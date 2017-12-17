Hot Topics

    Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Patriots

    By Alex Kozora December 17, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Weird. In the worst kind of way.

    – Start with one I’ve already repeated. Cam Heyward’s 10 sacks is the most by a Steeler since 2010 when James Harrison and LaMarr Woodley eclipsed the ten sack mark. It’s the most by a Steelers’ DL since Keith Willis all the way back in 1986.

    Heyward is a full sack away from surpassing Lawrence Timmons and Kevin Greene’s career totals, which would put Heyward 8th all-time in franchise history. He’ll have a ways to go in order to reach 7th place though. Aaron Smith sits there with 44.

    Le’Veon Bell with 29 touches today, 24 rushing, five receiving. He may not play Week 17 but he also definitely might too. He is up to 397 touches this season, putting him on pace for 453. That’d be the most by a player since Larry Johnson’s 457 in 2006. Should Bell finish with more than that, he’ll have the second most in NFL history, trailing only James Wilder’s 492 in 1984.

    – The next yard JuJu Smith-Schuster earns receiving will give him 700 on the season. He’ll join a club of only five other Steeler rookie wideouts. He’s likely to finish with the third most yards by the end of the season. He’ll need 58 to do just that.

    Eli Rogers caught his first TD pass in 364 days. Previous one was December 18th, 2016 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Vince Williams picked off his first NFL pass, breaking a 12 year drought against Tom Brady. It was only the second of his college or pro career. The only other came in 2011 when he was a junior at Florida State. On that day, he picked off Mike Glennon.

    – Brace yourselves for this one.

    Rob Gronkowski’s career vs Pittsburgh (six games): 39 receptions, 664 yards, 8 TDs.

    That’s a per game average of: 6.5 catches, 110 yards, 1.3 touchdowns.

    His 168 receptions are a career high against the Steelers and the nine catches tie it.

    – Totally random, dumb stat. The Patriots squared 11 4th quarter points to win. Since the merger, it’s only the second time an offense put up exactly 11 points against the Steelers. Today and 2004 versus Oakland (where the Steelers still won). It’s only the fourth time a team put up exactly 11 in any quarter. Baltimore’s down it in the third quarter twice, Oakland, and now New England.

    – The Steelers have been excellent on third down the last two weeks. 12-18 against the Ravens, 10-16 against the Pats. Combined, that’s converting 64.7% of the time.

    Of course, the one third down they really needed to convert tonight, they didn’t…

    – Each team had 21 first downs. Each team had 14 first downs from passes.

    – Last one. I’m not trying to rabble rouse about the refs but the Patriots had four penalty yards today. The last time a Steelers’ opponent had so few? Jacksonville in 2002, who weren’t called for a single penalty that game (and still lost 25-23).

    Since the merger, it’s only happened three other times. Miami in ’93, Seattle in ’87, and Cleveland in ’79. The Steelers won all those games. Not today.

    • Chris92021

      First time the Steelers had lost when Bell got at least 23 carries. I believe the team was 20-0 (including two playoff games) prior to today.

      Also the first December home loss since the snow game against Miami in 2013. Only the 3rd December loss since 2013 as well.

      I am not happy about how it all went down either but I believe the Bills will beat the Patriots next week as they desperately try to stay in the playoff race. If that happens and we take care of business against Houston and Cleveland, we will be back in the driver’s seat for home field advantage. Sure, it seems far fetched but the Bills can run the ball and control the clock too.

      Either way, I just want to have the playoff bye to give Brown and Haden another week of rest and convalescence. Giving Bell another week to relax is not bad either. The Steelers have had good luck with the 2 seed. Since the current playoff format came out in 1990, the Steelers have had the 2 seed four times (1995, 1997, 2008, 2010). All four times, the Steelers hosted the AFC title game.

    • kdubs412

      Alex do you have any charting for how much of gronk’s yardage came against double coverage. Cuz I’m pretty sure it was 0 tonight

    • Shawn Stone

      Gronks a big dumb ogre. Good thing he can play football because that boys not real smart. Damn he comes across as stupid.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Two home games for the Pats to wrap the season……they ain’t losing. They are going to demolish the Bills and Jets. If our Steelers are going to the Super Bowl they are going to have to exercise the demon on their home field…….and you know what? If it is meant to be that our Steelers are supposed to win the SB this season then I rather it not be any other way.

