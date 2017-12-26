Report: James Harrison Visiting With Patriots On Tuesday

Even though veteran outside linebacker James Harrison cleared waivers on Monday following the Pittsburgh Steelers cutting ties with him, the one team most all fans hoped wouldn’t claim him apparently still has some sort of interest in him.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Harrison is at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday visiting with the New England Patriots.

Source: former Steelers LB James Harrison is at Gillette Stadium visiting the Patriots today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 26, 2017

Even though It’s now been a few days now since the Steelers cut ties with Harrison and while head coach Mike Tomlin described the team’s decision to do so as merely part of life of the NFL after the Monday win over the Houston Texans, that response apparently wasn’t good enough for some members of the local media. On Tuesday, Tomlin was again asked to further explain the reason why Harrison was waived on Saturday during his Tuesday press conference.

“Again, we make the decisions that we feel give us the very best chance to win,” Tomlin explained. “We needed the people we kept. We needed to activate Marcus Gilbert. Really, there’s nothing more to it than that.”

Tomlin was also asked on Tuesday if the door was open to Harrison returning to the team.

“The door’s always left open for anyone that we stop doing business with that’s available for business,” Tomlin said. “So, that’s no different than any other decisions that we’ve had to make over the season if someones unemployed. I’ll leave the discussions that James and I had between he and I. I think that’s appropriate.”

Now we’ll sit and wait to see if the Patriots decide to sign Harrison. The veteran outside linebacker has played just 40 defensive snaps this season and was inactive for several games prior to him being waived.