Report: Steelers Sign LB Sean Spence

With Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebackers Ryan Shazier and Tyler Matakevich both currently dealing with injuries suffered during the Monday night win over the Cincinnati Bengals the team signed a familiar face Tuesday afternoon.

Signed on Tuesday was inside linebacker Sean Spence, who spent his first four years in the league with the Steelers after being drafted by them in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Spence, who has since been a member of the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts, will presumably back up Vince Williams and L.J. Fort beginning Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Matakevich was being evaluated for a shoulder injury that he suffered Monday night after he had relieved Shazier, who left the contest in the first quarter with what looked like a serious back injury. Shazier and Matakevich are both expected to miss at least one game and perhaps many more. Tomlin said Tuesday that a roster move or two could be forthcoming.

There is no word yet as to the corresponding move that was made to accommodate the signing of Spence, Who has registered 144 total tackles and 5 sacks in 49 regular season total games played in.