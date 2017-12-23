Steelers Considering Benching Artie Burns For Texans Game

Hot Topics

    Joe Haden’s return to the field might not be the only shakeup in the secondary. It sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers are considering benching Artie Burns for Monday afternoon’s game against the Houston Texans. Burns told the PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo that Cam Sutton received the first team reps Saturday morning. Burns was sent to the second team.

    Burns told Fittipaldo he didn’t know if his role was going to change for the game.

    Sutton has impressed in limited action, jumping Coty Sensabaugh while Haden was out. Sensabaugh was dealing with a shoulder injury himself. Burns has flashed, as he always has, but consistency has been the biggest problem for him. He’s blown too many coverages, including allowing a 43 yard gain against the New England Patriots last week.

    For the year, he has 50 tackles and 11 pass deflections. He’s yet to record an interception after picking off three in his rookie year.

    Sutton told Fittipaldo his practice role has generally been unchanged.

    “I’m doing the same thing every week, getting the reps with the 1s and 2s and the scout team,” Sutton said. “It’s pretty much the same every week. I’m just getting where I fit in.”

    As we wrote this morning, the Texans’ offense completely relies on its two weapons in the pass game – DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. They can create big plays and Burns mental mistakes may be too much of a risk for the Steelers in a game like this. It certainly would be a disappointment to see a first round pick sat down but it’s hard to blame the coaching staff for the decision.

    Maybe it was just a day for Sutton to get some extra reps. Maybe there will be a rotation between the two. We’ll see what happens Monday.

    • 6 ring circus

      ABOUT DAMN TIME…and I’m not one to scream…

    • T3xassteelers

      Burns needs to learn to use his head, that’s his problem

    • StolenUpVotes

      Eh. Idk. Sutton says nothing has changed on his end.

    • Jason

      Come on Alex. You’re too good to use clickbait. Lol. “Steelers considering benching Artie Burns” then the article goes on to basically say we have no idea if that’s what really happening.

    • Chad Weiss

      Now we will have our three best corners in the field. If they can replace Mitchell and Davis with decent players this secondary could be deadly. Much props to Sutton who since draft day I said is the Steelers best pick. This kid is good man.

    • CP72

      You see the same issues with Artie time after time. He gets totally out of position in zone and seems to freelance. He’s a poor tackler. He doesn’t learn from mistakes.

      Cam Sutton got praise from Mike Tomlin and teammates for his grasp of what the team is trying to do on defense. He seems to have it from the neck up.

      I think this the coaching staff sending a message. Do you your job. If you do your own thing you’re going to be on the sideline.

    • SteelersGeek4Lyfe

      I don’t know about this one.

    • NinjaMountie

      This sounds like what everyone was saying about Burns after he had a good game last season. Sutton hasn’t played enough to have any real ability to say how he’ll turn out. Hopefully he’ll be good. I don’t think the sun has set on Burns, though.

    • T3xassteelers

      You’re already wrong on the best pick part, so you’re not right lol

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Thank god.. at least it shows the coaches see he’s a liability. You don’t start a rookie over the 1st rd starter unless things are not good. Burns prevents them from being able to run the defense the way they want, or risk giving up TD’s. Been saying it all year..

    • Steel Realist PAul

      At least I hope that’s what this is.

    • Dan

      Burns gets lost in zone def To me he should just play man coverage period

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Maybe Burns will try a little harder when it comes to tackling and paying attention to details

    • Alex Kozora

      That’s not clickbait. I basically mimic’d the PGG headline “pondering changes” anyway. Players never say “yeah, i’m getting benched” unless it’s something like Martavis. I just added the quotes for some extra filler. Sutton getting first team reps makes the motive pretty clear.

    • Alex Kozora

      I take that as a diplomatic, political answer.

