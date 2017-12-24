Hot Topics

    Steelers Couldn’t Have Known In March They Wouldn’t Need James Harrison In January

    By Matthew Marczi December 24, 2017 at 10:00 am

    As we brace for our post-Deebo future, let’s for a moment take a quick look back at this past March. At the time, the Pittsburgh Steelers had both James Harrison and Jarvis Jones pending unrestricted free agents. Jones was supposed to be the future, a former first-round pick, but his failure was so great that they had to try to recreate the past.

    Now, salary cap implications played a major role in Harrison’s release prior to the 2013 season, after he refused to take a pay cut, but they knew they had to move on. They still had LaMarr Woodley and Jason Worilds, and they knew they would likely draft somebody. Jones ended up being that guy, and he was going to be the guy to replace Harrison.

    Until he wasn’t. And after he was injured, the Steelers re-signed Harrison, and over the course of the next few years Jones was given chance after chance until he failed and Harrison had to take over. The former Defensive Player of the Year has been a contingency plan since 2013.

    But the Steelers didn’t need a contingency plan in 2017, as it turned out. Rookie first-round pick T.J. Watt has been well ahead of whatever curve was projected for him, and because of his level of play during the year, the team has rarely even felt the need to dress the 39-year-old who used to dominate at the right outside linebacker position.

    Put plain and simply, Watt is the reason that Harrison was just released. His success this year proved that the team could finally let him go. Not that they were looking to do so, but you don’t want a 39-year-old to be your entrenched starter with nobody waiting in the wings.

    But the team didn’t know it would play out this way back in March. They just knew that Jones wasn’t the answer, which is why Harrison had to take over during the final seven games of the regular season and the three games in the playoffs. There were times where he really seemed to turn back the clock.

    And then there were the times where he was gassed and on the sideline, a stark reminder that, while he is still capable of playing, he is still not quite who he was nearly a decade ago. But Watt could be that guy, or really, his own guy, with his own unique set of skills. And the Steelers want to see that guy.

    During his rookie season, Watt has been on the field for more than three fourths of the team’s defensive snaps, and that is even with having missed a game due to injury. He has logged more snaps than any other linebacker on the entire team.

    And he has produced, registering 44 tackles with six sacks, a forced fumble, an interception, and six passes defensed. He even blocked a field goal. While we might mourn the loss of Harrison, we should at the same time be celebrating the rise of Watt.

    • nutty32

      Would guess Harrison was grumbling behind the scenes and asked for his release. He’s hinted about it a bunch of times and doubt MT would cut him out of a potential Super Bowl against 92’s will. That or 92 failed a drug test and faces a suspension.

    • BurghBoy412

      Let’s celebrate the fact that TJ Watt is a superstar in the making! Buh bye James!

    • CP72

      There were several factors working against Deebo.

      1. TJ Watt has played better than anyone could have hoped for.

      2. The OLB position has evolved in this defense. Watt has dropped into more than any OLB in the league.

      3. Deebo doesn’t play special teams.

      Harrison is an all time great Steeler. One of my personal favorites. He’s also 39 years old and really doesn’t fit what we do anymore.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I think option 2 is a big reason. It’s clear they’ve moved to wanting to get more pressure from the middle, there’s a reason Cam and Vince have so many sacks.

    • Reginald Pippin

      I remember when the Steelers released Greg Lloyd (One of my favorite Steelers), Bill Cowher said that he loves Greg as a person and as a player, but there’s an evolution each team has to go through.

      So that’s the approach that I’m taking with James Harrison being released.

    • There you go, being rational again.

    • StolenUpVotes

      That and the obviously feels Chickillo is the better player at this point. He has logged more than 200 more snaps as our third OLB. Instead of being ticked off at the situation people should be happy. We no longer have to depend on a 39 year old guy to be the dude of that room

    • Rocksolid20

      Where are all the guys that kept saying ,
      they are saving Deebo for the playoffs ?!

    • CP72

      Well in their defense…Joey Porter said this as well.

    • John Phillips

      They are here. Didn’t say who he’s going to play for.

    • Orlysteel

      Greg had a staph infection that ended his career.

    • StolenUpVotes

      And JH is 39 years old

    • Nolrog

      Except Bud Dupree is horrible. Harrison should have gotten time over Dupree even if that’s the side he didn’t usually play.

