Steelers 2018 Opponents Set

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2018 regular season opponents are now set.

Thanks to the NFL’s rotating schedule we’ve known for a while that the Steelers will play the NFC South and AFC West divisions in 2018 in addition to their usual 6 games against the three teams with their own AFC North division, the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

In addition to those 14 games we now know that the Steelers will play the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars again in 2018 due to them both winning their respective divisions in 2017.

The Steelers five home game opponents outside the AFC North in 2018 will be against the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and the Patriots. The Steelers five road games outside the AFC North will be against the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints, Oakland Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Jaguars.

The Steelers played the Patriots, Jaguars and Chiefs this past season.

The times and dates for the Steelers 2018 schedule won’t be announced until April of next year.