    • CP72

      *eyeroll

    • StolenUpVotes

      We will see. I just feel if a move was happening it would have broke earlier this week

    • Chad Weiss

      Didn’t know a players career was determined by 14,12,or three games but if you say so

    • The Chin

      That’s a major issue. I totally agree

    • Chad Weiss

      Yeah ok can’t control what any has said. I didn’t just start talking about Sutton last cpl of weeks . I was endorsing this kid long before the draf5

    • WARisHELL

      I’m pondering if I’d be surprised by this.

    • Alex Kozora

      Sure, we don’t know if it’s going to happen. That’s why I said considering.

      It’s also really hard to report on these moves. Beat writers at practice can’t just report coming off the field on a Wednesday “Sutton got work over Burns.” They’re not allowed. It has to come from a player. That’s why Ray had to write “Burns said.” So if Burns isn’t around, or he can’t get the quote, or Burns won’t say anything to him, he can’t actually report it. So who knows, this could’ve happened throughout the week but no one was able to get a comment until now.

    • pittfan

      TBH, My first reaction was similar to Jason’s. Wouldn’t call it clickbait as that’s sorta nefarious but jumping to a conclusion, yeah, it read like that. But hey, 999,999 outta 1,000,000 aint bad!

    • T3xassteelers

      Watt and JuJu look like great ones, Sutton is an unknown

    • Chad Weiss

      It’s his cte not his fault lol

    • Alex Kozora

      I’m not jumping to a conclusion. It says “considering.” Maybe it happens, maybe it doesn’t. But we gotta look at the actions. Players will lie. Actions don’t. Sutton isn’t getting those reps just for charity.

    • Michael Conrad

      I have not given up on Burns but this if true is a good move. We all know a good D likes to play some man and at times zone coverage. Burns has been a liability in zone coverage. This is a good move to see how Sutton does before the playoffs. I just wish they would have someone to replace Mitchell.

    • Jaybird

      I said A few weeks ago that Burns had better be careful and step up his game once Haden got back or he might find himself riding the pine. I have to be honest , I’m still shocked that the Steelers would even consider doing it though.

    • CP72

      Sometimes I wonder if people read the article before commenting.

      The last paragraph for instance.

    • walter

      Good news for Sutton. We may have a keeper.

    • pittfan

      Players lie? Well there’s a news flash! J/K!!
      No, I think you’re right there is a reason he’s getting reps but it may just be that they want all hands on deck for the playoff push and he has shown he can handle the job. I just don’t wanna see another Cortez sceanario, know what I mean?

    • Charles Haines

      Sutton hasn’t played a whole lot this year maybe Steelers trying to get him some more practice reps. Can’t ever hurt having 3 CB’s with starting potential.

    • pittfan

      Nice place to put it, at the end.

    • CP72

      Right now I’d take two.

    • Chad Weiss

      Lol ok like I said didn’t know a players career is determined by not even full season. I loved all three first picks on draft day which is more than I can say for about 95 percent of the commenters on here so I don’t get where you are trying to go. All I’m gathering is that you are saying it’s a fact that you are saying juju and watt are guaranteed to have better careers cause Sutton’s still the unknown. It’s pretty obvious what this team thinks of the kidand it’s close to how I felt about the kid for last three years .

    • Jaybird

      Well I’m pretty sure Ike Taylor landed in Cowers dog house and was benched once( hopefully I remembered that correctly). Maybe it will light a fire under Burns’ rear end.

    • CP72

      Come on he gave you an article that basically paraphrased what Fittipaldo said. Not like he pulled it from thin air.

    • NinjaMountie

      That’s fine. I think he could be a good player as well. I don’t know, though. I also think it’s too soon to write Burns off. He does have his upside and still has a good chance to work out.

    • Jason

      No worries, just bustin your balls a little. Have a good Christmas.

    • Chris92021

      Burns lacks the discipline to play zone defense. He is constantly getting caught looking in the backfield. Even an average NFL QB will eat him up. Burns’s speed is not so great that he can make up for his mental errors. If Burns had 4 INTs this season, his mistakes could be forgiven, much like a slugger who strikes out 160 times a season but still mashes 35 HRs. Burns needs to sit and be part of a rotation with Hilton and Sutton.

