Report: Smith-Schuster, Iloka Only Players To Lose Income For Monday Night Indiscretions

Despite the fact that their were several potential finable offenses committed during the Week 13 Monday night game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, only two players reportedly ultimately lost income.

All those personal fouls Monday night and no other fines/suspensions other than the ones to JuJu Smith-Schuster and George Iloka — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) December 8, 2017

Friday reports indicate that Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Bengals safety George Iloka were the only two players to suffer financial repercussions for penalties that they committed during the Monday night game.

Due to the one-game suspension that Smith-Schuster ultimately received this past week for his unnecessary roughness and taunting penalties against Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict, the rookie wide receiver will lose his Week 14 game-check of $27,353. For what it’s worth, fellow Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown said earlier this week that he would pay Smith-Schuster’s total fine amount.

As for Iloka, who was penalized for a Monday night helmet-to-helmet on Brown in the end zone, after his initial one-game suspension was overturned earlier this week following an appeal, he’ll still be set back $36,454.50 in a fine.

There were several other potential finable offenses that took place Monday night and leading that list was the roughing the quarterback penalty on Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins as well as unnecessary roughness penalties on Steelers cornerback Brian Allen and running back Le’Veon Bell. Additionally, the Monday night game also included an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Bengals cornerback William Jackson III and facemask penalties on both Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and safety Clayton Fejedelem.

The league also apparently didn’t take any issue with Bengals cornerback Josh Shaw making contact with Steelers kicker Chris Boswell prior to an attempted game-wining field goal attempt that was ultimately blown dead by the referees on the field a few seconds after he was deemed to be offsides. Boswell said earlier this week that he believes Shaw purposefully tried to make contact with his kicking foot in an attempt to injure him.