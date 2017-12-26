Hot Topics

    Run Defense Struggles Something Tomlin Was Willing To Accept Vs Texans

    By Alex Kozora December 26, 2017 at 01:07 pm

    Anytime you win 34-6, it’s hard to be too negative. But it’s also rare for a team to allow so many yards on the ground in a blowout win. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense allowed 176 of them Monday afternoon, the biggest cause of concern from an otherwise dominant victory. Speaking with the media Tuesday, Mike Tomlin said letting the Texans run was by design.

    “Some of it was just our deisre to minmize [Hopkins],” Tomlin said with a chuckle. “I don’t want to make more of a deal out of it than it was. I was completely comfortable once we got a multi-score lead to allow them to run if they so choose. We couldn’t allow [Hopkins] to do what we’ve seen him do.”

    That plan worked. The Texans ran the ball all over the Steelers, averaging north of six yards per carry, but Hopkins’ impact was minimal. A sensational TD grab aside, he was quiet for most of the night and didn’t record his first catch until the end of the third quarter, at which point the game was nearly decided.

    Still, it was surprising to see Tomlin so content with how easily the Texans ran through the Steelers front seven. It’s not as if the run defense has been sparkling all year long. It’s a unit that ranks 27th, allowing 4.4 yards per carry and in the league’s bottom third with 13 rushing touchdowns allowed.

    While Pittsburgh may have been letting Houston some more breathing room to pound the rock, their rushing offense had been terrible all season long. Lamar Miller had been plodding along but averaged 5.5 yards per carry Monday while Alfred Blue had one of the best performances of his career.

    Tomlin chalked it all up to gameplan.

    “We realize there could’ve been some collateral damage in the run game.”

    The Browns will come in with one of football’s most effective rushing attacks. They are averaging 4.5 per carry but game circumstance hasn’t let them keep the run game going. They’ve only run the ball 357 times, 27th in the league. Cleveland ran for just 57 yards in the regular season opener. Hopefully the Steelers get a similar result this time around.

    • EdJHJr

      Alex , that Hopkins catch was one of the worst offensive non holding calls ever.

      Apparently I’m the only one who thinks so however

    • Jones

      I was okay with it. You could’ve called both players for holding and Hopkins still made the incredible catch. Good on him. I was more upset my the non-call on Eli Rogers in the end zone during the final play of the Pats game.

    • Alex Kozora

      Meh, there was, but I’m not going to cry over it. It was still a great play.

    • Edjhjr

      Well there is one pic from the front he is almost strangling him with his jersey from the grip he has on the back of it. And I’m pretty sure without the leverage he got from that grip he does not make that catch

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Hue Jackson has been ripped by Cleveland fans/media for being so pass happy with a rookie QB and not relying more on Isiah Crowell. Some of that is due to the Browns playing from behind much of the time. But I remember as a OC in Cincy, Jackson was the same way there.

    • Brian Miller

      I agree, it was a violation by Hopkins…he should have taken Haden to dinner first.

    • copanut

      I’m okay with it provided the refs don’t throw the flag every time AB does a push off. 🙂