    • Gene Ferretti

      tip of the hat to the coaching staff for recognizing this problem and addressing it.

    • Alex Kozora

      Understood. Like I said, we’ll see what happens. Maybe there’s a benching. A rotation. Maybe just sending a message to Artie to get his act together.

    • Jason

      It was good natured ribbing CP. I love Alex’s work.

    • Alex Kozora

      You too man.

    • Chris92021

      Nah, this is a good break for him and us. With Joe back and Cam Sutton showing he can hold his own, this was a much easier decision. I won’t give up on Burns just yet but he needed to take a breather.

    • Chad Weiss

      I I’m not really hating on Burns and he’s been good last cpl weeks and only issues I have w him is coverage lapses. I just feel that Sutton is gonna be a pro bowl type cb

    • CP72

      Ok….You can’t tell on here sometimes.

    • Alex Kozora

      It’s a 294 word article. I’m not exactly typing out War and Peace here.

    • StolenUpVotes

      These things always get out early. We will see. I wouldn’t be surprised either way

    • Jason

      Fair enough. Have a good Christmas. Go Steelers!

    • NinjaMountie

      I hope you’re right, I truly and completely do!

    • FATCAT716

      Funny

    • Chad Weiss

      If nothing has changed on his part doesn’t that mean he’s running with ones like he has been last cpl weeks

    • pittfan

      Sometimes I wonder if people read posts before they comment.
      Did I suggest anywhere he pulled it out of thin air?
      I’m just commenting to Alex how the article read from my perspective. To suggest I hadn’t even read the article is ridiculous.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Yes in 2006

    • CP72

      Breaking news….Kozora to possibly bench the McLumina.

    • pittfan

      LOL! Or your last will and testament?

    • Steeler Nation!

      I agree. Send a message now. If he doesn’t improve we’ll be looking for a full time replacement soon. Year 2 you’re supposed to make your biggest improvement. He hasn’t, and you really have to start asking if he’ll ever get it. Terrible in zone- no improvement in sight.

    • Jaybird

      And I have to give props to Sutton. I did not even think he’d see any defensive snaps in a meaningful game this year due to all the time he missed in preseason and during the regular season. He must have caught up to the ” moving train” pretty quickly. Very impressive that he’s getting some first team reps.

    • pittfan

      Say it ain’t so Joe!

    • Av232

      One things for sure… It def wasn’t because Artie was good to go without the reps!

    • StolenUpVotes

      If he make a splash play the game thread will be entertaining lol

    • CP72

      It’s than James Harrison of automobiles. Deserves better.

    • pittfan

      Let’s see if you get a Tweet from his GF on this one…LMAO

    • Chris92021

      I’ve seen a lot of Sutton games in high school and college (he’s from the ATL area and I live there now). Sutton’s football IQ is extremely high. If he wasn’t injured his last year at Tennessee, he would have been a top 40-50 pick. We gambled on his talent and football IQ and right now, it looks really smart. Cam might not be the “wow” athlete that Burns is but right now, Sutton is the better football player. It speaks volumes about what the coaching staff thinks of him that we brought a 3rd round rookie from IR, not a veteran like most teams do.

    • Chris92021

      Cam Sutton flat out gets it. Artie does not.

    • StolenUpVotes

      He also said he got reps with the twos and scout team like usual

    • pittfan

      Exactly! An SD icon! Right up there with his white board. We should give Woodley and his pal a crack at it.

    • Jaybird

      I heard rumors he was seen test driving a convertible BMW?

    • StolenUpVotes

      If the light ever flips on for Artie watch out. That would be one strong CB room with Haden, Sutton, Hilton, and Burns

    • CP72

      See ya get women and everything changes.

    • Aj Gentile

      I don’t believe that rumor, don’t need a BMW to drive from moms basement to the store for begal bites

    • pittfan

      lol.

