I’ve soured so much on this guy it’s reaching apathy.
      I really expected the second coming of Randy Moss this year.
      Now, forget deep TD’s down the left side and jump balls in the end zone.
      If the cat goes 4-40 I’ll consider it a big game for him.
      Tired of the excuses, he can’t even be considered a serious downfield threat anymore, he doesn’t finish his routes without pulling up and couldn’t catch a contested cold on a deep route.

    • walter

      Croissant gonna take one to da house!!!!

    • James Cooley

      Yeah, I noticed

    • Michael Mosgrove

      good.

    • walter

      Im not sure whats wrong with him but i dont expect anything anymore. Nobody is afraid of him. He is no longer a deep threat and does not command double coverage. I think he may have lost a step.

    • DirtDawg1964

      As long as MB is a Steeler I will pull for him. And I definitely am rooting for him to keep his life on the level, given how hard he’s likely worked to do so.

      But something is way off with this guy. Not getting separation, losing track of balls thrown, not fighting for close catches, and wary of any kind of contact. He’s been tough to watch.

    • Mark

      Well said. MB should be in Arizona or Tennessee next season

    • falconsaftey43

      Anyone else think Coates might have been the better choice?
      2016 Coates, Busted hand and all. 14 games, 21 rec, 435 yards, 2 TDs
      2017 Bryant, 14 games 37 rec, 419 yards, 2 TDs

      I’ve gotta think maybe Coates could have done a little better after healing that hand up.

    • Charles Mullins

      Nope, but i would have given them Justin Hunter instead.

    • Charles Mullins

      ….and yet he always seems to be hustling and blocking well. I think he is a better teammate than we give him credit for.

    • Biggie

      He does it when catching the ball as well.

    • Intense Camel

      It’s primarily the added weight imo. Everything else he was already struggling with before. The rust has just amplified those issues and he’s yet to overcome them.

    • John

      Yes. And the change this week may be because he missed Wednesday and that was a day they were going to work on kick returns or fielding kicks. Long-term his explosiveness gives us something we have not had but he needs to hold on to the ball and make good decisions. Instead, we will get Fitz running 20 yards up the middle and getting stopped at the 28 at best.

    • Intense Camel

      To be fair, Ben hasn’t exactly been a threat throwing the deep ball either.

    • John

      He is an Alvin Harper-type. If you can put him in situation where the other team is covering the run, AB and the TE, he might look good and have some big plays. If not, he is going to look average at best. The Pats will probably double AB and load up against then run. So this week may be Bryant’s best chance. JJSS also. We could use Vance too as no one is covering Jesse because they know he is only a very limited threat.