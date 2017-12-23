Steelers 2017 Week 16 Injury Report: Foster And Sensabaugh Questionable Vs Texans

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report of the weekend and overall, it looks pretty good. Only three players are on this week’s report. Antonio Brown is listed as out, no surprise after Mike Tomlin ruled him so on Tuesday. Ramon Foster (concussion) and Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) are questionable.

Foster and Sensabaugh are questionable. Brown is out. All others expected to play — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) December 23, 2017

No one else is listed. James Harrison is removed from the report after missing practice Friday with an illness. Joe Haden, Tyler Matakevich, and Vance McDonald, all sound good to go. Haden will return to his left cornerback spot, making the Sensabaugh questionable tag pretty irrelevant.

Foster has been working through the final stages of concussion protocol and seems likely to play Monday afternoon against the Houston Texans. If he can’t go, B.J. Finney will make his third start of 2017. Martavis Bryant will start at Brown’s “X” receiver spot with JuJu Smith-Schuster likely opposite.