    • Chris92021

      I would love to see the light come on for Artie. He must realize though that his gambling does not work in the NFL like it did in the ACC where he was clearly the best athlete and fastest guy on his side of the field pretty much every time. Now, he might be slightly faster and slightly more athletic than the WR he’s going against in the NFL, which means football IQ is more important than ever. He gets caught looking into the backfield and hoping to jump a route for a pick but he is not great enough to do that because he can’t compensate fast enough like Deion Sanders could. Heck, only Deion Sanders and a handful of guys in the league in the last 30 years could do that. Once Artie realizes his own shortcomings and accepts them, he will be on the path to being a very good CB in the league. I just hope it is with us.

    • Aj Gentile

      They finally have real depth at the position and look what happens, maybe a benching for a better player. I wouldn’t mind seeing a rotation for the Texans game.

    • pittfan

      Sutton spiffed him after this article so now he’;s a baller.

    • Jaybird

      Lol

    • pittfan

      Right on the button.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Yup. The mental issues have been frustrating. I can live with a CB not being as physical as Rod Woodson was, but the zone mishaps and not finishing plays just cannot be tolerated by the staff. I will be definitely watching #25 going forward to see how he responds if this indeed is a benching

    • StolenUpVotes

      On the first round CB scale where would you put Artie at this point? Closer to Chad Scott or closer to Deon Figures? We will leave Woodson off the scale for obvious reasons

    • DarthYinzer

      They fing let Silverback go!!

    • Good news [I think…at least re Sutton’s development and the coach’s confidence in him]. The thing is, will Gronk’s utter, game-long, and game-determining abuse of Sean Davis impact Davis’s psyche, ongoing play, or career arc? If so, and its effect is negative, what can Tomlin do to immediately shore up the safety play?

    • Shawn Stone

      Sit SD

    • Kevin Schwartz

      Damn, that’s cold-blooded.

    • Jason

      Just released 92. Wtf

    • mem359

      Artie’s current problems might be a result of being tossed in the deep end last year. Any bad habits he had (as a very raw rookie) would be reinforced since he had to use them every game. For all the complaints about LeBeau not playing defenders until year 3, that does give the coaches enough time to break down the player’s game and build them back up with good technique.

    • Rob H

      Still too soon to say, we’ll see how he responds to this for starters.
      Tomlin said before and after the draft that he wanted to create competition at different positions, because he felt it brought out the best in people, and at the very least you got to see how they reacted to it.
      It could be a combination of that and wanting to get Sutton reps on both sides, since he’s now, at the very least the top backup at both sides going into the playoffs. No way to know for sure yet what they are thinking.
      Ike responded to his benching by becoming one of the best cover corners in the league, who would have went to multiple pro bowls if he could have caught the ball on occasion.
      We’ll see how Artie handles things from here.

    • Zarbor

      Hilarious

    • Mike Bianchi

      In my opinion, Sutton checks off all the boxes. I’d welcome the change, although I think there are better days ahead for Burns.

    • Rob H

      And replace him with who, Golden??
      No thanks.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Too soon to write him off sure. But I think bit is a fair question. In year 2 where would you put him on this scale

    • steelburg

      I think after the way Sutton performed against the Patriots the coaches have to be comfortable with making the move to him if they have to. Even if it’s done just to prove a point to Burns. But I thought Burns played one of his better games this year against the Pats. So I don’t think this would be the time to do so IMO.

    • tcirish53@gmail.com

      My money is on your last comment – that Coach T is benching him to shock him into reality!

    • Axel

      Lol

    • Zarbor

      I really don’t even know why Golden is on the team. He may know the defense but he clearly can’t play it. I’m sticking with SD. He looks bad in some games but Burns have been worse.

    • Axel

      So sad to hear James Harrison was released, Love the way he played the game………..of course New England will sign him and he will set a playoff record for most sacks by anyone over 35 and win Super Bowl mvp……lol

    • Zarbor

      I would be encouraged if they made a switch. Burns have been struggling all season. To the point of being down right awful at times

    • Phil Brenneman II

      The coaching staff definitely seems more willing to make moves this season and I like it. Don’t ever want a repeat of the Antwon Blake travesty.

