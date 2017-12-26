Hot Topics

    Report: James Harrison Visiting With Patriots On Tuesday

    By Dave Bryan December 26, 2017 at 02:09 pm

    Even though veteran outside linebacker James Harrison cleared waivers on Monday following the Pittsburgh Steelers cutting ties with him, the one team most all fans hoped wouldn’t claim him apparently still has some sort of interest in him.

    According to Field Yates of ESPN, Harrison is at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday visiting with the New England Patriots.

    Even though It’s now been a few days now since the Steelers cut ties with Harrison and while head coach Mike Tomlin described the team’s decision to do so as merely part of life of the NFL after the Monday win over the Houston Texans, that response apparently wasn’t good enough for some members of the local media. On Tuesday, Tomlin was again asked to further explain the reason why Harrison was waived on Saturday during his Tuesday press conference.

    “Again, we make the decisions that we feel give us the very best chance to win,” Tomlin explained. “We needed the people we kept. We needed to activate Marcus Gilbert. Really, there’s nothing more to it than that.”

    Tomlin was also asked on Tuesday if the door was open to Harrison returning to the team.

    “The door’s always left open for anyone that we stop doing business with that’s available for business,” Tomlin said. “So, that’s no different than any other decisions that we’ve had to make over the season if someones unemployed. I’ll leave the discussions that James and I had between he and I. I think that’s appropriate.”

    Now we’ll sit and wait to see if the Patriots decide to sign Harrison. The veteran outside linebacker has played just 40 defensive snaps this season and was inactive for several games prior to him being waived.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Luke Shabro

      The natives are about to get real restless

    • Danny Porter

      Wow

    • Dorian James

      Can this season get any more dramatic?? SMH

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      How much info is he about to give them about defensive play calls and signals? My guess is they already know a lot of them and will find out the rest from him once he signs. Probably won’t make a huge impact on the field, but they do lack pass rushers.

    • BurghBoy412

      This is Awesome!! I hope they sign him.

    • William Weaver

      Let us find a way to isolate him on Bell. Easy pitch and catch. This isn’t the 2008 Deebo. Good for him to get paid if he does but not worried. Faced him with Bengals

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I would be LIVID if he signs with New England. And of course Belichick would use him like this. Use him and discard him—anything to get an angle. The one glaring weakness of the Pats (pass rush), and they try to syphon it from their biggest competition in the AFC.

    • BurghBoy412

      He poses very little threat at this point.

    • Jake Milman

      You were supposed to destroy the sith, not join them!

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Only a silverback deals in absolutes!

    • BurghBoy412

      The reaction to this is going to be absurd and hilarious!! I love it!!!

    • BurghBoy412

      They don’t need inside Intel. They already know everything about the Steelers. Besides don’t forget Ridley played for the Patriots. So if there is this ” inside Intel” (Wich I highly doubt) we’ve got one of theirs as well.

    • Buzz

      Belicheat knows that James still has some quality mileage left in him (he was a top 10 NFL OLB last season), and his team could use help rushing the passer and stuffing the run. He will find a way to utilize him.

      A shame that Butler and Tomlin couldn’t, but then, they’re always running behind the *’s when it comes to coaching.

      Not hard to envision the Steelers meeting the Pasterisks in the AFCC, and Deebo being the deciding factor to help NE win. What a shame that would be, and what an uproar you could (rightly) expect to hear from Pittsburgh fans.

    • Ryan

      Can’t wait to watch the outcry if he signs there lol some fans man haha

    • Michael James

      That’s what the Dolphins and Chiefs thought in the playoffs last year, that’s what the Chiefs thought this year…
      Harrison whopped their asses.

      I would absolutely hate it, but I would also laugh really hard if Belichick signs him and beats the Steelers once again while Harrison plays an integral part of their game plan.

    • BurghBoy412

      I’m sure Tomlin and Co. are well aware of what James can and can’t do at this point. I hope they sign him. Easy pickings it would be.

    • Michael James

      Our defensive coordinator is Keith Butler … not exactly an evil mastermind where you need an insider to figure out his play calls.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      I was saying there may be some things they haven’t figured out yet. Yes, Ridley was there for a while but that was what, 2 years ago. They also change their strategy sometimes drive to drive whereas we mostly stick with 1. Have to give them the leg up on the intel part of this war right now lol. Just have to outexecute them now.

