Steelers 2017 Week 16 Injury Report: Harrison, Sensabaugh Added On Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second injury report of Week 16 ahead of their Monday game against the Houston Texans and the Friday offering includes two players that weren’t listed on the team’s Thursday report.

Added to the injury report on Friday was outside linebacker James Harrison (illness) after he failed to practice earlier in the day. Also added on Friday was cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) as he was apparently limited during practice. Harrison dressed but did not play this past Sunday while Sensabaugh was limited to specials teams work last weekend.

Also limited on Friday was guard Ramon Foster (concussion), who reportedly remains in the league’s protocol program. Foster said earlier on Friday that he hopes to play against the Texans on Monday.

Practicing fully again on Friday were cornerback Joe Haden (fibula), inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) and tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder). All three players are currently expected to play against the Texans on Monday. Haden hasn’t played since Week 10 while McDonald missed the Steelers most-recent game against the New England Patriots.

As expected, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf) sat out again on Friday. He’s already been ruled out for the game against the Texans.