Hot Topics

    Sensabaugh No Reason To Keep Cameron Sutton From Playing

    By Matthew Marczi December 6, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Let’s be honest: the door was open for Cameron Sutton to play once Joe Haden was injured. And we saw that he got the first snaps of his professional career on Monday night, spelling Coty Sensabaugh in the second half for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense after the veteran was beaten multiple times for touchdowns by A.J. Green.

    I believe my colleagues were more pessimistic about him being given the opportunity, and more surprised when it happened, when I was, though even I knew that it would probably be a borderline matter of necessity before it happened, and the way Sensabaugh was playing, it had the feeling of a necessary change.

    That is basically what head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game, saying that he put Sutton in feeling that they “needed a spark”. Normally you don’t expect to get that ‘spark’ by inserting a rookie who missed the first 10 games, and I wouldn’t necessarily say that his insertion had much to do with the defense only allowing a field goal in the second half, but this is where we are.

    Where, exactly, that is remains to be seen. Will the Steelers allow Sensabaugh and Sutton to compete during practice—on a short week no less, heading into a divisional game in prime time—for the chance to start their next game?

    They have in the past utilized a rotation of players, which is something that they can consider. In 2015, Antwon Blake and Ross Cockrell spent time rotating in at left cornerback, and Brandon Boykin later in the season was involved in some shuffling mid-game as well.

    I will say that it will be interesting to see what the next game holds for Sutton. He could play the entire game, or not see a single snap. Whoever starts is only keeping the seat warm for Haden, whenever he is able to return, which will hopefully be as early as the week after next, in time to face the Patriots.

    Personally, I would like to give Sutton the chance to play. Sunday’s game is not a must-win, and Sensabaugh has done little to justify his place in the starting lineup, anyway. In fact, he has played worse than I expected him to. I actually liked him when they signed him, but he has shown his worst traits in recent weeks that makes it a lot easier to consider benching him.

    Sutton can always be pulled rather easily if he happens to struggle, the same way that Sensabaugh was pulled. Neither Sutton nor Sensabaugh are supposed to be starters, and Sensabaugh does not exactly have the most secure spot on the team to begin with.

    Having now dipped his toe in the water, and put some snaps on film, the coaching staff can make a more informed decision about Sutton for the next game, and for however long Haden misses. If his play justifies him playing, then he should play.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi

    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.

    • D.j. Hoy

      While I’m a fan of Sutton, I think you’re being a little harsh on Coty. I think he’s done a fine job up until AJ Green got to him. That’s AJ Green, though. He does that to top tier CBs. Coty had a pick 3 games ago and has shown generally good coverage from what I’ve seen.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Bouchette didn’t have nice words to say about Sutton (when does he ever have anything nice – or relevant – to say) and some posters here have been harsh, but geez, it was the kid’s first snaps of the season, without notice, and he’s a rookie. And not some top ten draft pick rookie.

      Yes, he had some bad plays but he also had some good plays. The guy needs a good 20 to 30 games of work before we can say he’s something or he’s nothing. I continue to remind people that Heyward – the All-Pro, legit DOP candidate – sat behind Ziggy Hood for two years. It takes time for these guys to find their footing.

      One half of play tells us nothing other than he didn’t lose his opportunity to play more. Very little downside at this point. We know Coty’s body of work from his time in the league. Time to see what Sutton can do in a game that is fairly meaningless in the grand scheme of things (although a win clinches the division).

    • AndyR34

      I think much of this comes down to film study and game preparation. I said this in another thread some time ago, butt Coty did well initially replacing Haden because she didn’t have much on tape in the Steeler defense and offenses spend little time prepping for back-ups. Now that Coty has stuff on tape, it is easier to plan for his weaknesses…there is a reason he is a back-up and not a starter. It’s also why I think the Antwon Blake and Ross Cockrell rotation was somewhat effective. Offenses didn’t really know who to plan for and planning for both is Similar for Sutton…no tape out there. Unfortunately, also limited game experience. A rotation between Coty & Sutton might be better than trying to maintain one as the starter.

    • falconsaftey43

      idk, he’s been in on a lot of those explosive TDs in prior games.