    • Cavallonator

      Interesting because Harrison makes an impact against tall Left Tackles that he could get leverage on (Fisher from the Chiefs). Good thing that Villanueva is taller than him!

    • BurghBoy412

      He’s just one guy. The O-line has handled better players already this season. Harrison poses very little, if any threat at all.

    • PittShawnC

      James Harrison would never sign with a Steelers rival!!! He loves this city and it’s fans way too much!!!

    • Rob

      “Yeah ok” – James Harrison signing with the Bengals

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Curious as to who the Pats are willing to part with, if they make room on their roster for Deebo.

    • Shane

      Uh Cinci Bengals?

    • Rob

      Honestly, I don’t really care either way. Regardless of what he has left, he deserves to do what’s best for him just like the team did.

      Godspeed, James. He’ll always be one of my all time favorites.

    • Donte Williams

      just reading these post make me laugh. The Steelers are dumb for releasing him, oh no he is about to join the pats and get inside intel and beat us in the AFCCG. man I wish i had some of yinz future insight cause I would be playing the Mega Ball every Friday and collecting riches. man

    • PittShawnC

      lol.

      it’s just too easy

    • BurghBoy412

      Finally a man with a brain. Cheers my friend!

    • BurghBoy412

      But but it’s Deebo! And he’s pissed now!! And and he’s gonna make the Steelers pay for their disrespectful ways!!! Lol

    • Michael James

      Then you’re also willing to admit that our very own OLBs pose very little, if any threat at all. Because – spoiler alert – Harrison was/is still the best pure pass rusher out of them.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Expected.

    • BurghBoy412

      LMAO!!! You’re kidding right man! They have a chance of tying or besting the franchise sacks record without him. He is not needed. These guys get plenty of pressure on the QB without him.

    • Michael James

      Nope, just telling you the truth which you unfortunately don’t seem to understand.

    • The Tony

      This shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. Harrison is free to go anywhere he wants. Patriots have a need and potentially will use Harrison to fill that need. There is no mastermind grand scheme. Patriots already should know by now how along with the rest of the NFL how our defense operates. It is way too late in the season to not know how to play against another opponent. People need to relax, this is still a guy that barely saw the field this year. These are the same people screaming that we didn’t sign DWill. We are going to be just fine.

    • Generic Steelers Fan

      Smart move.

    • PittShawnC

      P.S.

      Barring a WC Round upset, who would be traveling to NE in the Divisional Round? Did that team pound NE in NE earlier this year? Does a current FA OLB have a good track record of production vs this teams T?

      But yeah, it’s about “Steelers Intel”

    • Lucious Myers

      Bengals are not our rivals.

    • steelburg

      I would hate to see Deebo in a pats uniform. But at the same time he is free to go wherever he decides we released him. I think he is still capable of making an impact but I think he can only do that with a large number of snaps and I can’t see how the pats are willing to give him a large number of snaps. The game is moving away from guys like Deebo, players who can play in space are becoming increasingly more valuable and Deebo just can’t do that anymore. But I think he would have still been great depth and a good situational pass rusher for us at least for this year but we didn’t us him that way.

    • BurghBoy412

      If he signs in NE the Steelers should probably forfeit the playoffs and prepare for next season.

    • greeny

      Good for him. He will get one more ring courtesy of this moranic move. We could have released Justin Hunter for god sake. With the exception of our kicker, our ST aren’t exactly top 10 in the league.

    • Donte Williams

      I’ve been reading these and other post as well I commented on your post on the other headline you was going back and forth with Shane Mitchell I dont get it fans acting like we just cut the DPOY and we are doomed.

    • gdeuce

      what does Harrison have to do with ST?

    • stan

      Makes perfect sense, doesn’t it? It was a mistake to cut Harrison and this result would be the perfect response.

    • PittShawnC

      Talks are already in place to fold the franchise and move them to St. Louis if Harrison signs.

    • False. If he was the best pass rusher at the position, why wouldn’t he be out there in 3rd and long situations. Watt and Dupree both have 6 sacks this year, you have to go all the way back to 2012 when Deebo had 6 sacks. After that year he had 2 in 13, 5.5 in 14, 5 in 15, 5 in 16 and 1 this year. Not to mention the position requires much more than pass rushing ability. Being able to drop into zones and cover TEs and RBs which Harrison can’t do anymore.

