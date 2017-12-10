Hot Topics

    Report: Ryan Shazier Showing ‘Gradual Improvement’ Following Spinal Surgery

    By Dave Bryan December 10, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Not surprisingly, there haven’t been many updates on Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier since he underwent a spinal stabilization surgery this past week. On Sunday morning, however, Adam Schefter of ESPN delivered a very small, yet positive, update on Shazier, who was injured during the first quarter of the Steelers Monday night road game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    According to Schefter’s sources, doctors are controlling and limiting Shazier’s movement right now as they wait for the swelling and bruising in his back to subside. He adds that Shazier continues to show gradual improvement from his back injury.

    “Doctors will not be able to make a more exact determination of the extent of his injuries until after swelling dissipates, sources said, but there remains every expectation Shazier will be able to walk and lead a normal life,” Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports wrote Sunday morning. “The surgery he underwent back in Pittsburgh was a procedure doctors initially thought might be required on Monday night, when he was rushed to the hospital from the stadium. He remains in good spirits.”

    Being as these reports did not come directly from the Steelers or the people providing the immediate care to Shazier, I caution those of you reading it to read too much into them. Also, the fact that these Shazier report surfaced Sunday morning is also a little sickening and I think most of you understand where I’m going with that.

    The Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night at Heinz Field and I can only assume that Shazier will be able to watch that game from his hospital bed. Several Steelers players will be honoring their injured teammate with special painted cleats.

    Shazier is expected to be placed on the Steelers Reserve/.Injured list next week.

    • MattHat121

      Why do you think it’s sickening that the report came out Sunday morning?

    • ThePointe

      The lack of information regarding this is really odd to me. On one hand they say they must wait for swelling to dissapate before giving a full diagnosis on the extent of his injuries, yet they somehow had enough info to perform surgery? Just odd.

    • Dennis Wright

      There’s two lines of thought here. You wait out of respect for Shazier and his family as to not have to speculate. They probably do not know the full scope of his recovery until the swelling goes down and he has time to make progress. I’m sure they would like to give him time to do so with some privacy. Now on the other hand the longer you wait to say anything or give definitive updates you risk the likes of Rappoport and Schefter and their “sources” providing speculative scenarios and fans running with those reports instead of waiting to see what happens once things settle down. I think what Dave was getting at is that the timing of the reports are exploitative and dumped today for click bait.

    • Seele VonDoogenstein

      It is sickening that people are leaking this info while he is trying to heal.

    • ThePointe

      Agree with you on both points about the click bait, and doctors probably could give a comprehensive report on Shazier’s injuries, but may be holding off at the families request.

    • Mutatedgenome

      Gradual improvement is what is expected following any surgery. No real info here.

    • pittsburghjoe

      You know what would be a great story? Steelers go to the Super Bowl and Shazier leads them out of the tunnel, even in Street clothes. Even if it’s just a slow walk!

    • pittsburghjoe

      Unless it’s a lobotomy

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      Yes and shazier with the Steeler flag waving it

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      It actually gives a positive note for us fans and for the Steeler players

    • Matt Manzo

      I was wondering the same thing. Maybe cuz it’s on game day? Right before a big game? I’m not sure. Makes me feel stupid!

    • I must be stupid also. No idea what is the significance of the Sunday morning report.

    • PA2AK_

      That’s winning right there!

    • PA2AK_

      ‘Leaking’ a positive report probably doesn’t change where Shaziers heads at. He comes from a heck of a family and solid background. This probably isn’t on his radar right now. As for fans…this was the first thing I clicked on. I’m itching for every bit of positive news. Prob the same for his teammates. So I’m left struggling to understand why this isn’t just simply great news?!