    Report: Steelers Sign LB Sean Spence

    Sean Spence Steelers

    By Dave Bryan December 5, 2017 at 04:50 pm

    With Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebackers Ryan Shazier and Tyler Matakevich both currently dealing with injuries suffered during the Monday night win over the Cincinnati Bengals the team signed a familiar face Tuesday afternoon.

    Signed on Tuesday was inside linebacker Sean Spence, who spent his first four years in the league with the Steelers after being drafted by them in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Spence, who has since been a member of the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts, will presumably back up Vince Williams and L.J. Fort beginning Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

    On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Matakevich was being evaluated for a shoulder injury that he suffered Monday night after he had relieved Shazier, who left the contest in the first quarter with what looked like a serious back injury. Shazier and Matakevich are both expected to miss at least one game and perhaps many more. Tomlin said Tuesday that a roster move or two could be forthcoming.

    There is no word yet as to the corresponding move that was made to accommodate the signing of Spence, Who has registered 144 total tackles and 5 sacks in 49 regular season total games played in.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Welcome back! Given his perseverance over injury, I think Steeler Nation has always been a fan of Spence.

    • Doug Andrews

      How ironic the guy that worked his way back from a potentially career threatening injury is now signed to provide depth in the place of Shaz and his counterpart Dirty Red both out with injuries. Glad to have him back

    • WreckIess

      I didn’t even know he was still available. Welcome back S2!

    • dany

      I wanted him back in September. This works!

    • steeltown

      Glad to have him. Experienced depth with knowledge of the system is never a bad thing.

    • Danny Porter

      Good call today on the Podcast Dave

    • Chris92021

      Good call. And he is familiar with Butler’s schemes and concepts. Hopefully he can help us out in the next 7 games. Yes, I said it, 7 games.

    • YUNG ROBINSON

      I thought they were going to call up somebody from the practice squad but I guess not

    • rystorm06

      SUPER BOWL!

    • Cormel Bovan Sr.

      When Shazier’s backup went down this is the first person I thought of. I remembered that the colts released him about a month ago. Perfect fit and can get off the plane and play in this defense.

    • Ehrren Lee Phyzeque

      Not blown away. Not particularly impressed. The Man spent what 6 years in the league and has been with three teams already. I can’t see 5 foot tall Sean Spence trying to cover Gronkowski. But I guess we’ll see.

    • John Noh

      OK, so any guesses on whom they cut or IRed? Can’t think it’s Justin Hunter given AB’s health and JJSS’s impending suspension. Don’t think it’s McCullers. Now that Hawkins is playing, could it be Feiler? Tyler to the IR? Gasp, Shazier to the IR?

    • deuce_seven

      With JJSS suspended, do they need to make a roster move for Spence this week?

    • Petherson Silveira

      Corresponding move is JUju spot. He is suspended right now.

    • SteelersDepot

      Not until placed on the list and I assume appeal will be heard first

    • Shawn S.

      Great move.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Whatever happened to Steven Johnson?

    • pittsburghjoe

      Really dude? Did you expect the second coming of Jack Lambert to be available on the waiver wire?

    • Any chance we could also sign either of the two UFDA ILBs we had during camp, i.e., the kid from Louisville and Matt G from Pitt?

    • pittsburghjoe

      picked up by someone…

    • Applebite

      Not tooting my horn, but, I’m feeling like Miles Davis right now…
      Smart move by the F.O., and I’m willing to bet he sticks around longer than expected.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Ah, thanks.