    Steelers CB Mike Hilton Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week For Week 16

    By Dave Bryan December 27, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton had quite a game on Monday against the Houston Texans and it included him registering three sacks. On Wednesday, Hilton was named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the week for Week 16 for his play on Christmas day in Houston.

    Hilton, a former undrafted free agent out of Mississippi, is in his first season with the Steelers. His three sacks Monday against the Texans now gives him four for the season. He also now enters the final week of the 2017 regular season with 50 total tackles, two interceptions, five passes defensed and a forced fumble.

    Hilton is the first Steelers defensive back to be named Defensive Player of the Week since Troy Polamalu in 2013.

    “It feels good to be out there and just make plays and help the team win,” said Hilton. “I had a big day and hopefully it can carry on.”

    Earlier this season Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward won the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award on two separate occasions.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Would awesome to see the Steelers pull out a fake slot blitz……Hilton drops underneath a quick hot read……picks it……..races for the endzone…….With TB walking off the field with his head down as the scoreboard reads 30-19 and the Steelrs PAT unit jogs onto the field

    • Soopakatt

      Meanwhile…..Senquez Golson is Watching and saying to Himself….”This Guy is Living My Life!” I Wish we could’ve had the Both of them.

    • Chad Weiss

      Cam Heyward you seeing this? Time to tear up them Brownies.. I’m not saying I’m just saying

    • Chad Weiss

      Good job Hilton!! Both him and cam making their case on pro bowl

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      He showed excellent burst! I love players that attack and don’t second guess or hesitate while blitzing! I also love DB blitzing! 😉😊

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I wish we would have put him on the practice squad.

    • Guillermo Garcia-Gomez

      I just mentioned this to someone yesterday. However, Brady doesn’t make mistakes so it would have to happen in the divisional round or SB lol

    • Steeldog22

      It is impossible to not love every aspect of Hilton’s story and his contribution to this team. Can’t believe the Patriots let him go. Our clueless front office and coaching staff sure are lucky they inadvertently signed him, put him on the roster, and played him instead of cutting him.

    • DangZone

      Plus the Refs would have no part of making Brady look bad so they would throw a flag on anyone within 2 yards of Brady for roughing the passer thus negating the Int For A TD.

    • Soopakatt

      I’m thinking it has to be more than a Hamstring if He didn’t stick with the Other Team that picked Him up…..Maybe there’s a Chance that He could come work out for the Steelers next Year after fully healing.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think he’s on Tampa Bay’s practice squad now. Wouldn’t mind him getting another shot tho.

    • Dorian James

      So true lol

    • PapaJuju

      They didn’t inadvertently sign him. They scout UDFA’s and players on other teams practice squad. There was nothing inadvertent about it.

    • JNick

      I don’t see a need. Maybe give him a shot, but we are going into next year with Burns, Hilton and Haden. That’s really good to know.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Just saying. Gay isn’t getting any younger.

    • Balok’s Plight

      Way to go Hilton. I like watching him play

    • JNick

      I don’t see any reason they can’t keep Sensabaugh as backup and bring in Golson, another vet or draft another CB in the mid rounds, but as it stands, not bringing Golson back is not a problem. Or like you said, even having Gay stick around.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Yeah I’m not worried about it, I t just liked Golson as a player in college.