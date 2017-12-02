Hot Topics

    Report: Steelers WR Antonio Brown Might Not Play Against Bengals

    By Dave Bryan December 2, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will release their final injury report of Week 13 later today but the early word on Saturday is that wide receiver Antonio Brown might not play Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a toe injury.

    According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Brown, who was added to the Steelers injury report on Friday after failing to practice because of a toe injury, left the team’s facility with his kids prior to the start of Saturday’s practice. Fittipaldo hinted that Brown not practicing the last two days might ultimately result in him not playing Monday night against the Bengals.

    Should Brown indeed ultimately miss the Monday night game, fellow Steelers wide receiver Justin Hunter would likely dress in his place. Additionally, Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers might have to return punts against the Bengals if Brown winds up not playing.

    According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the Steelers hopeful Brown can ultimately play but are preparing in case he doesn’t.

    In other injury news, Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier (ankle) reportedly said Saturday he expects to play against the Bengals after sitting out the team’s Thursday and Friday practices with an ankle injury that he suffered this past Sunday night.

    Stay tuned for the team’s final injury report later today.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • Chad Weiss

      Ugh he’s not replaceable

    • NinjaMountie

      welp…suck.

    • Cartman54

      If its turf toe then he could be out or limited for a few weeks at the least. This sucks

    • Nolrog

      We can beat the Bengals without him. They’ll get a heavy dose of Bell.

    • JohnB

      while this sucks I cant wait to see how everyone steps up…First the PR department…we gonna have Sutton or Eli or other? Second, is JuJu going to be Bens go-to or will he spread it out evenly? Third will we try to run it more without Brown or will we be able to since its an away game and the could/will Bengals stack the box? Its going to be interesting.

    • Alex K

      This sucks but on the bright side it might help Ben develop some chemistry with the other guys. He does get a little dependent on Brown at times.

    • 6 ring circus

      The dreaded turf toe. I’m thinking, but hoping it aint a “Jack Lambert” situation. What’s the over/under on drops by receivers? It was always the under with AB.

    • Chris92021

      I wonder when this toe injury occurred, during the game last Sunday night or during practice. He did practice on Wednesday and Thursday if I am not mistaken.

      Having said that, holy moly this is bad for us. At least Shazier is OK and JuJu will be back. I do expect a lot of Le’Veon Bell this Monday night.

    • 6 ring circus

      And keep Burfict away from Bell’s legs.

    • gdeuce

      he could’ve injured it outside of practice

    • Shawn Stone

      Yes he does. Martavis will be lites out in his absence. DHB on deep routes will spread them out leaving seam routes wide open. Quick slants to allow Ben to get the ball out of his hands quickly and avoid possible hits is a must.

    • nutty32

      Toe-tap overuse injury? / S

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Great op for Martavis. The last & only time this happened (playoffs), he went off for about a buck fitty if memory serves correct.

    • Chris92021

      I will never forget that 94 yard burner he had in 2014 at Paul Brown Stadium. Holy moly that was awesome.

    • Chris92021

      I sure hope so. I still have high hopes for Bryant to have a breakout game. I also would like to see what Hunter can offer. Eli Rogers, not so much. I don’t want to even see Rogers get a helmet on Monday, regardless of Brown’s availability. That guy just flat out hurts the team.

    • Ralph Wagner

      The Seelers are trying their best to blow this game. Thinking ahead to the Patriots game, now Brown wants to sit out with toe injury, right he doesn’t want another concussion, That leaves no one else to catch the ball. In addition the Steelers defensive backs leave a lot to be desired.
      Just does not look good

      Go Steelers

    • JohnB

      one of the old Hall of Fame WRs came and hit his toe because of all the “best ever” talk by the media this week.

    • JohnB

      Haha you’re funny. so can we use this excuse if we lose against the Patriots? is it because we’ll be looking ahead to the Browns game?

    • FATCAT716

      Anytime you lose a player like AB it’s bad but I don’t feel it’s the end of the world. This team is extremely talented. HOF type QB, allpro RB, solid veteran o-line, a stud WR that could be a number 1 on many teams, rookie stud WR & we playing AFC north football. Probably get our TE back this week should be interesting

    • AndyR34

      Well…you already have seen what Hunter has to offer: 3 catches on 9 targets for a total of 18 yes. That’s why he is on his third team in less than two years and seldom gets a helmet.

    • WB Tarleton

      Wait. Are you suggesting that AB and the Steelers are faking his injury?

    • AndyR34

      I’m pretty sure McDonald will be doing his Ladarius Green impersonation again.

    • NinjaMountie

      It sure reads that way. Sigh….smh.

    • FATCAT716

      I agree but he’s an upgrade

    • FATCAT716

      This is definitely a “come on man” moment

    • AndyR34

      Not if he’s not on the field.

    • Chris92021

      Yeah, you are right. I can only hope he can show the skills that made him a top 40 draft pick but it is probably wishful thinking on my part lol

      Having said that, I do expect DHB to play much more in the offense on Monday if AB can’t go. Lots of 311 sets with JuJu, Bryant, and DHB as the WRs. At least I hope so because for every good thing that happens when Rogers is in the game, it seems 4 bad things happen whenever we throw him the ball.

    • Chris92021

      As long as McDonald is back for the New England game and helps us win that one, I will see the trade with the 49ers as a success.

    • Junaid Mahmud

      I really wish we kept Cobi Hamilton. Dude had solid hands was reliable when targeted. Also wish Ayers stayed with us. Not sure what’s wrong with Eli, had a couple of dropped balls at times. Plus I rather have Coates than Dhb.

    • pittfan

      line was -6 Steelers. just checked Bovada and betting is currently locked out. hmmm. AB’s a difference maker