Steelers 2017 Week 17 Injury Report: Ben, AB, Pouncey All Sit Out Wednesday’s Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first injury report of Week 17 ahead of their regular season home finale against the Cleveland Browns and it includes the names of five players.

Not practicing on Wednesday were wide receiver Antonio Brown (calf), center Maurkice Pouncey (hip) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related).

Brown has already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Browns as he continues to rehab the calf injury he suffered a few weeks ago in the team’s loss to the New England Patriots. As for Pouncey and Roethlisberger, it will now be interesting to see if either plays against the Browns as it could ultimately wind up being a meaningless game.

Practicing fully for the Steelers on Wednesday were guard Ramon Foster (concussion) and cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (shoulder). Both players were held out of the Steelers Monday game against the Houston Texans with those same injuries.

The Steelers game against the Browns will only be a meaningful one should the New England Patriots lose on Sunday to the New York Jets. With that very unlikely to happen, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin might ultimately decide to rest a few regular starters for either the entire game, or most of it.