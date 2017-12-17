Report: Steelers WR Antonio Brown Suffered Partially Torn Calf Muscle

It sounds like the left leg injury suffered Sunday by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown won’t ultimately end his season.

According to Adam Schefter‏ of ESPN, Brown suffered a partially torn calf muscle Sunday against the New England Patriots. While he is unlikely to play next week, Brown is reportedly expected back for the postseason.

The Steelers will play the Houston Texans on the road next week and will need to win that game and potentially even their regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns without Brown. If they can manage to get a a first-round bye, then Brown will have roughly a month to recover from his injury.