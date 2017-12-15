Steelers 2017 Week 15 Injury Report: McDonald Out, Three Questionable For Patriots Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their final injury report of Week 15 and the Friday offering shows that one player has officially been ruled out for the Sunday home game against the New England Patriots with three more listed as questionable for the contest.

Ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots on the Friday injury report was tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder), who failed to practice all week. McDonald suffered his shoulder injury Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Ending the week listed as questionable for the Sunday night game against the Patriots are cornerback Joe Haden (fibula), cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring). Haden is expected to be a game-time decision on Sunday and the same might ultimately go for Sensabaugh and Smith-Schuster. Haden and Smith-Schuster are listed as being limited on Friday during practice while Sensabaugh is listed as a full participant.

Smith-Schuster, by the way, was added to the team’s injury report on Thursday after being limited in practice with a hamstring injury.

Inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) and center Maurkice Pouncey (hip) both practiced fully on Friday and end the week without a game status designation. Matakevich missed the team’s Week 14 game with a shoulder injury and was listed as being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Practicing fully once again on Friday were wide receiver Martavis Bryant (not injury related) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (illness) and neither player recevbived a game stauys designation on the Friday injury report as a result that. Bryant and Tuitt both sat out the team’s Wednesday practice.