    • The Tony

      St.Louis? I thought LA needed another team?

    • Donte Williams

      exactly Tony.

    • StolenUpVotes

      And here comes the tinfoil hats

    • Shawn Winbush

      The sky is about to fall!! 😂😂

    • Ike Evans

      Wow….all I could muster up to say…just wow

    • Rob

      Not sure you’ll have the majority of Steeler Nation agree with you there, and usually divisions teams are called rivals regardless

    • PittShawnC

      Or Tony, or…this might not have anything to do with Pit. As I mentioned below…who would NE be playing in the second round (if they don’t get upset)? Who destroyed NE in NE this season? What FA OLB has a track record of recent success vs this teams starting LT?

    • Steelers32

      Self inflicted wounds get no pity
      Bet that Bill B was laughing his ass of just making the call
      Out coached again
      SMH

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Trust is based on a consistency of behavior and we can trust the Patriots to be the Patriots.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Going to be one hell of an America’s Game! Marty drama, Ben is done drama, AB abusing water coolers, a sideline buffer between Ben and Todd, and now this. lol

    • The Tony

      Actually this is brilliant by the stillers! Harrison will teach New England all the wrong plays and we wins!

    • BurghBoy412

      I’m sure glad the players have confidence in their selves. Because a lot of fans don’t.

    • Shawn Winbush

      This is gonna be the most satisfying SB win of them all.. with the turmoil and drama this year… 😂😂😂

    • The Tony

      No offense but a lot of fans are morons

    • PittShawnC

      lol.

      I was thinking they could be signing him for depth and to exploit his success vs Eric Fisher.

    • Donte Williams

      how was it a mistake to cut Harrison? Feiler started this past game cause of Foster. was you going to gut McCullers who is #2 DT on the team? was you cutting Moats who is rotating with Spence who was just signed and Forte? also you have to look at dead money from whomever you are cutting was Harrison the cheaper option or was he casualty of depth char position?

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Make no mistake James loves James more and he should…if the offer is made he signs.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      It makes sense from a NE perspective. Signing a guy with playoff exp. who is in game shape that can be depth and has knowledge of the biggest threat to your next SB trip. Deebo checks a lot of boxes for them.

    • steelburg

      I think the AB injury made it easier for them to keep Hunter around not to mention that there is a good chance he is the 4th or 5th WR next year considering Bryant wanting out and DHB IMO being kicked to the curb. I think a team should always keep one eye on the present and another on the future of the team and Deebo no matter how you look at it doesn’t fit in well with either considering that they were not using him which I wasn’t a huge fan of.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      YOI!

    • BurghBoy412

      Double YOI!!

    • greeny

      He doesn’t play ST; thus we cut him.

    • Jones

      If they sign him and put him on the field, go no huddle so they can’t sub him out, then give them looks that force the OLBs into coverage. Get TD, repeat.

    • Michael James

      Mike Hilton had three sacks yesterday- pass rusher of the century! VW has almost as many sacks as von Miller this season. I guess VW is almost as good a pass rusher as von Miller. Shoot, I also forgot Lorenzo Alexander! Forgot that guy? Well, he was among the sack leaders last year, so he has to be a good pass rusher, no?

      Sack numbers can be very deceiving and they certainly are Dupree’s case (Watt only to some extent). All of Dupree’s sacks are hustle sacks or come unblocked and via stunts. He doesn’t provide any pressure by beating OTs 1-vs-1 and that’s what everyone who actually watches film will tell you. PFF has him as one of the worst EDGE players in the league.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Because a big majority of them don’t understand the game beyond TDs and turnovers

    • BurghBoy412

      PFF is a joke!

    • BurghBoy412

      And sacks in this case. Pass coverage isn’t a thing OLBs are supposed to excel at I suppose. Lol

    • Steeldog22

      Seriously love me some Deebo but I think he’s too slow now. Bull rush is good and he can set the edge BUT the RB can run right around him and the edge. Saw some of it last year and I’m sure it hasn’t gotten better. I’m 46, in great shape and can push some serious weight around but if you asked me to actually catch anybody in the last ten years that’s a solid NO. You’re asking his legs (though massive) to move that train and of a body (way massive) from point A to point B in a short period of time. Just doesn’t happen at 39, and certainly makes coverage an issue.