    • T R

      Hey #Steelers just win out.. Remember that year the #Bills help us out and beat a team so we can make playoffs. They will beat the Patriots and help us out again. and we claim our #number 1 seed back .. calling it now. They beat the Jets, both them teams are left on Patriots schedule, Jets played them close.. maybe they beat Patriots too. lol

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I am not sure what my list would have consisted of but I am a bit shocked by those sack numbers.

      Particularly I am not sure I would have Aaron Smith ahead of Kevin Greene on the Steelers all-time sack list.

    • Jason Vancil

      He is almost a caricature of the big dumb jock.

    • melblount

      Mikey Tomlin joins Pete Carroll as the NFL HC having made the dumbest play call in history against the Patsies in the final seconds of a BIG GAME to snatch a loss from the jaws of victory.

      Note that Carroll wins the tie-breaker given his brain dead call was IN a SB. Mikey’s goof simply cost us any real chance of advancing to a SB.

    • Jason Vancil

      Greene only played 3 seasons with Pittsburgh.

    • Chris92021

      Hey, I thought we would get demolished by the Patriots in the AFC title game in 2010 except that game never happened because the Jets employed the perfect game plan and won it. Don’t sell the Bills short. They look desperate and know that if they win their next two games, they are in the playoffs.

      I know it’s messed up to say it now but I think the way we lost today (without Brown, with Davis being asked to cover Gronkowski, the whole fiasco at the end of the game) will help us in the long run. I bet we will not be playing down to competition next week in Houston and will proceed to blow them out on Christmas day. Same for Cleveland on New Year’s Eve.

    • Kelly Johnson

      The Steelers didn’t lose that game. The game was taken away from them by the refs. That was a catch…ruled a catch…passes the eye test for a catch…anyone with any sense knows that was a catch..called a catch on the field. And some how…some way…the refs reversed the original call of a touch down.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      True. Guess it still just looks odd though.

    • StolenUpVotes

      That wasn’t me being doom and gloom. After tonight I like our shot in Gillette. I am just saying they aren’t losing the top seed after that win they pulled out.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Yeah, I got confused about that too, then I realized he was probably only counting his Steelers sacks, not total (He has 160 for his career).

    • Chris92021

      We will see. You are probably going to be right but I like Buffalo’s chances with Taylor and McCoy.

    • Alex Kozora

      I do not. We’ll do a breakdown of what went wrong for the AM.

    • melblount

      There is a far greater chance that we lose to either/both HOU and/or CLE and fall to the 3rd Seed, than NE loses one more game, we win two, and elevate to the #1 Seed.

    • melblount

      Bradshaw used to come across to many as dumb, too.

    • Dan

      Bills are not half bad, but they are at least 30% bad…so chances of them helping us out on their trip to Foxborough next weems seem pretty slim. But stranger things have happened. Here’s hoping.

    • Dan

      Here’s another. Number of victories rediculous rules and the associated officiating have given the Pats this year = 2 (Steelers and Jets’ goal line “fumble” in week 6). Number of losses rediculous rules and the assogicated officiating have cost the Pats this year = 0.

    • keneyeam

      How do they have 2 penalties for 4 yards when they had a procedure penalty for five yards in the second half?

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Let’s leave aside the James play for a moment. I cannot for the life of me figure out how the Pats never got called for holding. Not ONCE. Look at a GIF of the throw to Gronk on 2nd and 10 (Pats scoring drive), after the would-be interception was dropped by Davis. There are two, if not three, BLATANT and separate holding calls that allow Brady time to step up and make his throw and allow Gronk to get open. No flags. All night, you’re going to tell me that the only infractions made by the Pats were one false start and illegal touching after a receiver went out of bounds?

      I’m dumbfounded how they can, apparently, do anything they want.

    • thechamp

      its over, just wish we get BYE in playoffs so that brown can return healthy

    • Emiliano Castrejón

      What would you have done?

    • Richard Edlin

      Lol … brutal.

    • Rene Gonzalez

      Considering the Chiefs will be the #4, if Pats win out it would be funny to see the Chiefs beat them once again.

    • kdubs412

      OK. It took them years to (mostly) figure out that they can’t spot drop against Brady. Maybe learning double coverage will be a little bit quicker.

    • Mark Price

      I’m glad you dont play for them since you give up on them so easily

    • Jeff Papiernik

      I wondered the same thing

    • Jeff Papiernik

      You sound pretty salty. Stay classy.

    • John W.

      I don’t know if there are any stats on this particular topic, but I wonder about Juju’s long reception on the last drive. A 69-yard pass reception in the last minute of the game which did not go for a TD? I wonder when was the last time something like that happened.