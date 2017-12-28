Steelers 2017 Week 17 Injury Report: AB, Pouncey Sit Out Again Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second injury report of Week 17 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Cleveland Browns and the Thursday offering includes a few names on it that weren’t on the Wednesday report.

Center Maurkice Pouncey (hip) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf) both sat out Thursday’s practice. Brown has already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Browns and it’s starting to look like Pouncey will be held out of that game as well.

Limited on Thursday were running back Le’Veon Bell (not injury related), defensive end Cameron Heyward (not injury related) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related). Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert revealed after Thursday’s practice that Roethlisberger and Bell are not expected to play Sunday against the Browns and it’s a good bet that Heyward will be held out as well.

Practicing fully on Thursday were guard Ramon Foster (concussion) and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder). Both players missed the Steelers Week 16 game with those injuries but appear to be on track to play some Sunday.

The Steelers game against the Browns is only meaningful to the home team should the New England Patriots lose at home Sunday to the New York Jets. Being as that’s very unlikely to happen, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin appears set to rest several key starters this weekend.

The Steelers final injury report of Week 17 will be released on Friday and it will include game status designations.