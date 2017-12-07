Steelers 2017 Week 14 Injury Report: Brown, Watt Added On Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second injury report of Week 14 and the Thursday offering includes two new names on it that weren’t on the Wednesday report.

First, and as expected, linebacker Ryan Shazier (back), linebacker Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) and cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) all missed Thursday’s practice.

Shazier, as most of you all know by now, is still in a Pittsburgh hospital after undergoing a spine stabilization surgery Wednesday night. He will likely be placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list in the near future. Matakevich and Haden are both not expected to play Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens. Haden has been sidelined since Week 10 while Matakevich suffered his shoulder injury this past Monday night.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (toe) was added to the injury report on Thursday after failing to practice earlier in the day. Brown ended last week as questionable after failing to practice on Friday and Saturday but still played every offensive snap Monday night.

The Steelers also added outside linebacker T.J. Watt (knee) to the injury report on Thursday after he was limited during practice due to a knee injury of some sorts.

Practicing fully again on Thursday were tight end Vance McDonald (ankle) and safety Mike Mitchell (ankle) and it’s looking more and more like both will be able to play Sunday night against the Ravens. Mitchell sat out the team’s most recent game with his injury while McDonald has been sidelined since Week 10.