    • John A Stewart

      We he had too play against us he didn’t

    • CountryClub

      He’ll give AV trouble because of the height difference. Pats will use him him like the Steelers should have. They’ll give him 10 – 15 plays a game to just rush the passer.

    • Steelers32

      Should have cut Dobbs let someone else hold the clipboard,
      If Ben goes down its pretty much over
      If If somehow Ben goes down and Landry gets a W call Dobbs back
      Don’t need 3 QB spots with this few games left, and the teams that will be faced are not beaten by a 2nd or 3rd string QB

    • John Westbrook

      Agree he is the best pass rusher we have but what really is the dumbest move i ever seen Tomlin do is keep Moats over Harrison and no one in there right mind can defend that.

    • Cavallonator

      BJ Finney started not Feiler.

      I’m sure you could muster up one more name thats not as impactful as Deebo.

      JJ Wilcox maybe? Wilcox does play special teams tho.

    • Steve Johnson

      They cut James Harrison, yet keep Daniel McCullers? I have no faith in Mike Tomlin as a Game Manager or Coach. We all know why Belicheat is interested in a 39 year old OLB, he want to pick his Brain if he sees the Steelers next Month.

      But I really don’t know why Belicheck would, Tomlin and Butler is still going to employ the same old tired Defense against them anyway. 4th Qtr, up by 8 points with under 5M to play in Pittsburgh and they still loss. SMH

    • Michael James

      I’m sure that’s it. Has really nothing to do with Dupree being a joke as pass rusher.
      PFF – a football page not holding back their love for other Steelers players (AB, Bell, DeCastro, Pouncey etc.)- just hates him for no reason at all.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Hightower also visited us this year. We can all back away from the ledge for now.

    • gdeuce

      so why did you mention the ST rankings?

    • SteelPierogie

      Why would Harrison ever want to resign with the Steelers? A true steeler legend, gets treated like an outcast all year. It’s a damn shame!! Now the Patriot possibilities, what a bunch of sh$$!!

    • Steve Johnson

      Exactly! Even the Sports analysts were talking about it this morning. I quote “Pittsburgh runs the same thing each game.” However “the Patriots change it up from game to game, sometimes between series.” Yet another AFCCG for nothing.

    • BurghBoy412

      Like I said before PFF is a joke

    • Steve Johnson

      lol, you said it.

    • GoSteelerz

      People, people… We’re all overreacting here… Perhaps for once, we’re the ones with the grand scheme… Release Harrison, send him to New England, knowing how they can’t resist the temptation to get as much info on their opponents as possible. Once he get signed, he injures Brady and Gronk in practice, ending their season and clearing the path for an easy peezy super bowl run for us. See, it all makes so much sense. LOL Deebo, black and gold until the end!!!! LOL

    • Jay Clam

      LOL knew it was coming.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      If Sean Davis catches that interception would you still say Tomlin was out coached? Players have to make plays.

    • SteelPierogie

      Hightower used us for leverage

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Perhaps Harrison is doing the same?

    • Jay Clam

      Why? We’re not trying to re-sign him. That makes no sense.

    • ThePointe

      Funny, cause he checks a lot of the same boxes for us…

    • StolenUpVotes

      Where are people getting this?

    • Steve Johnson

      Besides T.J. Watt, who else do they have? Bud Dupree Who? Does he actually play for the Steelers? (Sarcasm)

    • Steelers32

      if you can honestly say tomlin has ever out coached the Pats you had to much egg nogg

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Tomlin said he is not opposed to him coming back and James did not feel valued in terms of playing time. Talking to a rival could motivate the Steelers to prevent that signing.

    • I’m sorry, you are not going to convince me that cutting the oldest player in the league (defensively speaking) who has not played any factor into this season, was the wrong move.

      Don’t get me wrong, I love 92 and what he’s done for this team over a decade but its clear he is no longer the player he once was. I will deffer to coaching staff who knows better than you. The group of guys who see the players at practice everyday. This move was coming, if it wasn’t now it would be in the very near future. I wish Harrison success in his future endeavors except for his time with the Patriots, if he even signs there.

