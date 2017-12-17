Hot Topics

    Report: Steelers WR Antonio Brown Suffered Partially Torn Calf Muscle

    By Dave Bryan December 17, 2017 at 07:55 pm

    It sounds like the left leg injury suffered Sunday by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown won’t ultimately end his season.

    According to Adam Schefter‏ of ESPN, Brown suffered a partially torn calf muscle Sunday against the New England Patriots. While he is unlikely to play next week, Brown is reportedly expected back for the postseason.

    The Steelers will play the Houston Texans on the road next week and will need to win that game and potentially even their regular season finale against the Cleveland Browns without Brown. If they can manage to get a a first-round bye, then Brown will have roughly a month to recover from his injury.

    • DarthYinzer

      Need that win next week to get that bye.

    • The Chin

      Wow. I’m exhausted but this is ok news I suppose

    • Dan

      We can survive that. JuJu makes a big difference.

    • CountryClub

      Most likely need to win both weeks

    • CountryClub

      That’s good news. I’d be much happier if they had just won, though.

    • Ed Smith

      Agree. Jax will likely win out so we have to. At least AB now has 4 calendar weeks before having to step onto his next game field…

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Would love to have all of our weapons for an entire game, just once, against these SOBs.

    • ryan72384

      AB is gonna be HUNGRY as hell come playoff time. You’ve been warned AFC..

    • Jeff Papiernik

      Are you really worried about the Browns when they come into town?

    • nitrous12

      A torn calf muscle in a receiver is 4 weeks and you are back running and cutting? Seems really optimistic to me.

    • Romel Roze

      OMG….why does this mess always seem to happen to the Steelers. This is not good and our chances to win it all is just slipping away

    • BDCBDC7

      Torn calf , all depends how bad the tear and exactly where. Start therapy now. Good luck and I hope we get him back and healthy.

    • Romel Roze

      They had every opportunity to win but they played to conservatively with the lead in the 4th quarter and essentially told the Patriots here come take the game from us because we dont want to win.

      when given a second chance at the Patriots 10 the idiot TE can’t secure the freaking ball….unbelievable. WTF…canr execute something that simple says it all.

      Outside of that TE bungle, the play calling down there was just stupid. Throwing short of the end zone and scrambling to make a play that led to the INT…stupid.

    • 2winz

      You always have to worry about a divisional game. Let’s not forget how the browns played against us in the 1st game

    • Shannon Stephenson

      yes…it is their SB

    • ThatGuy

      Well it does say partial…. sooooo

    • 2winz

      Eli Rogers out wide.. why?? if you wanted to do a fade on that 3rd down.. have #10 or JuJu out there.. not the shortest receiver on our team. sigh..I get it, they were scrambling, but you had called a timeout, you then proceed to throw it short.. you should have the personnel out there to rush a play. big mistake on Ben’s end but the main thing is that Antonio Brown’s season is not over. I feel more confident about this defense and offense after this game. Not confident about Mike Mitchell, but with Joe Haden coming back, maybe that will help free mitchell to help double cover gronk.

    • gentry_gee

      I’m done with the league. A clear TD turned over did it. Goodell is the cuck who ruined the game. I’ve lost patience. Steelers will lose in foxborough and Pats will be champs again. They can’t overcome the injuries and their coaches are too stupid. And if they do, the league will step in and insure a Pats victory.

    • CountryClub

      Worried? No. But I wouldn’t be shocked if Gordon went for 200 in that game.

    • heath miller

      it really makes no differnce .. unless u blow the pats out like 50 – 0 (and that aint gonna happen) the refs are going ot give the game to the pats.. how in the world was that NOT a TD when it broke the plain on the EZ before he lost any control? and how was there enough evidence o overturn that call ..

    • Rocksolid20

      Only if we get a bye .

    • Rocksolid20

      Seems not many weeks ago we were all happy
      to have all 22 starters healthy . It goes away quick .

    • WeWantDaTruth

      I believe Gilbert returns next week. Haden will be ready soon. AB will have himself ready to go come playoff time.

    • Romel Roze

      How do you not attempt a fade with MB with his confidence so high in this game. Diving catch on a bomb. One handed TD while being grabbed. Have him in and if they play him one-on-one take a shot on a jump ball.

      The entire sequence down there was a head scratcher but none of us would be saying anything if James makes a routine catch for a TD. I don’t even know what to say about that play. That is simply the opposite of clutch….so routine and you mess it up.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      FWIW, it’s a “partial” tear.

    • PittShawnC

      Get well AB, see ya in January.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Of course he did. The guy that never gets hurt tears a calf against the Cheaters.

      A freakin’ calf bruise my ***.

      Do sports reporters actually get paid to speculate wrongly time after time?

      I’m still waiting for explanation on just how bad that Contusion was for Shazier. Or was it a “spinal concussion?”

    • s0v3r3i9n

      good, I had certainly feared for worse. They should beat Houston and Cleveland without him, so with the 1st round bye that would give him a lot of time to recover.

    • StolenUpVotes

      I coach HS football. We had a player this past season tear his calf. Was back within a month

    • AndreH

      Can’t believe we let this game slipped through our fingers. Went conservative with two run plays before giving the ball back to Brady. Defense couldn’t close the deal when they had to. Officiating crew decided the game,which should never happen. Had a chance to win at the end so maybe something positive will come out of this season.

    • Pitfan0513

      Season over…

    • sdkeller72

      Too bad we can’t place Todd Haley on IR

    • nutty32

      Whew. That hurt just watching it. Thought for sure he broke something. I’ll whack my shin with a hammer for that nfl experience.

