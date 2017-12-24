Hot Topics

    Steelers Can Clinch First-Round Playoff Bye On Monday

    By Dave Bryan December 24, 2017 at 07:31 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will have an opportunity to secure a first-round playoff bye on Monday thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars losing to the San Francisco 49ers 44-33 Sunday afternoon.

    The Steelers, who will play the Houston Texans on the road Monday afternoon, can clinch a first-round playoff bye with either a win or a tie.

    A first-round bye would be very beneficial for the Steelers for several obvious reasons with one of them being that it would give wide receiver Antonio Brown an extra week to recover from the left calf injury that he suffered last Sunday in the team’s Week 15 home loss to the New England Patriots.

    Speaking of the Patriots, they beat the Buffalo Bills 37-16 at home on Sunday and that game included some questionable officiating calls that mostly went against the visiting team.

    Assuming the Steelers beat the Texans on Monday, the Patriots would then likely need to beat the New York Jets at home next week in order to secure home field advantage throughout the playoffs. However, should the Steelers ultimately lose to the Texans on Monday then the Patriots would secure home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

    The Steelers 2017 regular season finale will be against the Cleveland Browns and in all likelihood they’ll need to play all of their starters in that game.

    • Jason

      Clinch tomorrow and rest at least Le’Veon vs Cleveland. Not only can we beat Clev without him but NE isn’t losing at home to NYJ so the game is essentially meaningless.

    • John Phillips

      Yes the refs will make sure of the latter.

    • FATCAT716

      I have seen stranger things happen

    • 太阳三联

      Jets win.

    • Jason

      LOL. Ok

    • Jason Vancil

      KC at Pitt AFC Champ Game. Mark it down.

    • 太阳三联

      Refs loving them some New England tho

    • Jason

      What’s new. Started with the tuck rule and hasn’t stopped since.

    • 太阳三联

      Jets had em last game until they were robbed like us. They wanna beat them

    • 太阳三联

      Yo guys let’s kill New England this yr. Cus fxck it here we go

    • Chris92021

      Not can clinch. Will clinch.

    • Jason

      Dream scenario.

    • Chris92021

      Clinch tomorrow and rest Le’Veon, McDonald, Pouncey, and only play Big Ben for a quarter.

    • Jason

      I’ll take that too. Only thing is if McDonald plays tomorrow he’ll be hurt anyway.

    • Jason Vancil

      Dare to dream my friend…..dare to dream.

    • Jason

      Indeed.

    • dany

      Funny how things are, 13-3 likely this year and have to play week 17, 11-5 last year get to rest a week

    • nutty32

      Bryce Petty looked absolutely useless today.

    • nutty32

      That Benjamin overturn was just ridiculous. Lamest replay review of the year. It’s almost like they’re trolling with that one. Guess Buffalo in the playoffs is bad for ratings. Complete B.S.

    • If we beat the Texans, we cinch no worse than the #2 seed…#1 if we beat the Browns and the Pats lose to the Jets. In other words, we can rest out starters against the Browns if we beat the Texans…but only if Tomlin thinks there’s no chance of the Jet winning in Foxboro…plus, is it really a good idea for our starters to take three weeks off between games?

    • Shane Mitchell

      and no James Harrison

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      Haven’t had one since 2010. They come in handy.

    • Nolrog

      Why do you say that the Steelers, in all likelihood, would need to play their starters against Cleveland? In all likelihood, we will beat a terrible Houston team tomorrow and clinch the #2, and there is no way that the Patriots will lose to the horrid Jets.

    • Nolrog

      It’s the last game of the season. The Jets will have one foot out the door.

    • Ron Chess

      This,team is galvanized,they are a team for each other,and with that talent being that way could be special in February.Lost best defensive player HORRIFIC injury,best offensive player out till playoffs,hurt in a game where they were robbed ,The Immaculate Ripoff.enough is enough they will take care of business and bye,so they can be joined by Greatest wide reciever 84 of alltime.

    • Applebite

      As is the case, the Pats got away with some questionable calls. I expect no less when they play the Jets, the team they should have lost to the 2nd time around.