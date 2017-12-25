Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Texans

Great win. And a weirdly comfortable victory.

– Lot of Mike Hilton related weird stats today. That’ll happen when you pick up three sacks. He’s one of three Steelers’ DBs to have three sacks in a game. The others? Troy Polamalu and Carnell Lake? Polamalu’s came in 2005…against the Houston Texans.

The last DB to have three sacks in a game across the league? Adrian Wilson, who did it two months after Troy in 2005.

Put it this way. Hilton had more sacks Monday than Jarvis Jones ever had in a single season.

– Steelers held a 20-0 halftime lead. First time they’ve led by 20 in a halftime shutout on the road since Cleveland 2005.

– Le’Veon Bell and Roosevelt Nix had rushing TDs today. First time a Steelers’ running back and fullback found the end zone via the ground since 2003, when Jerome Bettis and Dan Kreider hit paydirt. Steelers knocked off the Oakland Raiders 27-7 that day.

– Bell is up to 406 touches this season. He’ll need 21 to break Barry Foster’s all-time Steelers’ record of 426 set in 1992. He and Bell are the only two Steelers with 400+ touches in a single season.

Bell also caught five receptions today, giving him 85 on the season. That breaks his old record of 83 and is a new Steelers’ franchise mark for a single-season.

– Texans had 51 net pass yards. Steelers’ defense hasn’t held an opponent to such a low number since December 23rd, 2010, an easy win over a Jimmy Clausen-led Panthers team.

– Chris Boswell booted his 35th field goal of the season, breaking Norm Johnson’s 1995 record for field goals made in a season.

– Last one for you guys. The Steelers won comfortably in a game where they allowed 176 yards on the ground. That’s pretty rare. Last time they won by 20+ points and allowed 170 vs the run? You gotta go all the way back to 2000, when the Steelers won 48-28 over the Cincinnati Bengals. Corey Dillon had 128 that day.

And the last time they allowed 170+ and the opposing offense to single digits? 1999 against San Francisco, a 27-6 win. Charlie Garner went off for 166 against the 49ers.