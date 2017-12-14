Steelers 2017 Week 15 Injury Report: Four Players, Including Haden, Limited On Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second injury report of Week 15 and the Thursday offering includes the names of two players that were not listed on the team’s Wednesday report.

Added to the Steelers injury report on Thursday after being limited in practice were wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and center Maurkice Pouncey (hip). Smith-Schuster missed a game a few weeks ago with a hamstring injury so hopefully he’ll be fine come Sunday when the Steelers host the New England Patriots at Heinz Field.

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) and inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) were both limited again on Thursday and it’s still unclear if either will be able to play Sunday against the Patriots. Haden, who resumed practicing this week, has not played in a game since suffering a fractured fibula during the team’s Week 10 game. As for Matakevich, he missed the team’s most-recent game due to a shoulder that he suffered during the Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) and tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder) both failed to practice again on Thursday and it now looks like both might be unable to play Sunday against the Patriots. Both players suffered their shoulder injuries this past Sunday night in the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Practicing fully on Thursday for the Steelers after sitting out the team’s Wednesday session were defensive end Stephon Tuitt (illness) and wide receiver Martavis Bryant (not injury related)