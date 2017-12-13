Steelers 2017 Week 15 Injury Report: 4 Players Sit Out Wednesday; Haden, Matakevich Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first injury report of Week 15 ahead of their Sunday home game against the New England Patriots and it includes a total of six players on it.

Not practicing on Wednesday were wide receiver Martavis Bryant (not injury related), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (illness), tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder) and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder).

As for McDonald and Sensabaugh both sitting out Wednesday, they were both injured during the team’s Sunday night win over the Baltimore Ravens. Bryant’s Wednesday absence might be related to his girlfriend being in the hospital last night. She posted a picture of Bryant sleeping in her hospital room on Instagram account several hours ago.

Listed as limited on Wednesday were cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) and inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich (shoulder). Wednesday was the first time that Haden has practiced since he fractured his fibula back in Week 10. As for Matakevich, he sat out the team’s game against the Ravens with his shoulder injury.