    • BurghBoy412

      I’d like to see Sutton and Haden. Hopefully this happens.

    • BurghBoy412

      The way he presents himself on the field Burns is kinda a headcase IMO

    • Steeldog22

      Sensabaugh is going to be out injured. As first man up on both sides, only makes sense for him to get some first team reps on Burns’ side after playing Hayden’s last few weeks. Might see some rotation, including with Hayden until he fully gets his legs back, but there won’t be an outright benching.

    • kjacksonpgh

      First of all you cannot be a NFL starting CB if your last name is Burns LOL. Second he gets beat in coverage a lot allowing field flipping plays or chunk penalties for pass interference that usually results in the opposing team coming away with points.

      For a 1st round pick he should be able to excel in game fundamentals like tackling and coverage. The team despite what was reported did not want him as their 1st round selection. They wanted William Jackson III who was taken by the Bengals a pick earlier.

    • razaard2

      Makes sense to me. You can’t start in this league if you have no clue what is cover 3. And Sutton looked good on Haden’s place

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Man, I feel like Burns is way better than he is playing, but it is what it is. I really like Sutton and I thought he would be a starter in the secondary this year after he got drafted.

    • Mutatedgenome

      In addition to his 50 tackles,11 pass deflections, and 0 interception,….how many 20+ and 40+ plays has Burns given up??? Bench his ass.

    • JohnnyFootball

      Another 1st round bust in the making. If you are a 1st rd pick and can’t start with this cast of characters behind Haden, you are on the fast track out off the team and out of the league.

    • John A Stewart

      When Artie gave up that TD against Greenbay and was laughing on the sidelines with AB I knew he wasn’t didcated. He’s scare to tackle and too me he doesn’t run hard I think he just satisfied that he’s in the NFL especially from where he come from.

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      You are reading waaaay too far into this

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      I thought he played one of his best games of the season last week! He’s better in man coverage.

    • John A Stewart

      No replace him with Dangerfield the kid can play he’s back on the practice squad.

    • John A Stewart

      He needs to play good every week he’s a number one draft pick no excuses.

    • Rob H

      If you really think Dangerfield is a better option than Sean Davis, then I’m not sure what to even tell you.
      I think Golden is terrible on defense, but the coaches obviously feel like he’s better than Dangerfield, since they’re both good on special teams.

    • Quan Hurst

      Burns learn how to turn his head around your talking bout a pro bowl corner. I see alot of people talking down on SD but as much as y’all don’t want to admit it he’s our only playmaker in our secondary

    • SeventhHeavan

      I like the move. See what the kid Sutton can do. Maybe put in Burns in dime packages. They can experiment these next two games before the playoffs. They can afford to mix things up a little with HOU and CLE next..

    • ryan72384

      Man I always try to defend Artie because he has the swagger, athletic ability and the short memory that is required for a CB in the NFL but he just hasn’t been good this year. So up and down. Too many penalties. I mean he’s good for at least one PI every week. He has these mental lapses that give up huge plays. He never gets his head around in time and he just doesn’t make any splash plays. If you don’t have the above the neck part of the game you probably never will. And that’s bad news for us because that would mean another first round miss. Bright spot though is Cam Sutton looks the part albeit the sample size is small.

    • capehouse

      No friggin way. Sounds like they’re considering and considering are two different things. I mean I’m no expert, but I know what I see. Artie is a way better player than Sutton at this point and maybe forever.

    • pittsburghjoe

      Wow

    • Shannon Stephenson

      I remember early in Ike Taylors career he had been benched. We will see if Burns is benched if he can flip that switch and make things right.

    • pittsburghjoe

      I hope this does not cause Artie head problems

    • capehouse

      I wouldn’t count on it. Like all great CBs Artie has a ton of confidence.

    • Kevin artis

      It wouldn’t surprise me. I’m just glad they are making changes to players that think they are settled or not playing like they should. This might be a motivation technique to get Burns on his assignments.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Give Burns time. He’s still learning the game. Learning the responsibilities in a zone defence doesn’t always come easy to these guys. You have to get a lot of reps in to know how deep to go, how you’re going to hand a guy off to the next zone, etc.

