    Steelers 2017 Week 17 Injury Report: Ben, AB, Pouncey All Sit Out Wednesday’s Practice

    By Dave Bryan December 27, 2017 at 04:48 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first injury report of Week 17 ahead of their regular season home finale against the Cleveland Browns and it includes the names of five players.

    Not practicing on Wednesday were wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf), center Maurkice Pouncey (hip) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related).

    Brown has already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Browns as he continues to rehab the calf injury he suffered a few weeks ago in the team’s loss to the New England Patriots. As for Pouncey and Roethlisberger, it will now be interesting to see if either plays against the Browns as it could ultimately wind up being a meaningless game.

    Practicing fully for the Steelers on Wednesday were guard Ramon Foster (concussion) and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder). Both players were held out of the Steelers Monday game against the Houston Texans with those same injuries.

    The Steelers game against the Browns will only be a meaningful one should the New England Patriots lose on Sunday to the New York Jets. With that very unlikely to happen, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin might ultimately decide to rest a few regular starters for either the entire game, or most of it.

    • Chris92021

      My guesses for the inactives for Sunday:
      WR Antonio Brown (thank goodness for the bye week!)
      C Maurkice Pouncey (let Finney get another start, this time at C)
      TE Vance McDonald (let’s have him healthy as possible for the playoffs)
      RB Le’Veon Bell (he’s not going to win the rushing title. Gurley is so why bother)

      Also up for consideration: JuJu (who had been fighting a hamstring injury before the NE game); Stephon Tuitt.

      I for one want to see Dobbs get a quarter to play this weekend. I know what I am getting out of Landry Jones and in all likelihood, the Steelers will draft a QB within the first 2 rounds if a strong prospect is available but I want to see if Dobbs is going to have a future with us beyond this season. Oh, and only play Big Ben for a half or until he gets us to a 3 score lead, which ever comes first. I am sure he will be extra motivated to come out of the game early like the preseason games he seldom plays.

    • chazsteeler

      How can Tomlin rest anyone when this and NE game are both 1PM? I suppose if they have someone score board watching perhaps or they assume the Pats win – which seems un Tomlin like.

    • Mark

      That is true and you would like to see New England play a full game. Injuries happen at any time. The more hits on Brady the better!

    • Daryl Bennett

      Do you think the Pats are resting anyone knowing that losing their game could cost them the #1 seed? Steelers must win this game as it is an opportunity they can’t waste, even though a slight one.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Injury reports…. So I understand James was not listed on the Pat’s report. Dave, you need to give the Yinzers some credit. Many said the Steelers were trying to keep James healthy for the playoffs. They were absolutely 100% correct. The Steelers found a way to preserve James for the Patriots playoffs run. Who said the Steelers were not savy, huh? LOL

    • ThePointe

      Would have never guessed there was an actual game this week. Hopefully, The Steelers don’t play down at home.

    • Doug Andrews

      Outside of AB team is very healthy with a bye week coming up. Fingers crossed it stays that way for the Browns game. If the Steelers want a chance at Home field throughout they almost have to play all the starters including Ben. Not sure we want to put the game on Landry’s shoulders. What a shame it’d be if the Patriots lost and the Steelers lost due to a poor Landry Jones outing.