Ryan Shazier Injury Updates

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night and head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t have an update on injured linebacker Ryan Shazier afterwards.

“5-0 is our brother,” Tomlin said of Shazier. “Our thoughts and prayers are out to him. I don’t have any update in terms of his status. Obviously he’s receiving quality medical care. We’ll release an update at the appropriate time. Right now we’re just happy that he’s getting the necessary medical attention that he deserves.”

According to Gerry Duluc of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he was told by a source that Shazier’s injury is “better than what it could have been.”

Shazier was injured early during the Monday night game while attempting a helmet first tackle following a short completion to Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone. He was placed on a flat board and removed from the field on a cart and immediately taken to a local hospital.

According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, a nursing supervisor in ER at the hospital Shazier was taken to in Cincinatti said the patient had a Do Not Announce order.

Shazier reportedly texted fellow Steelers linebacker Vince Williams back after the game, according to Jacob Klinger of pennlive.com.

Steelers players have reportedly been told that news from the hospital is “encouraging.”

According to Ed Bouchette, two players called Shazier’s injury a spinal cord concussion, comparable to the one former Steelers quarterback Tommy Maddox suffered in 2002. Maddox missed one game because of that injury.

Steelers were reportedly told that Shazier has a spinal contusion and that some swelling is involved. Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert took a police escort to hospital, per Kinkhabwala.

