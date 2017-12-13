Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Week 15 Injury Report: 4 Players Sit Out Wednesday; Haden, Matakevich Limited

    By Dave Bryan December 13, 2017 at 04:27 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first injury report of Week 15 ahead of their Sunday home game against the New England Patriots and it includes a total of six players on it.

    Not practicing on Wednesday were wide receiver Martavis Bryant (not injury related), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (illness), tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder) and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder).

    As for McDonald and Sensabaugh both sitting out Wednesday, they were both injured during the team’s Sunday night win over the Baltimore Ravens. Bryant’s Wednesday absence might be related to his girlfriend being in the hospital last night. She posted a picture of Bryant sleeping in her hospital room on Instagram account several hours ago.

    Listed as limited on Wednesday were cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) and inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich (shoulder). Wednesday was the first time that Haden has practiced since he fractured his fibula back in Week 10. As for Matakevich, he sat out the team’s game against the Ravens with his shoulder injury.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • NW86

      What happens at ILB if Matakevich is back? 4-man rotation at the mack spot??
      Reminds me of the old adage that if you have 2-3 different QB’s starting, it means you really don’t have a starting QB…

    • EdJHJr

      So a scenario is if steelers lose, crows win out. Crows beat KC.. Jags beat titans, rematch of steelers jags. And crows, beat Pats. Rematch with the black crows. These guys Davis and Burns, better start figuring it out.

      Probably everyone in the playoffs we played

    • The thing about MB, if his girlfriend is seriously sick [or he spends the week sleeping on chairs in the hospital] I get it he might not be focused or prepared for the Patriots physically, mentally, or schematically. The problem is he hasn’t looked focused, or prepared mentally or physically, almost all season. He definitely hasn’t been a shadow of his former, pre-suspension self re dependability, production, or dynamic play. As it is, I wonder whether someone like Hunter, Rogers, or DHB–who at least will play with focus and fire–would give us as much or more than we’re currently getting from MB. Your thoughts?

    • Ring4Shaz

      Full Haden interview is up at the Steelers website. Includes video of him running around. Not just a walk-through. Some running and jogging and cutting. Running routes, etc.

    • Steel City Slim

      Has Vance McDonald played in back to back games even once this season? Smh.

    • Steel City Slim

      Wow are we really following Martavis Bryant’s girlfriend’s Instagram account? Lol.

    • Matt Manzo

      For some reason I still wanna see him playing. But I totally understand handing the reins to someone else. I’d like to see what Hunter could do in a regular role.

    • nikgreene

      Glad Bell didn’t pop up on this report with a strained leg muscle. That hit on his leg on Sunday night was scary close to shredding his knee completely.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Yeah, definitely. The report was his thigh took the brunt of the impact, so much better that the hit was on a muscular part of the leg. Dodged a bullet there.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Watching Joe’s interview after practice, his comment about his leg being “a little sore” is literally the LAST thing he says. He seems to be in good spirits, he said he was participating in team warmups prior to the last game (helping him get over any timidity with his leg), that he was going through today’s walk-through with the first team, and that he’s excited/motivated to come back.

      As reported, the next step is to actually “cover” a first-team receiver and make cuts during tomorrow’s practice, then see how his leg responds. He also said it’ll be a week-long evaluation—seeing how his leg feels day after day, likely right up until game day. Which is smart.

      But he seems excited to be out there again.

    • Mark

      Hunter looks just as scared as MB10. We basically have 3 WR (AB, JuJu, and Rodgers) and 1 1/2 TE’s (Jesse,Xavier, and Vance), and RB Bell in the passing game. MB is checked out and doesn’t care about anything but MB10 Alien