      And as much as they practice, the in season practice is limited in refining those skills. Lots of time is spent on the game plan for the next game. You’re not getting a ton of reps for skill development.

      He has the physical tools to play at an elite level. We now have to see if he has the mental game. It’s clear guys like JuJu, Watt, Hilton, and sounds like Sutton, are special in that regard. Burns may not be but I think he’s a step ahead of Shamarko.

      Need another season out of him before we can draw a conclusion on his career. Let’s not forget it took Heyward three seasons to show us what he was made of.

    • Steve Johnson

      They could be just sending a clear message. Burns and Davis (last year’s First & Second Rd Draft Picks) have been up and down all year.

    • Chad Weiss

      I agree, Burns looks like he has string possibility of a successful career but has issues that need a bit of work. Like I said I’m not hating on Burns I’m just that sold on Sutton and I like haden and Hilton better which Imo are all better than Artie right now .

    • Ryan

      They need to leave Artie in man coverage. He’s excellent in man coverage but does have lapses in zone.

    • 6 ring circus

      Switch SD…w/MM

    • Ed Smith

      Shamarko is the “bar” for comparison, rather easy to exceed such a low one…

    • Mark

      The tape doesn’t lie, Cameron Sutton looks like a CB and Artie looks like a track star trying to play CB. His constant missing assignment shows up weekly in the game, which says he’s not doing enough film study. Get’s beat like a drum on double moves.

      We panicked when the Bungles select William Jackson and we reached for Artie. He isn’t physical at the point of attack in the pass and run game and doesn’t high point the ball for potential interceptions.

    • Mark

      Sensabaugh should’ve been released instead of Deebo. Allen can replace him on special teams. I’m hoping they convert Allen to Mitchell’s FS role, his speed and hands would be a godsend for our safety position.

    • Mark

      When you keep replying like this, it definitely feels clickbaitish!

    • Rocksolid20

      And everyone on this board will say , why didn’t he
      play like that for us ? Duh never was put in the game !

    • Alex Kozora

      #1 in your hearts

      #1 in depreciation

      (i finally find the horn on the thing. So it’s a good day).

    • Work Toward

      Next up…

    • Bill

      Yea, he makes most of his great plays for the other team.

    • nutty32

      Exactly the opposite. Hopes this wakes him up out of his current delusion that he’s a star. This guy needs to work harder and stop acting like he’s a star. Get dirty or get off the field.

    • John A Stewart

      Maybe we need to get rid of a coach

    • Bill

      This guy cannot think on his feet, he does not support the run very well, he was supposed to be physical at the line of scrimmage but he isn’t physical at all, he gets stupid penalties; and he does this in nearly all of the games he’s in. How do I see his problem; he just doesn’t get it! He has some physical talent but he doesn’t seem to know what separates the those with just talent from those with greatness: hard work and single minded dedicated focus. If you understand and buy in to those things, you don’t have a party on the sideline after you just gave up a big play. Compare his reaction to that of Shazier after he missed reading the screen pass that resulted in another TD in the same game and you’ll understand the what Burns lacks.

    • John Pennington

      This is a good move by the team.Its time for Burns to reflect on his game.The non tackling not knowing the coverages and at times just going thru the motions.Well he might have lost his spot and he can’t blame anyone but himself.Davis should be next if he dont shape up.Dangerfield time could be right around the corner.

    • FanInExile

      I don’t find CTE funny.

    • DirtDawg1964

      well, yes it is. But at least he’s ahead! If he wasn’t, he’d really be in trouble.

      I want to see more games out of him before I conclude he’s done.

    • Todd Borax

      You probably don’t find a lot of things funny

    • Sdale

      Probably just Bill Cosby…Oh wait!

