Steelers C B.J. Finney Leaves Game Against Browns With Thigh Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers backup veteran B.J. Finney has left the team’s Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns with a right thigh injury. He is questionable to return to today’s game.

Finney was injured pulling right in the second quarter and he stayed on the ground a few minutes before walking off with the training staff.

Finney started in place of center Maurkice Pouncey, who was held out of Sunday’s game.

Tackle Chris Hubbard replaced Finney at center. Hubbard hasn’t played any snaps at center for the team in quite a while.