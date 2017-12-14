Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Week 15 Injury Report: Four Players, Including Haden, Limited On Thursday

    By Dave Bryan December 14, 2017 at 04:31 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second injury report of Week 15 and the Thursday offering includes the names of two players that were not listed on the team’s Wednesday report.

    Added to the Steelers injury report on Thursday after being limited in practice were wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and center Maurkice Pouncey (hip). Smith-Schuster missed a game a few weeks ago with a hamstring injury so hopefully he’ll be fine come Sunday when the Steelers host the New England Patriots at Heinz Field.

    Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (fibula) and inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) were both limited again on Thursday and it’s still unclear if either will be able to play Sunday against the Patriots. Haden, who resumed practicing this week, has not played in a game since suffering a fractured fibula during the team’s Week 10 game. As for Matakevich, he missed the team’s most-recent game due to a shoulder that he suffered during the Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) and tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder) both failed to practice again on Thursday and it now looks like both might be unable to play Sunday against the Patriots. Both players suffered their shoulder injuries this past Sunday night in the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

    Practicing fully on Thursday for the Steelers after sitting out the team’s Wednesday session were defensive end Stephon Tuitt (illness) and wide receiver Martavis Bryant (not injury related)

    • Michael Mosgrove

      not good. we dont have enough backups for all those positions.

    • Surrealist

      sure hope haden is starting and not sutton or gay…

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Coty being out could be big. Obviously, Haden seems to be in good spirits, he wants to play, and the plan was always to do a little bit more today than yesterday and see how he feels. Hopefully he continues to trend in the right direction.

      I can live with Burns, Haden, Hilton, Gay, and Sutton ready to go. But it starts to look awfully dicey if Haden and Coty are out.

    • Chad Weiss

      Juju – hamstring? Ugh

    • Darth Blount 47

      Just looking over the numbers, of the Steelers Pass D with Haden as opposed to without, is borderline mind-blowing. Obviously, his presence out there was essentially THE determinig factor between us being a very good Secondary and a below-average one. Which, is kinda crazy. I mean, I know the guy is a solid veteran player, but to think it all hinges on one guy is hard to fathom, when you aren’t talking Richard Sherman, Patrick Peterson, etc…

      Joe, if you can go, and are healthy enough to play well…. WE NEED YOU!

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Reports are that he wants to play, and is doing everything he can to do so. I’m anxious to hear how he felt after today’s uptick in movement/drills.

    • Reader783

      Ya, they need to get that thing healed up, can’t have it nagging him in the playoffs.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Being able to put Haden on Hogan so that Burns can run with Cooks, would be extremely helpful.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      And Hilton on Amendola or Burkhead if they split him out.

    • John

      If we play the game with Sutton starting at one corner and no real backup (or Haden as the backup who is not ready to play) we are in huge trouble. That would be two positions (with ILB) in which we will be doing a patchwork job. The Pats will just isolate guys against those two spot star and pick us apart. We won’t be able to play man to man. We will need to play zone and they will kill us.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Yep. The fact that Joe was already running on his leg and has been working in the pool a lot, tells me that he’s more ready than not. Broken bones are either healed enough to play or they aren’t. They are much easier to diagnose than the strength of a tendon/ligament. Joe said it himself, that at first it was a mental thing, now that he’s passed that, he just needs to feel like he can actually cover guys with the stop & react moves.

      We’ve been practicing indoor this week. So I bet being on that surface versus out on the grass, is what likely contributed to him being a bit sore after yesterday. He practices in full tomorrow, and he’s playing, IMO.

    • Doug Andrews

      Not only does Haden help the secondary become better I think he’s Artie Burn’s coach on the field. I don’t have any numbers to support this but seems to me Artie makes less mistakes on the field with Joe out there. If we can get Joe back in the lineup I like the Steelers chances

    • The Chin

      Thought the week in timeout would help

    • pittfan

      Dang, wasn’t too long ago we were talking about fielding all 22 for the first time. That has gone poof. Of course it is the dastardly Brady/Bellicheck superb planning that has caused these injuries. Is there no limit to their evil?

    • Darth Blount 47

      I think what it comes down to is that the communication is just quicker, sharper, easier and that less people have to worry about trying to stress about each other and instead can just focus on themselves. That really goes for all of the guys back there, as Mitchell has stated in the past. Haden has a soothing effect. And it doesn’t hurt that he’s just a much better player than is Sensabaugh or Sutton. I think Burns’ confidence grows with Joe out there. He relaxes and settles in faster and knows that he has Batman over there opposite him – to help shut teams down.

      Remember when the Batman movies tried to focus more on Chris O’Donnell as Robin in a larger role? W O O F.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Latest on Haden:

      “He looks good to me,” Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler said Thursday, via Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I told him that the other day. Really what’s going to happen is how does he feel tomorrow? That’s going to be the biggest thing.”