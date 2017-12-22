Hot Topics

    Steelers 2017 Week 16 Injury Report: Harrison, Sensabaugh Added On Friday

    By Dave Bryan December 22, 2017 at 02:36 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second injury report of Week 16 ahead of their Monday game against the Houston Texans and the Friday offering includes two players that weren’t listed on the team’s Thursday report.

    Added to the injury report on Friday was outside linebacker James Harrison (illness) after he failed to practice earlier in the day. Also added on Friday was cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder) as he was apparently limited during practice. Harrison dressed but did not play this past Sunday while Sensabaugh was limited to specials teams work last weekend.

    Also limited on Friday was guard Ramon Foster (concussion), who reportedly remains in the league’s protocol program. Foster said earlier on Friday that he hopes to play against the Texans on Monday.

    Practicing fully again on Friday were cornerback Joe Haden (fibula), inside linebacker Tyler Matakevich (shoulder) and tight end Vance McDonald (shoulder). All three players are currently expected to play against the Texans on Monday. Haden hasn’t played since Week 10 while McDonald missed the Steelers most-recent game against the New England Patriots.

    As expected, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf) sat out again on Friday. He’s already been ruled out for the game against the Texans.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Vance McDonald better play at a super duper high level! He’s killin’ my vibe when he’s hurt all the time!

    • The Chin

      James Harrison sick (and tired of not playing)

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Ouch! 😫

    • Rocksolid20

      He will play and play at a high level .
      It’s just that he won’t play for two weeks after .

    • Rocksolid20

      Agree . sadly Debo is gone at the conclusion
      of this year . He was wronged this year and has
      handled it like a man .

    • StolenUpVotes

      How was he wronged? The kid playing his spot has played lights out and can do things in coverage Deebo cannot

    • Rocksolid20

      True , I’m not saying start or play
      Debo all the time , but inactive or no
      snaps a game ? Yes I call that wronged .
      Cut him , watch the Patriots pick him up
      and turn him lose on the Steelers in the playoffs .
      Then tell me who plays at a high level .

    • StolenUpVotes

      If he was the best option behind TJ at this point he would play. Chick rotates on both sides. Moats has the option to play STs, Deebo will not be at this point.

    • Mark

      Love Ramon, but he is hurting the offense with his limited mobility. He is missing blocks in the passing game and is unable to pull to his right.

    • Mark

      James is a body builder now, not a complete football player, he’s a liability in the passing game at his age. Against the Pats he maybe useful for around 10 plays, obvious 3rd down and long situations.

    • John Westbrook

      Agree I think Finney is the best pulling blocker we have outside of decastro

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      😔 so sad.

    • Steve Johnson

      Vance McDonald? Two Offensive Series, hurt once again. How in the hell can a guy be so big yet so fragile? SMH!

    • Steve Johnson

      lol

    • StolenUpVotes

      Why do people keep saying this when year in and year out Ramon continues to be our unsung hero. So consistent. So solid.

    • Surrealist

      whats the over/under on how many snaps before Vance gets injured again?

    • SeventhHeavan

      Totally agree. To not play at all is a joke. Third and 8, game on the line, give me Deebo to get to the QB all day long over what we have including Watt who has a hard time getting around or through any lineman.