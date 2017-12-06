Steelers 2017 Week 14 Injury Report: Mitchell, McDonald Practice Fully On Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first injury report of Week 14 ahead of their Sunday night home game against the Baltimore Ravens and a total of five players are listed on it.

Sitting out the team’s Wednesday practice were linebacker Ryan Shazier (back), linebacker Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) and cornerback Joe Haden (fibula). All three of those players are expected to miss the Sunday night game against the Ravens and especially Shazier, who currently remains in a Cincinnati hospital recovering from an injury he suffered to his spine during the first quarter of the team’s Monday road game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As for Matakevich and Haden, specifically, the former injured his left shoulder during the game against the Bengals and failed to return to the field. Haden, on the other hand, has been sidelined with his fractured fibula since Week 10 and thers currently no timetable set for his return.

Practicing fully on Wednesday were safety Mike Mitchell (ankle) and tight end Vance McDonald (ankle). Mitchell sat out the Monday night game against the Bengals with his injury while McDonald has missed the last three games with his ankle injury. If things go well the remainder of the week, both players might be back on the field Sunday night against the Ravens.