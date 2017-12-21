Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Week 16 Injury Report: Antonio Brown, Ramon Foster Sit Out Thursday’s Practice

    By Dave Bryan December 21, 2017 at 03:50 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first injury report of Week 16 ahead of their Monday road game against the Houston Texans and it shows that only two players failed to practice on Thursday.

    As expected, wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf) sat out Thursday’s practice due to the lower leg injury that he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. Brown has already been ruled out for the game against the Texans and is also expected to miss the team’s regular season finale as well.

    Also sitting out the Steelers Thursday practice was guard Ramon Foster (concussion). While Foster played every snap against the Patriots, he reported having concussion-like symptoms to the team on Monday and was immediately placed in protocol. If Foster is unable to play against the Texans then guard B.J. Finney would likely start in his place.

    Three other players are listed on the Steelers Thursday injury report after practicing fully earlier in the day. Those three players are cornerback Joe Haden (fibula), inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) and tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder).

    Haden is expected to play against the Texans. He has been sidelined with a fractured fibula since Week 10 of the season. As for McDonald, he missed the Steelers game against the Patriots with a shoulder injury. Matakevich is also expected to play against the Texans as he played through his shoulder injury in Week 15.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE
    • CountryClub

      Getting McDonald back would help with Brown being out.

    • CP72

      We all have big hopes for a guy that has 9 catches….

    • CountryClub

      right? But we saw in the Ravens game the different dimension he brings to TE. Hopefully they can get 5 healthy games in a row out of him. With a couple buys (we hope) built in , it’s possible.

    • Rob H

      It’s not just what he brings to the passing game, anyone who doesn’t know what he brings to the running game hasn’t been paying attention. He is BY FAR the best blocking TE they’ve had since Heath retired.
      Needless to say, with AB out, the running game is going to be even more important than usual.
      Hopefully he can stay on the field this time, it would be nice to get everything and everyone clicking as we head into the playoffs.

    • dany

      Having an above average tight end playing opposite him makes Jesse James a slightly above average pass catcher too. The possibilities are endless

    • heath miller

      dont play McD bubble wrap him until the playoffs

    • CountryClub

      I would agree if they didn’t need to win these games

    • heath miller

      if we dont win against the titans we dont deserve to even be in the playoffs and my guess is JJ is ready to kill someone after last week …

    • Daryl Bennett

      When do we play the titans?

    • Rocksolid20

      I’d bet my life against him playing 5 healthy
      games in a row .

    • Stairway7

      Well, technically the Titans USED to be the Houston Oilers so……

    • Daryl Bennett

      Just messin’ with heath, I knew what he meant.

    • heath miller

      next year game 3 thanks