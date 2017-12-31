Hot Topics

    Report: Cowboys Might Target Todd Haley To Be New Offensive Coordinator

    By Dave Bryan December 31, 2017 at 11:13 am

    The 2017 regular season comes to close on Sunday and that means Black Monday will take place on New Years Day. Within the possibility of a few head coaches losing their jobs next week, speculation is well underway about which assistant coaches of a few teams might be on the move during the season and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley is included in a few of the rumors.

    According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Haley could wind up being a candidate to become the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator in 2018 should they decide to move on from Scott Linehan during the next several weeks.

    Haley, who is now finishing up his sixth season as the Steelers offensive coordinator, is reportedly in the final year of his current contract with the team. Six years is a very long time for a coach to stick as a coordinator with one team and especially when it comes to the offensive side of the football with the Steelers.

    Some have speculated that Haley’s current relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn’t great right now and that quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner was brought down from the stadium booth to the sideline several weeks ago to serve as a buffer between the coach and signal-caller.

    While we will hopefully have to wait a long while to find out if either Roethlisberger or Haley, or even both, will be back in 2018, there’s probably a good chance that Haley won’t be for one reason or another. If Haley ultimately moves on and Roethlisberger returns for another season then Fichtner would be the obvious candidate to be the team’s new offensive coordinator.

    • ThePointe

      A lateral move even if the relationship with Ben is strained would make little sense.

    • Andrew

      I’m curious who we would bring in. I would love love to see a college coach come in. A fresh face to see what he could do.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      “So Dez, how do you feel about bubble screens?”

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      My mouth is watering

    • Doug Andrews

      Agreed

    • Doug Andrews

      Once he gets a taste of Dez underachieving he’ll be scratching and clawing to get back to Martavous

    • #beatthepats

      Talk about makin the fan base happy.

    • Michael Conrad

      The final plays of the New England game will live in infinity on Tomlins mine and Haley’s is the scapegoat. Bye Bye.

    • Chris92021

      I guarantee Haley was one of the reasons why Big Ben even dreamed about retirement. If Haley indeed moves on to Dallas, I expect Big Ben to play at least one more year after this, Super Bowl or no.

    • pittfan

      he can go to dallas after we fire him and hang an effigy in front of Heinz Field once we win the Super Bowl.

    • Henry

      2nd and long… Handoff to Touissant. Unforgivable.

    • Steve Johnson

      lol. I’m sick of seeing them, too much talent on that team Offensively, MB and Justin Hunter aren’t utilized in the right way.

    • capehouse

      Can’t see the relationship last much longer anyway. It’s time this season for them to see what they can accomplish and call it quits after that.

    • Danny Young

      Maybe Mularky returns to PA

    • CoachCot

      I agree. Let’s not lose sight on how productive this offense has been in the last six seasons with Todd Haley at the helm. Todd has done a good job in Pittsburgh and I wish fans would realize that before just chastising the man. it may be time for both parties to go their separate ways but let’s not forget how good of a job he has done here in Pittsburgh

    • CoachCot

      No. He’s safe in Tennessee

    • Steve Johnson

      I’m sick of those stupid Bubble Screens by Hailey. If he does depart for the Cowgirls, Randy Fichtner will probably be the new O/C. If the WR Coach does retire, I wouldn’t be surprise if that positiin is offered to Bruce Arians.

      Another O/C possibility? Jim Caldwell. Some O/C’s and D/C’s are just not cut out to be Head Coaches.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I said this quite a few weeks ago. I do not feel Haley has been terrible but sometimes you need to make changes to keep teams guessing on what you are going to do. Sometimes the same guy will get stale over time

    • CoachCot

      You could argue that for Haley it’s not even a lateral move when you consider personnel. It’s obviously a step down if you look at it with that approach

    • Ken Krampert

      Funny, a few months ago I mentioned that it seemed like Fichtner was cozying up to Ben and was the go between for Ben and Haley. At least 5 people on this site trashed me and said I was an idiot. While I may still be an idiot, I know what I saw and the idiots that trashed me will now agree with this article I am sure.

    • BurghBoy412

      Is Jay Gruden leaving Washington? I’d like to see him as OC. Maybe some ties with Tomlin coaching on John’s staff in Tampa Bay? I’m going way out on a limb here though.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      It would be a major shakeup to switch O-coordinators for likely Ben’s last year. If it’s bad between them tho.. guess you have to do something.

      Gotta say, tho.. Fichtner would be a surprise, not having the level of coaching experience you’d expect – never a coordinator at the NFL level and only been with the Steelers at this level.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Raiders are making a big move to get Gruden currently as HC

    • Steve Johnson

      Well said, but if he does depart, I don’t think anybody will miss those WR Screens.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Better then Arians IMO.

    • CoachCot

      I think they’re more effective than people want to give them credit for

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Hows does one then become a OC is you never get a chance to be one because you have not been one?

    • CoachCot

      He’s a huge reason ben is the qb he is today imo

    • CoachCot

      Really? Jay?

    • BurghBoy412

      Really yeah

    • Shannon Stephenson

      REALLY!….thought I would join in

    • CoachCot

      Wow. Is his contract about to expire?

    • BurghBoy412

      Did you notice that I posted in the form of a question? Or did you just read Jay Gruden an spaz out?

    • CoachCot

      My question was originally directed towards Paul.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Jay Gruden looks to be out as Washingtons head coach while his brother John Gruden is a possibility for the Raiders HC position.

    • CoachCot

      Ok. I thought Paul was saying that Jay could be on the move to Oakland

    • Jason

      Like my grandma said. Don’t go near the water till you learn how to swim. Lol.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      lmao

    • SteelersDepot

      Do you know how many have been called and what the AYPP was?

    • Shannon Stephenson

      what is AYPP?

    • CoachCot

      Average yards per play

    • Bradys_Dad

      Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out Mr. Haley 😊

    • BurghBoy412

      I wouldn’t be a fan of that hire.

    • Chad Weiss

      You mean John gruden

    • BurghBoy412

      No his Brother Jay

    • DirtDawg1964

      Would be a bit surprising. However he’s been right by Ben’s side digesting film/stills on the sidelines. As soon as a drive is over he’s the one over there. He’d have to have a good idea about the schemes and it seems Ben trusts him.

      We will see. I’m not as down in the dumps on Haley as most. Ben has had some great years under him – in five of the six seasons he’s had a QB rating higher than his career average – and Haley is keeping him upright (I recognize a big part of that goes to Munchak but part of it is scheme).

      And Haley has produced a top ten offence in yards and points four years in a row. That hadn’t happened to a Steelers team since the 1970s.

      Pretty good results for a guy who supposedly sucks (according to most here).

    • Kevin Artis

      im not sold on fitchner

    • Chad Weiss

      The raiders pare going after John gruden not Jay gruden lol

    • Steel Realist PAul

      No, John. Ha, forgot there’s more than one of em