    • LouisWinthorpeVIII

      After having been unceremoniously $#!T-Canned by the Steelers, Harrison is surely pi$$ed off.

      Kinda like Forest Whitaker was pi$$ed in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” when he thought the opposing team vandalized his car.

    • Steve Johnson

      Exactly, I’m surprise J.H. is even visiting those guys, he has to know what Belicheck is doing. He will be cut immediately after the game with the Steelers, if both teams make it that far.

    • Dorian James

      LMAO,too funny. Deebo is a plant, activate him during the final walk-through before the Jets game. Lol

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I dont like the term ‘out coached’. Our players left plays on the field and we had a two score lead.

    • #beatthepats

      So would I , what a moronic move again by theses low iq coaches, he closed out the chief game, they have the nerve to keep moats and spence on this roster and let him bring the playbook and the defensive signals with him. A hofer let go right before the playoffs – to the pats . mindless stupidity. Worried about justjfying draft pics , and tomlin favorites -rememebrr they let lagarette blount sit on ice untill he quit ewenr back to the pats and killed it. Tomlin is a fool.

    • The Tony

      Exactly, which is why both Dupree and Watt are asked to drop back in coverage often

    • StolenUpVotes

      Did you know that Bud Dupree graded out better against the run than Deebo did last season?

    • StolenUpVotes

      And scored the game winning TD 😉

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Please stop talking common sense. Most people do not talk or know it when spoken.

    • The Tony

      Why would they sign him and play him just to get cut after the AFC championship. Here you dropped your tin foil hat

    • erock634

      How much knowledge could Harrison share about the Steelers signaling, play calling, etc? Other than how he plays what are the threats of him being on the Patriots, if he gets signed?

    • BurghBoy412

      I bet they drop more than any Steeler OLB has ever dropped into coverage. I bet it’s not even close either.

    • The Tony

      Hightower was looking for way more money than Harrison

    • Steve Johnson

      You know, I could say Harrison was released intentionally, Tomlin knowing Belicheck would sign him. Then Harrison becomes a Spy for Tomlin. Na! That would be giving Tomlin too much credit, lol.

    • BurghBoy412

      He is a demigod. Nuff said LOL

    • Steeldog22

      Outstanding analysis! Bet he checks out Brady’s doctor while he’s there and steals Belichik’s hoodies for workout gear.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I agree with you there.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Lloyd dropped a bunch

    • Steelers32

      did our coaching change the coverage on gronk… no
      did the same player make play after play over a defender 1/2 his size
      did the offense go into protect mode in the 3rd qtr
      did the coach have 2 or 3 plays set up at games end just in case

      just out matched, most of the nfl is, thats why the pats win, disgusting but true

    • BurghBoy412

      Lloyd > Harrison

    • People throw around the phrase “out coached” without even understanding it. When you lose, that doesn’t mean you were “out coached” and just the same just because you win doesn’t mean you “out coach” the other team.

      To me, out coaching is when team has the answer for every situation/player package/and play call the other team tries to use. Games where one coaching staff “out coaches” the other usually end with a score like 50+ to 3/6/7.

    • pittfan

      Trojan Horse? Love it!

    • John Westbrook

      Whos a better pass rushing olb on this team watt maybe one day but not yet

    • BurghBoy412

      Who is a better pass coverage OLB? Watt is superb. Harrison will never be.

    • Steelers32

      Sean Davis was left to die out there not his fault at all, and though it would have been nice to get the interception it was not the easiest of ones to grab.

    • Ward Holder

      I hate the move, because there were other people to cut, like McCullers. Deebo got 1 sack in 40 snaps. 40 snaps is a little less than a game. Most of the problem is that he hasn’t played. If other players are that much better, why aren’t the outside linebacker sack numbers better? Don’t look at the overall sack numbers, they’re inflated by Heyward. Maybe he really doesn’t have it. If that’s the case, why sign him? We’ll find out soon.

    • StolenUpVotes

      I was in HS when Deebo finally broke out and began his prime years so I am not going to get into that debate. Was too young to fully appreciate Lloyd as he played. But over the years I have watched a lot of those games from the 90s. Some great defensive players during the Blitzburgh era

    • Dude, stop whining about Gronk, we have the same caliber player in AB and Bell. Both of those guys routinely make plays despite the amount of defensive attention they get.

