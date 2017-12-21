Steelers 2017 Week 16 Injury Report: Antonio Brown, Ramon Foster Sit Out Thursday’s Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first injury report of Week 16 ahead of their Monday road game against the Houston Texans and it shows that only two players failed to practice on Thursday.

As expected, wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf) sat out Thursday’s practice due to the lower leg injury that he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. Brown has already been ruled out for the game against the Texans and is also expected to miss the team’s regular season finale as well.

Also sitting out the Steelers Thursday practice was guard Ramon Foster (concussion). While Foster played every snap against the Patriots, he reported having concussion-like symptoms to the team on Monday and was immediately placed in protocol. If Foster is unable to play against the Texans then guard B.J. Finney would likely start in his place.

Three other players are listed on the Steelers Thursday injury report after practicing fully earlier in the day. Those three players are cornerback Joe Haden (fibula), inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) and tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder).

Haden is expected to play against the Texans. He has been sidelined with a fractured fibula since Week 10 of the season. As for McDonald, he missed the Steelers game against the Patriots with a shoulder injury. Matakevich is also expected to play against the Texans as he played through his shoulder injury in Week 15.