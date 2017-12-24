Hot Topics

    Steelers 2018 Opponents Set

    By Dave Bryan December 24, 2017 at 05:43 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers 2018 regular season opponents are now set.

    Thanks to the NFL’s rotating schedule we’ve known for a while that the Steelers will play the NFC South and AFC West divisions in 2018 in addition to their usual 6 games against the three teams with their own AFC North division, the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

    In addition to those 14 games we now know that the Steelers will play the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars again in 2018 due to them both winning their respective divisions in 2017.

    The Steelers five home game opponents outside the AFC North in 2018 will be against the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and the Patriots. The  Steelers five road games outside the AFC North will be against the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jaguars.

    The Steelers played the Patriots, Jaguars and Chiefs this past season.

    The times and dates for the Steelers 2018 schedule won’t be announced until April of next year.

    • Chris92021

      September 6, 2018. Patriots vs. Steelers on Thursday night on Kickoff Weekend as we unveil a statue for Dan Rooney and the 7th Super Bowl banner. Book it!

    • Jaybird

      I know it’s early and a lot can change , but that looks like a hellacious schedule!

    • 695hoops

      Road trip to New Orleans?

    • e. smith

      Correction. The Patriots game is against the Patriots and the mysterious man in NYC who determines outcomes of games.

    • Ichabod

      ooowee That’s a tough schedule
      But as defending Super Bowl champs they will navigate to another AFC North title