Report: Steelers WR Antonio Brown Might Not Play Against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers will release their final injury report of Week 13 later today but the early word on Saturday is that wide receiver Antonio Brown might not play Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a toe injury.

According to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Brown, who was added to the Steelers injury report on Friday after failing to practice because of a toe injury, left the team’s facility with his kids prior to the start of Saturday’s practice. Fittipaldo hinted that Brown not practicing the last two days might ultimately result in him not playing Monday night against the Bengals.

Injury report coming later but Ryan Shazier said he will play. Not looking good for Antonio Brown. Left the building with his kids. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) December 2, 2017

Should Brown indeed ultimately miss the Monday night game, fellow Steelers wide receiver Justin Hunter would likely dress in his place. Additionally, Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers might have to return punts against the Bengals if Brown winds up not playing.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the Steelers hopeful Brown can ultimately play but are preparing in case he doesn’t.

Steelers hopeful Brown plays but are preparing in case he doesn’t – Martavis Bryant would stay in his role while JuJu/DHB/Justin Hunter could split AB’s role — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 2, 2017

In other injury news, Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier (ankle) reportedly said Saturday he expects to play against the Bengals after sitting out the team’s Thursday and Friday practices with an ankle injury that he suffered this past Sunday night.

Stay tuned for the team’s final injury report later today.