    • sdkeller72

      And the NFL will continue to tell us that the protests are the reasons for their failing ratings. When the rest of the world with 2 functioning eyes can see these games are rigged.

    • NinjaMountie

      Does that cause him to miss his 100 reception season? ESPN has him listed at 99

    • Froggy

      He went into today’s game with 99. He got at least 2 or 3 before he was injured.

    • NinjaMountie

      That’s what I thought. Okay, espn has always been weird in their stats. Should have known, thx.

    • Pitfan0513

      None of that is accurate.

    • Frank

      Frigg off brah, might not agree with a lot of the game but sick of seeing guys or girls like you being complete downers. Looked like a catch to me but against the patriots it doesn’t fly, so be it the steelers played well and showed we have the defense to beat them. Hopefully Antonio will be good to go for the rematch

    • Romel Roze

      Well, just go to bed and dream of unicorns and rainbows so you don’t have to hear criticism of professionals that can’t execute a simple catch and score.

      Who cares what you think, no the damn rule. The rule suck, but it is the rule and the right call.

    • Romel Roze

      That’s if he is even ready by the playofds. I am not a doctor but how do you come back from a partially torn calf muscle in 4 weeks.

      A strained calf muscle yes, partially torn…..wow.

    • Romel Roze

      He was back in a month with a fully torn calf muscle… wow.

      In am surprised he didn’t need surgery. A partially torn calf does not seem so bad after hearing this!!!

    • Will

      While I agree with your comments regarding the play calling I don’t see why you’re harping on James.

      Personally he got shafted on that play and in general actually played well during the game.

      Davis on the other hand played terribly. He had a chance at redemption but failed to make an interception that hit him in the hands. Granted play calling left him alone with arguably the best TE in the league though.

    • Romel Roze

      Here is information on calf tears. We know AB has a partial tear so it is either a grade 1 or 2 and not a 3. Let’s hope it is a grade 1 year.

      Grade 1:
      The muscle is stretched causing some small micro tears in the muscle fibres. Recovery takes approximately 2 to 4 weeks if you do all the right things.

      Grade 2:
      There is partial tearing of muscle fibres. Full recovery takes approximately 4 to 8 weeks with good rehabilitation.

      Grade 3:
      This is the most severe calf strain with a complete tearing or rupture of muscle fibres in the lower leg. Full recovery can take 3-4 months and, in some instances, surgery may be needed.

    • jsteeler

      The NFL is in the Bed with Draft kings and the rest of the betting world all the way to Vegas did this. Everyone in the world saw the catch.

    • StolenUpVotes

      AB will be fine. Just needs to get healthy. Maybe a blessing in the long run if he comes back in his normal form. Gives MB and JuJu more targets to build chemistry with Ben

    • Romel Roze

      Why am I harping on James? Really?

      Mmmm….because he made a routine play into a non catch!!!

      He didn’t get screwed by the refs. He got screwed by himself and his inability to make the critical play to win the game. EVERY player knows the rule concerning maintaining possession of the ball when going to the ground during the catch process.

      They may not like the rule (who does, maybe the Patriots) but it is the rule and the right call. The play was not difficult to make. He blew it period.

      Sean Davis had a horrible game, but his missed int was way more difficult than James play. Davis was going in the opposite direction and his momentum took him away from the ball which made him drop the pick.

      He and James had something in common in this game….neither could make a game clinching play.

      That is the bottom line. We need more clutch playmakers.

    • Romel Roze

      If AB comes back and is his normal self with no rust and the Steelers has a first round bye or even home field advantage I will agree 100%

    • Don

      Not just ESPN, but for most sites it seems like season and career stats aren’t updated until the next day following a game. Just a tip, in the future if you’re uncertain, check the game log to see which games are included.

    • Don

      Typically I would agree that you still need to stay aggressive and mix in some 1st down passes (especially when you’re facing Brady). But the Pats D was tiring and Bell was really starting to gash them, so I was OK with it …. until the penalty. The run play on 1st and 20 was just nuts.

    • Don

      There are still varying degrees. Someone explained elsewhere in this thread the differences of Grade 1 and Grade 2 tears, both of which can be described as partial tears.

      That said, I’m not holding my breath. But I would love an extra Christmas present in my stocking where AB can be back next month.

    • Will

      You must be fun at parties.

    • mezzetin1

      You’re right. Time to learn to cope, people! Also, the pats could lose another game.

    • Romel Roze

      OMG….the referee and the NFL robbed the Steelers!!!

      I couldn’t sleep last night thinking about this game and then I started thinking about the Calvin Johnson and Dez Bryant play and the rule. That is when I realized we got robbed!!!

      Jesse James clearly had possession of the football and made a football move by turning and reaching the ball over the goal line for a TD WITHOUT being contacted. That is a TD.

      There was no defender contacting him as he was going to the ground that really would cause him to maintain possession of the ball through the catch process. He clearly made a football move to score. OMG!!! Clearly highway robbery.

      I am sure I am not the only person to realize this now. If the NFL gloss over this and focuses on the Panthers owners situation and not bring up this error then they are covering this mess.

      Need to boycott the NFL over this BS. They got everyone brainwashed over this….had me for a second. Mother gets.

      Oh, by the way Will I am great at parties and the ladies live me. 😁

    • Jason

      I partially tore my calf 3 yrs ago and I couldn’t walk right for 6 weeks. I’m in pretty good shape though certainly not AB kinda shape.