    • Sdale

      Alex, do you think it might mean we’ll play more zone against the Texans? It seems to me like Artie has done pretty well in Man coverage. Take away a few suspect PI calls, and I think for his age and experience, he’s been very good there. However, in Zone, he seems like he’s made a lot of mistakes. So, I’m wondering if they just have more confidence in Sutton in Zone and he’ll play more if they play more Zone? I’m probably over-complicating it.

    • Patricia McClary Harris

      Trade him next year too get better at CB. I thought he was s rated way to high with hi lack of man to man background. We have got be able to lock own these NFL receivers to degree, Burns is not the answer for our #1 corner. It appears that he he thinks round pick makes him more special than what he is. You can count o him to see up about twice a game, and act as if he should e forgiven or it doesn’t matter because it’s Artie the first rounder. Stud corners can’t be so care free, and need to mentally tough. Y the way when will we see him make a tackle. He’s awful IMO..no leadership skills either. With all the hype and expectations surrounding him he has become the weakest link on our vastly improved D. Hope he doesn’t screw us over the rest of the way.

    • Patricia McClary Harris

      With Burs becoming a regular joke being our number 1 corner and M.Mitchell just earning a check why not try Allen. The results can’t be that much worse. Or we allow Burns and Mitchell to blow any chance we have at getting #7. It appears that this is the case IMO.

    • Patricia McClary Harris

      Not a a the number 1 corner.

    • Patricia McClary Harris

      Artie has been flat out disappointing so far this season. More bad than good, considering how well we have played as team. Jut doesn’t seem to take his role very serious.

    • Patricia McClary Harris

      Can we afford to wait on him in this crucial role as the number 1 corner. We can’t hide him like we did My boy Jarvis Jones. He is flat out blowing plays and getting exposed big time.

    • mark mcfadden

      Stop being paranoid, they are putting together a combo of corner and safety, an actual double team, (not safety over the top help) to cover Hopkins to practice and find the right combo to stop Gronkowski,and this is the start of finding the right combo, and they want Hilton, Burns, Haden, Gay, and Sutton on the field as much as possible, they are thinking of going with one safety and 5 corners when in man coverage, using Gay like a safety or linebacker, leaving one inside linebacker up front. That is 7 players with a 4 man defensive end front, 96, 97, 91, and either Watt or Walton as the 4th depending on pass or run.

    • ThisWildcat

      Tomlin has been repeating that the last three weeks of this season would be about finding out the “division of labor” for the secondary and linebackers. We may see some different things.

    • Alex Kozora

      More zone than what? Last week? Definitely. Than the season average? Probably about the same.

    • 6 ring circus

      lol

    • Jim McCarley

      Haden and Sutton at DBs ….

    • Steve Johnson

      Now if they can just draft some safeties! Mitchell and Sean Davis are pathetic!

    • Chad Weiss

      Hate to say it but yeah as of right now I agree. I hate to give up on Davis so soon and I’m not quite yet there but really close after watching two of the ugliest defensive performance by one player I have ever seen in back to back games. He’s having major issues in coverage and tackling. This team could use two safeties an olb over Dupree and shazier back or new ilb and they would be dominant

    • Chad Weiss

      I’m sorry for hurting your feelings .😎

    • Conserv_58

      IMO, it’s a good move. This team has too much at stake to keep trotting Artie out there only to see him become a liability. Look no further than the ravens and patriots games for why this decision was made. If you were to watch replays of each game you will see that in each instance it was for the exact same reason. It was deja vu. Artie got caught looking into the backfield and never saw the WR get behind him. In fact, Artie was standing in approximately the same spot on the field in both games. His resulting reaction was exactly the same in each game. There is no excuse for Artie to get burned in the exact same way in consecutive games. Apparently, Artie let’s his mind wander because it’s obvious he’s got a situational awareness problem.

      There is no question something needed to happen. They need to see if they can get consistent play at that spot, especially heading into these final two games and the post season. Artie certainly has made some good plays, but it’s his mental lapses, aggravating inconsistency and unreliability that is too much to trust him to not screw up.

    • will

      Like Deebo?

    • will

      Yes both of them

    • will

      Since when doe Alex post on here with his own name…..I do not think that is really Alex