    • StolenUpVotes

      You cut McCullers and you are down to 5 DLinemen

      Heyward
      Hargrave
      Tuitt
      Walton
      Alualu

      You need to have at least 6

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      The only thing out matched was the refs being in their pocket. Gronk will get his plays. Just like AB does. Also if AB is in the game we blow them out.

    • John Westbrook

      Exactly my point moats cant do either

    • Orlysteel

      And Harrison sacks Ben Roethlisberger to end the game with time running out, hope it doesn’t happen though.

    • StolenUpVotes

      But he can do more

    • BurghBoy412

      It’s really hard to compare players decade to decade. The game is in constant state of flux.

    • nutty32

      But Dick LeBeau coaches the Titans. Is Belichick a-hole stepdad?

    • John Westbrook

      Jack of all trades master of none

    • BurghBoy412

      Moats hasn’t been bad

    • Steelers32

      ummm cept most teams will double up and help a defender getting burned by AB…
      how much help did Davis get?

    • BurghBoy412

      Exactly he’s versatile Harrison is not.

    • pittfan

      Some messengers should be shot:

      “”Ian Rapoport‏
      @FapSheet
      Former #Steelers LB James Harrison is signing a 1 year contract with the #Patriots.””

      Lets see if this pans out.

      Edit: Troll account. Ready aim fire!

    • 2winz

      difference is ridley wasnt on their roster this year.

    • Steelers32

      3 QBs not needed with 2 games and playoffs left

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      The real Twitter account starts with an R. lol.

    • BurghBoy412

      Fold the Franchise!!

    • pittfan

      Just noticed that!! I got PUNKED! LOL

    • ThePointe

      Hightower never had any intentions of signing with the Steelers.

    • John Westbrook

      He hasn’t seen the field since he failed at ILB remember after shazier went down.

    • ThePointe

      lol ‘FapSheet’ …

    • Michael James

      The coaching staff that put him into the game against the Chiefs, because Dupree & Co. didn’t cut it – Harrison went on to close out the game with two hits and the final sack – and then never played him again?
      Like I said in another thread: Releasing Harrison has never been the problem. Tell him you want to part ways before the season and everything is fine. But if you give him a new deal because he saved the defenses’ ass in the playoffs, then refuse to let him play for whatever reason, then put him in and he actually excels, then never play him again and then release him on Christmas eve (while keeping guys like McCullers etc.) – that was the shame in this drama.

    • DoctorNoah

      Of course. As bad if not worse than joining Bengals. Just kills me. This is going to be a stain on the record of Colbert and Tomlin, especially when Harrison sacks Big Ben in Foxboro. Ugh. Just sickens me.

    • BurghBoy412

      Moats is a good player. Period.

    • BurghBoy412

      Drinking the Kool aid

    • treeher

      I don’t know, he had one sack in 40 snaps. With Watt’s snaps currently at about 705, that would equate to about 20 sacks. Dumb stat, I know, but it’s clear to me that if the position was just about sacks, Harrison would have been out there every snap. Of course, it’s not. Deebo is a liability in pass coverage and not what he was against the run. It’s not what he would bring to the field with NE, though. It’s information. But I don’t think he bears such a grudge against us that he would engage in sabotage.

    • Gyborg

      McCullers would have cleared waivers and remained unsigned. If we needed him or another body on the d-line due to injuries we could have found one easily. Keeping a warrior like deebo compared to an underachieving, easily replaceable big body should be a no-brainer

    • DoctorNoah

      The Harrison kool-aid? Yes, I would say so. You’re trying to tell me he’s Not more situationally important than Moats, or the fact that he doesn’t play ST justifies keeping Chick over him on any given day? You could have dropped Fitz if you wanted to. The idea that we have quality LB depth is just not so true.

    • BurghBoy412

      Oh Yeah Kool-aid!

    • ThePointe

      Even less true when you narrow it to quality outside linebacker depth.

    • Not enough, even though the defense did their job in that game. The offense had a chance to seal the victory, not once but twice and failed to do so.