    • GFYAC

      There is not AJ Green playing for Baltimore so who plays should not matter as much from a match-up standpoint. We know what we have in Coty we have a lot to find out about Sutton. This is a perfect time to give him some valuable reps in a big time game to prepare him for possible future use down the stretch and playoffs should he be needed. Starting Sutton is not to say he is replacing Coty as a starter until Haden is back…it is using this particular game to use him to get him acclimated. I want to beat the Ravens no doubt but we all know that the whole enchilada is determined the following week.

    • Sam Clonch

      That same game Coty had a pick, he also gave up a 75 yard TD, and was involved in 2 long TDs against Indy too. He’s getting beat by everyone, not just AJ. I wanted to like him too, but he’s blowing it.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I think this game would be a pretty good opportunity to see what we have. Which, is what I was calling for quite a bit on a few articles, recently. I assumed that it would come from the expense of Gay, but I keep forgetting that unlike how many were positing here pre-season, Sutton got work primarily as a boundary-CB only. And so, since Sensabaugh has been beaten like a red-headed step-child recently, I think it wise to let Sutton have a go. Although Wallace and Maclin are savvy, it’s better than facing the Smurf-Posse of New England, right out.

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      If we win Sunday night will we wrap up the north?

    • rystorm06

      Yep. If the Ravens lose, the best they can do is 10-6 and we’d be at 11 wins.

    • Steeldog22

      Sutton was beat bad on the TD to Green that was called back and over the top on the sideline on another play. I was excited about him getting the opportunity too but he looked unready at the line and then just slow to me (or is it just the fact that he’s wearing 34 that makes him look even slower).

    • Mark

      Coty’s coverage skills were horrible at best. He’s playing outside technique and still gives up the outside to AJ Green on a corner route for an easy TD. Then, with outside help from TJ, he gives up the middle coverage and was actually backing into the endzone by the time the ball was caught by AJ. He also got beat for a 16 yard 1st down when he’s playing under coverage with a safety help over the top.

      Coty is Ross 2.0. Hopefully, Sutton with the help of a safety not named Golden would be better at this point.

    • Ken Krampert

      Sutton set a tone on his first play. Dalton threw right at him and he had tight coverage and broke up the pass. He gave up a few catches but didn’t get beat for a td or anything long. Play him, we need to see how he holds up when being game planned against. Let’s face it, Balt will go after Sensabaugh or Sutton. Sensabaugh looks slow footed, so hopefully Suttons young feet can keep up.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’ve been harsh on evaluating the pick at the time relative to his draft slot, the other players available, and what I thought was an underwhelming college career and the skills that I personally like to see in CB’s. That said, I have read many good things about Cam Sutton the person. And I’ve seen some very troubling things from Coty Sensabaugh the player. So at this point, I’m a big fan of the potential for Sutton to, as Tomlin said, “provide a spark.” Sutton is a moldable hunk of clay. So I will reserve any judgments now, based upon his playing time with us and “what he puts on film,” as yet another Tomlinism. My hope is that he comes in and basically is another Mike Hilton, 2017, 2.0.

    • Mark

      I would’ve thought Golden would’ve have some blame as well playing deep safety. No way Butler leaves him one on one with no help over the top as a rookie CB with no in game experience. If Butler did then that was on Butler not Cam

    • Darth Blount 47

      Wearing 34, the “Mendenhall,” is not a good look on the Steeler-fan-eye.

      It makes me cringe ever-not-so-slightly, to be sure.

      That said, if you ask me whether I want Sensabaugh or Sutton, I’d hold my nose and say Sutton. Because I’ll take potential right now over cemented mediocrity.

    • Steeldog22

      Yeah. I looked again. Safety was back there then ran right by Green going the other way. Don’t know what the heck he was thinking.

    • Ray

      Was Sensabaugh even better than Ross Cockrell? In my opinion he wasn’t then or now

    • John Noh

      Yeah he did. We were just fortunate that the holding call negated the AJ Green TD, which might have been the nail in the coffin.

    • Stairway7

      If Bouchette doesn’t like him…..I say play him.