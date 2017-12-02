Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Week 13 Injury Report: Antonio Brown Questionable; Mike Mitchell Doubtful

    By Dave Bryan December 2, 2017 at 01:21 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their final injury report of Week 13 and it shows that wide receiver Antonio Brown (toe) is officially listed as questionable for the team’s Monday night road game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Brown, who failed to practice again on Saturday, was originally added to the Steelers injury report on Friday after failing to work because of a toe injury. If he sits out the Monday night game then wide receiver Justin Hunter would likely dress in his place.

    Ruled out for the Steelers Monday night game on Saturday were cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle). Both Haden and McDonald were injured during the steelers Week 10 roasd game against the Indianapolis Colts and haven’t played since. Haden is expected to miss at least one more game and possibly even more due to a fractured fibula.

    Ending the week listed as doubtful is safety Mike Mitchell (ankle). Should Mitchell sit Monday night, fellow safety Robert Golden would likely start in his place. Mitchell, like Haden and McDonald, failed to practice all week.

    Outside linebacker James Harrison (knee), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and linebacker Ryan Shazier (ankle) all practiced fully on Saturday and end the week without game status designations. Smith-Schuster practiced fully all week while both Harrison and Shazier were only able to practice on Saturday.

