Report: James Conner Expected To Need Surgery On Injured Knee

Rookie running back James Conner suffered what Mike Tomlin called a sprained MCL in yesterday’s loss to the New England Patriots. Today, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting Conner is likely to need surgery.

Steelers RB James Conner likely will need surgery on his knee after injuring it yesterday, source says. Timeline for his recovery is unclear but at least a few weeks. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 18, 2017

He notes that there is no clear timeline for his recovery but is out “at least a few weeks.” It’s certainly possible the Steelers decide to put him on injured reserve with currently only two healthy running backs on the 53, Le’Veon Bell and Fitzgerald Toussaint.

Should they make that transaction, it seems likely the Steelers will call up Terrell Watson from the practice squad. Watson began the year as the team’s #3 RB, short-yardage back, and kick returner, before the team swapped him for Toussaint.

If his season is over, Conner will have finished it with 32 carries for 144 yards (4.5 average). He rushed three times for 13 yards Sunday. Statistically, his best game came against the Ravens in their first matchup carrying the ball four times for 26 yards. The Steelers selected him in the third round of this year’s draft.