    • Steelers32

      it will hurt and i mean really hurt to see Harrison dumping that cool aid on belicheck

    • Michael James

      Not even the most diehard Steelers’ fanatic can say that with a straight face…

    • BurghBoy412

      Just did LOL

    • Steelers32

      agree totally, the offense tried to take the air out of the ball way to soon.
      Don’t know if you EVER try that vrs Brady, just keep doing exactly what you did to get the lead you have.

    • Have a few more drinks and drive home…

    • Steel City Slim

      Wow, I sure didn’t see this coming (sarcasm)

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Do you want to give someone else a chance to get Dobbs or Landry?

    • John Westbrook

      I like moats he’s a good tackler and I just hope we don’t need him and I hope that this move doesn’t come back to bite the steelers in the a$$ if we meet them in the playoffs

    • Steelers32

      no one is going to grab either but given the choice of that or Harrison just before the playoffs HELL YES

    • They thanked Harrision enough by paying him 2 million to hang out all year.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Nah, I think someone would pick up either of them, to be honest. You can’t lose Landry, because he’s the only one game-ready. And, Dobbs is a project you don’t want to waste, just for the possibility of Harrison playing for another team.

      Fact is, they probably weren’t planning on playing Harrison anyway, so the likelihood is that this was the worst-case scenario.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Hey, the yinzers seen this train wreck coming from a mike away.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      If I’m Harrison, why wouldn’t I sign with the Pats? For one, he wants to keep playing. Two, he’s gotta be annoyed with the Steelers (rightfully, so, they played him kind of dirty considering that he resigned at a discount and they probably knew he wanted to play and wouldn’t have resigned him otherwise). 3) There’s 1 games left in the regular season. If you want to play, you need to sign with a contender. Pats are good at finding roles for people that best utilize their talents. Fact is, he’s not gonna care that much about whatever money he’s gonna get for playing, at most, 4 games.

    • Doug Sawyer

      If the Pats win a rematch with Pittsburgh it won’t be because of Harrison…but him going there is his way of saying he doesn’t give two craps about the Steelers…he’d spitefully ruin his entire legacy with the Steelers with this bandwagon stunt …He’d rather put a thumb in the Steelers eye than just take his cut like a man
      glad he is gone…he is all about himself …he always has been

    • Steelers32

      to me it’s not playing against Harrison its weakening the OLBs we have. Watt is doing great but great for a 1st year player, cant say he is a dominant OLB …yet.
      Dupree may or may not be as good as Harrison you will get plenty of debate on that
      thing is if it is that close or even kind of close that is NOT the player to let walk just before the post season

    • ThePointe

      Let’s get one thing straight. Harrison has NEVER been all about himself. Ever. The Steelers are the ones who cut him. He didn’t leave the team.

    • kakello34

      I don’t know why they didn’t at least try him as the replacement for Shazier.

    • Steelers32

      Cause the Steelers have been oh so good to him…
      Cmon love the team but they have treated him with this “it’s just bussiness crap ” from day one

    • Doug Sawyer

      14 year career with them paid huge…got rings…the Steelers have been great to him…they are about to break teams records of all time sacks…he wasn’t on the field

    • Matt Manzo

      Please God, no!

    • Doug Sawyer

      I guess you missed him screaming about how if he knew he wasn’t going to play he would have signed elsewhere

    • The Tony

      Because Harrison is far too slow to cover the field or run sideline to sideline at his age

    • mezzetin1

      Oh great, without Harrison they beat us by three. With him???

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I have a feeling it’s more about versatility, and the ability to play more coverage, which the OLBs are being asked to do more. They probably figure he’s not “better” enough at pass rushing to make up for it. And, they probably were thinking about the overall roster as well. They had to make a cut – I don’t think they wanted to, but sometimes you have to make tough decisions.

    • ThePointe

      I’m sure that how he felt, but he still waited on the sidelines and did exactly what the team wanted him to do. Until the team cut him. Now he can do what he wants. Nowhere in his entire career can you say James Harrison didn’t give his all for this team including this year when he was required to sit on the sidelines even though he knew he could still play.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Sooo… a 39-year-old who signed a good deal to play his last years in Pitt was upset because he ended up not playing at all? I don’t see anything wrong with that.

