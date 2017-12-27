Steelers CB Mike Hilton Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week For Week 16

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton had quite a game on Monday against the Houston Texans and it included him registering three sacks. On Wednesday, Hilton was named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the week for Week 16 for his play on Christmas day in Houston.

Hilton, a former undrafted free agent out of Mississippi, is in his first season with the Steelers. His three sacks Monday against the Texans now gives him four for the season. He also now enters the final week of the 2017 regular season with 50 total tackles, two interceptions, five passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Hilton is the first Steelers defensive back to be named Defensive Player of the Week since Troy Polamalu in 2013.

“It feels good to be out there and just make plays and help the team win,” said Hilton. “I had a big day and hopefully it can carry on.”

Earlier this season Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward won the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award on two separate occasions.

Mike Hilton is the 1st Steelers defensive back to be named Defensive Player of the Week since Troy Polamalu in 2013 pic.twitter.com/h7X0MDbgIN — Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) December 27, 2017

Missi caught up with @MikeHilton_31 after his big day vs. the Texans. pic.twitter.com/1tGoSstdMA — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 26, 2017