    Report: James Conner Expected To Need Surgery On Injured Knee

    By Alex Kozora December 18, 2017 at 05:21 pm

    Rookie running back James Conner suffered what Mike Tomlin called a sprained MCL in yesterday’s loss to the New England Patriots. Today, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo is reporting Conner is likely to need surgery.

    He notes that there is no clear timeline for his recovery but is out “at least a few weeks.” It’s certainly possible the Steelers decide to put him on injured reserve with currently only two healthy running backs on the 53, Le’Veon Bell and Fitzgerald Toussaint.

    Should they make that transaction, it seems likely the Steelers will call up Terrell Watson from the practice squad. Watson began the year as the team’s #3 RB, short-yardage back, and kick returner, before the team swapped him for Toussaint.

    If his season is over, Conner will have finished it with 32 carries for 144 yards (4.5 average). He rushed three times for 13 yards Sunday. Statistically, his best game came against the Ravens in their first matchup carrying the ball four times for 26 yards. The Steelers selected him in the third round of this year’s draft.

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Orange juice Jones

      Maybe hit up D Will

    • The Chin

      Precisely

    • nitrous12

      Although Conner didn’t get many snaps or carries each game, this is a pretty big loss to me. He is such an upgrade of an insurance policy for Bell. RB is a brutal position. It was nice having a guy that was effective in limited carries and could produce in the run game should Bell miss time. Fitz and Watson do not provide that.
      Stay healthy Bell!!!

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      yes to this. Ring D-wills phone. get him work 5 carries vs Texans even more vs. browns. Keep stacking the roster, no time to run with a rook and saint.

    • Thomas

      Watson all the way 🙂 dude can run on more than just 3 & 1. dude has some college football records still standing after all.

    • Jason Dock Dudley

      He was coming along nicely and was being worked in more the past few weeks. Probably was going to have a big load against the browns. Call up D-will and the train keeps rolling

    • pittsburghjoe

      Hello DeAngelo. Welcome back.

    • Trey

      My thoughts exactly D. Williams should be in the building shortly.

    • StolenUpVotes

      George Jones had some pretty impressive College records. College records don’t mean you can run in the NFL

    • rystorm06

      Yup get on the horn and sign D-Will! Toussaint as the main backup doesn’t make me feel too good about our RB situation.

    • SteelersDepot

      I will be SHOCKED if DeAngelo is brought in. First, he hasn’t played or practiced since the 16 AFCCG. Second, he is 34 by God’s sake. He doesn’t play special teams, either. He alss said the other day he won’t play for the minimum. The Steelers should promote Watson and move on with Fitz as the backup to Bell.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Is this one of those kick them while they’re down type of deals? Anywho, sux for the rookie.

    • ryan72384

      Hell I would rather have a 45 year old DeAngelo than Fitz or Watson anyday. Especially since we all know some other RB besides Bell is going to have to play in the playoffs. Happens every year at some point

    • Reezy

      Dang, Conner consistently get some yards when his number is called

    • Ehrren Lee Phyzeque

      DeAngelo Williams ASAP!!! Get that man on speed dial. If Sean Spence can come off the street so can D’Angelo

    • ND_Steel

      100%! Hopefully he stayed in shape. Guy is a heck of a talent!

    • connfyoozed .

      Spence didn’t really “come off the street”. He was in training camp with the Colts, and had multiple tryouts with other teams since the season started. Spence was in football shape. I have serious doubts that Williams is, even if Williams thinks he is. DWill is not coming back.

    • Ehrren Lee Phyzeque

      I know of someone personally who just saw him a month or so ago. And has pictures. She says he looks great feels lean. I saw the pictures myself and what degree. If you don’t what I’m saying you can go to Facebook and see it for yourself. But a seasoned vet like D’Angelo shouldn’t have any problem stepping in.

    • Cates Jamie

      I talked to him Saturday night at a charity event. He still talks to Tomlin regularly as they maintain a friendship, and from our convo I think there’s a good chance he’d take a vet minimum for Pittsburgh. He is a Steeler to the core.

    • ND_Steel

      All due respect, but I disagree with your logic here.

      So D Will doesn’t play special teams…so what? Conner’s ST snap counts the last 3 games are 5, 7, and 12. That can be replaced. We are talking about a playoff run here, and about a primary backup to Bell. Should God forbid Bell go down, do you want Touissant as your primary back, or DeAngelo Williams who was a very good replacement for Bell in that AFCCG last year with 85 yards from scrimmage. While rusty, I bet he is healthy. My hopes is he stayed in shape. But to not kick the tires makes no sense to me. And as far as his salary, this is why we keep a buffer each year, for emergencies. We are talking about 2 games + the playoffs.

    • Mutatedgenome

      If he needs surgery, then it is not just an MCL injury. Something else structurally is wrong.

    • cencalsteeler

      Ben Tate!! 🙂

    • Darth Blount 47

      I will admit that between Antonio, the game itself, and then the Jesse James debacle, the Conner injury was slightly overlooked by me. So because of that, let me say unequivocally… that this stinks. And that I hope he can heal up and be ready for a playoff run. If he has an honest chance to be back in a moth, I hope we give him the opportunity to stick around this year. I understand if we don’t, but in his very limited action, he’s done pretty well.

    • Slab

      I agree with your first paragraph. Conner has the talent to actually make plays if Bell goes down. If he can be back by the playoffs, I would not IR him. I’d rather play a man down with Cooper inactive on game day. Cut loose a WR or Sensabaugh.

    • John Pennington

      If a position opens up on the practice squad fill it with a safety or inside linebacker and let Spence go or Moates.Neither one can help this team.

    • SeventhHeavan

      Oh god. Fits sucks. I’d rather have Watson backup Bell. We need to sign someone now!

    • The Chin

      Grade 3 requires surgery if that’s what you’re saying. Or do you mean meniscus, ACL, etc?

    • GravityWon

      Example #1:Archie Griffin

    • blue

      Conner is a true Warrior and will be back for the playoff run.

    • Matt Manzo

      So bummed about Connor! I’ve been so excited about him! Heal up!
      I’m fine with Watson, but DWill is tempting. But like Dave said, he’s 34!
      I was hoping TWilliams was still available! That punt return is still fresh in my mind!

    • Rocksolid20

      Nile Davis

    • Steve

      There is no way D Will can be in “Football Shape”, he’s been out of football too long.
      It would take him 2-3 weeks to get his feet under him.
      Much like Spence, who did much better this week than last.

    • PA2AK_

      Well we have two weeks before the games really count…seems like a decent idea. Not like he needs to learn the system

    • PA2AK_

      Hey we have Father Time in Harrison on the roster…the only difference with Dwill would be he actually sees the field..

    • Renohightower

      They won’t if bell leaves or better served let him leave get serious competition for Connor but not a fan of the on the field player

    • Renohightower

      He’s close to 40 and not in football shape PASS

    • Renohightower

      D Will is far too old remember all those injuries he kept getting happens to old players u can’t play the what if game give bell next two games off in a sense n run him to death in the playoffs

    • ND_Steel

      Now 34 is close to 40? Lol. 4 weeks before first playoff game (hopefully), that’s about a short training camp.

    • disqus_WrRvUyG2DA

      Time to give Deangelo Williams a call. Not sure how much he is asking for though.