    • mezzetin1

      Been avoiding the inevitable: Tomlin IS a fool…

    • Steelers32

      …he got one big contract which was pulled out from under him in its 2nd year
      but that is not the real discussion
      the point of the matter is why cut him with so little time to the playoffs
      was he the weakest link in team the one who had nothing to contribute ?
      there is the rub
      not worried he goes all siverback if we see him again ( hope not anyway ) its that he should not be in the position he is in its on the FO or whoever made this call

    • mezzetin1

      Feels like that to some of us, doesn’t it?

    • LouisWinthorpeVIII

      Adam Schefter is now reporting that Harrison has indeed signed with the Patriots.

    • will

      I TOLD YOU SO

    • StolenUpVotes

      Good for Deebo. He gets to keep getting paid for a few more weeks

    • mezzetin1

      You cannot believe…

    • Big Joe

      I’d like to think it isn’t, but I hope this isn’t coming about out of spite. I remember the last time they parted ways; he and his agent spent a lot of time trying to sign with either Baltimore, Cleveland, and Cincinnati ultimately signing with the latter.

    • Big Joe

      He’s too slow and is not an ILB.

    • StolenUpVotes

      They are when one is a 4th round draft pick in his rookie season. The team likes his projection in their organization.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Which is fine from your 4th OLB

    • Shane Mitchell

      Tomlin is a moron.

    • Steelers32

      more like knowing you can help what your watching out there and not given a chance.
      Oh… wait he did get a chance, and bailed them out at KC, better sit his ass down before he make some decisions look stupid….

    • Michael James

      That’s what’s making it even more baffling.
      Pay him, don’t play him, give him a few snaps and he actually plays really well, don’t play him again, release him and keep guys like McCullers.
      That’s just … stupid.

    • mezzetin1

      That’s why he’s there..

    • will

      And then he sacks Ben in the rematch. Ben in concussion protocol.

    • Frank Martin

      Schefter is reporting that Harrison signed with the Patriots. Classic Belichick move. Many people here saw it coming, didn’t Tomlin know this would happen?

    • RSteelerz

      Listen,

      I don’t like this because of the fact that Harrison is an all time Steeler great.

      Seeing him in a Bengals uniform was tough enough, but seeing him play for the Patriots is outright heartbreaking.

      Beating them in the playoffs with Harrison over there will be hurtful because of what he has done for this team and knowing he could have had a chance at another ring if we beat them.

      It also would be painful if he beats us in the playoffs while on that team. The truth is this: Harrison already knew he would have a reduced role on this team coming into camp.

      He even said so at the time even stating that he can’t do many snaps due to his age. He has become a liability in coverage with what we are trying to run on defense.

      Harrison came out publicly about how he felt about his role and that he would not sign with the Steelers next year. This was after the fact of Bryant going public to the media about a trade and Tomlin making it known afterward for players to keep things in house and coming to the team.

      Tomlin said today that he will keep the conversations that he and Harrison had to himself. Who knows what was said privately? It might not have been mendable. We now have to move on, but no doubt I will miss having him here.

    • mezzetin1

      Yeah, we’re gonna be fine. Doesn’t change the fact this move was idiotic, pure and simple.

    • #beatthepats

      Tomlibs a fool, this is a clear message to tomlin- he jerked him around all year , after teachig and training the young guys. This is a direct fu to tomlin.

    • #beatthepats

      Can see it now sacks big ben to end the game

    • Not now the adults are talking.

    • mezzetin1

      It’s official! Congrats, Tomlin…

    • Shane Mitchell

      Any other positions the Patriots need help? maybe Tomlin should release Martavis Bryant next week if AB can play?

    • LouisWinthorpeVIII

      One year deal @ prorated veteran minimum.

    • Ehrren Lee Phyzeque

      This has the makings of LeGarrette Blount Saga all over again but with a slight twist. And when they eventually beat us in the championship game which I’m not confident we’ll win anyway, at least I’ll be happy for mr. James Harrison Steeler Legend done wrong on Christmas Eve. If that man gets a ring even with New England I can live with it.

    • Kenny lee

      Whoops ! Thinking watt should have played lol and James Rolb

    • Kenny lee

      Debi knows our plays dum****”*

    • Kenny lee

      Don’t know why he wasn’t playing cause of our rush defense