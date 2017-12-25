Hot Topics

    Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Texans

    By Alex Kozora December 25, 2017 at 08:15 pm

    Great win. And a weirdly comfortable victory.

    – Lot of Mike Hilton related weird stats today. That’ll happen when you pick up three sacks. He’s one of three Steelers’ DBs to have three sacks in a game. The others? Troy Polamalu and Carnell Lake? Polamalu’s came in 2005…against the Houston Texans.

    The last DB to have three sacks in a game across the league? Adrian Wilson, who did it two months after Troy in 2005.

    Put it this way. Hilton had more sacks Monday than Jarvis Jones ever had in a single season.

    – Steelers held a 20-0 halftime lead. First time they’ve led by 20 in a halftime shutout on the road since Cleveland 2005.

    Le’Veon Bell and Roosevelt Nix had rushing TDs today. First time a Steelers’ running back and fullback found the end zone via the ground since 2003, when Jerome Bettis and Dan Kreider hit paydirt. Steelers knocked off the Oakland Raiders 27-7 that day.

    – Bell is up to 406 touches this season. He’ll need 21 to break Barry Foster’s all-time Steelers’ record of 426 set in 1992. He and Bell are the only two Steelers with 400+ touches in a single season.

    Bell also caught five receptions today, giving him 85 on the season. That breaks his old record of 83 and is a new Steelers’ franchise mark for a single-season.

    – Texans had 51 net pass yards. Steelers’ defense hasn’t held an opponent to such a low number since December 23rd, 2010, an easy win over a Jimmy Clausen-led Panthers team.

    Chris Boswell booted his 35th field goal of the season, breaking Norm Johnson’s 1995 record for field goals made in a season.

    – Last one for you guys. The Steelers won comfortably in a game where they allowed 176 yards on the ground. That’s pretty rare. Last time they won by 20+ points and allowed 170 vs the run? You gotta go all the way back to 2000, when the Steelers won 48-28 over the Cincinnati Bengals. Corey Dillon had 128 that day.

    And the last time they allowed 170+ and the opposing offense to single digits? 1999 against San Francisco, a 27-6 win. Charlie Garner went off for 166 against the 49ers.

    • Jaybird

      The Steelers really have to fix the run defense. Teams are running around the tackles , between the tackles,and everywhere in between. And it’s a team effort too- the D line is getting pushed around, the LBs aren’t holding the edge or filling gaps, no help from the secondary either. They look really disfunctional against the run. I’m surprised teams are not running at us EVEN more.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Nice burn of Jones! More sacks in one game than Jones had in a season. Ha!

    • DirtDawg1964

      They will. The Ravens, Chiefs and Jags certainly will. As will the Bills or the Titans (assuming they make the playoffs and win a game). None of those teams will, or should, trust their QBs to beat us. NE won’t. Not with Brady et al able to put up yards through the air.

    • DoctorNoah

      This is my favorite column. Love it.

    • Chris92021

      Mike Tomlin is now 13-2 on Mondays. 8-2 on the road on Mondays.

    • Lambert58

      “Hilton had more sacks Monday than Jarvis Jones ever had in a single season.” Wow. Good job Mike “MIghty Mouse” Hilton!!!