    • Chris

      Still believe James is a better option than Dupree. James is the best run stopping olb in the league and a far better rusher than Dupree. Bud is a number 1 so they will pander towards him and allow him to play out his contract before moving on. Hopefully the jaguars don’t run the ball down our throats in January. This is the only matchup I see where debo is needed. Watt or bud can’t touch james against the run. No one can for that matter.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Bud Dupree is not “horrible”. Inconsistent? Absolutely. Horrible? Nope.

    • nutty32

      Was Lloyd cut mid-season? Can’t recall, just remember him looking awkward in a Panthers uniform.

    • Nolrog

      Not Jarvis Jones bad, but really hasn’t done much, and really hasn’t shown that he is going to be a force going forward. I have hope in TJ Watt, but none in Dupree.

    • PA2AK_

      Honestly, can we stop with the ‘best in the league’ for anything stuff in regards to Harrison? We have a serious amount of homerism and deebo-ism if we keep allowing ourselves to believe any of that.

    • DoctorNoah

      When do we find out if Pats claimed him off waivers?

    • Chris

      Perhaps you’re correct and debo isn’t the player he was during his late season surge and 2016 playoff games. But we ll never know as he wasn’t afforded an opportunity to demonstrate his ability this year.

    • StolenUpVotes

      You should. Even through the inconsistencies Bud is still finding a way to get around the ball. He has 6 sacks. Yes, sacks are not everything and cannot be the sole evaluator of pressure being applied by a player, but the fact of the matter is Bud led the AFC in sacks over the last month of the season last year while notching another one in the playoffs and creating a splash play through pressure in KC. This year he has matched JH highest single season output in that category since 2011. Yes he needs to get better. Yes he needs to be more consistent, but even through these things he is finding a way to be at least be somewhat statistically productive. The light is going to flip on and probably soon.

    • dany

      My only concern is, Watt goes down for the year and they’re left (heading into the playoffs) with Dupree Chickillo and Moats as a backup. No way in hell adding Harrison to that in some sort of fashion doesn’t take them from average to above average

    • Mike Rowan

      March? Wasn’t it within the past month or so that coaches were saying he’d be there to contribute for them when weather conditions have teams running the football more. Isn’t the run defense now one of the major weaknesses on the team, especially with the loss of Shazier? The March to December comparison doesn’t seem like the relevant one to me. It’s about what happened in the month or so since it seemed like Harrison would be playing a role now and that was even prior to Shazier’s injury.

      I think some have been a bit too hard on Dupree. That said, why not give Harrison 15 snaps a game and see what he can do versus Dupree. It wouldn’t have to be a choice between the two and much could rest on who they’re playing and the matchups.

      What if the Steelers draw the Chiefs in the playoffs? Or, as others have noted, the Jaguars? I don’t see how having Daniel McCullers on your team for either of those two matchup is preferable to having Harrison at the ready. For that matter, I could imagine that giving Harrison the bulk of the snaps over Dupree and the other backup OLB’s could have been the optimal move.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      At this point, losing anyone for the year on defense could be devastating in terms of Super Bowl hopes.

    • PA2AK_

      I don’t mean to bust chops either, but he wasn’t the best in the league in anything last year as far as I’m concerned.

    • StolenUpVotes

      He was afforded many opportunites at practice throughout the entire season

    • Mike Rowan

      Has anyone noted this:

      Ian Rapoport

      @RapSheet
      The #Steelers cutting James Harrison makes sense. Probably the least-likely player to get claimed off waivers. Could return on Monday night

      Does that make any sense? Wouldn’t they need to release another player still? Is Rapaport the guy who’s almost always wrong about anything concerning the Steelers?

    • John

      Agree. Don’t understand James’ desire to go elsewhere though at this late date. Don’t understand a desire to play over making a deep playoff run with our guys. The oither option is that this is one of those Steven Johnson cuts where Deebo will be back next Tuesday.

    • John

      Makes sense. I noted this possibility below.

    • razaard2

      Dupree is the problem, not Watt, obviously. Bud is below average, and the coaches don’t seem to think Chickillo deserves a shot as a starter. Moats is a terrible defensive player at this point. We are losing a potential starter (at least situationally) to keep some bottom of roster bad defensive players who can produce on ST, and Matt Feiller. Feiller better be good…

    • John Phillips

      No, but they will know in January that they DO need him.

    • DirtDawg1964

      I get the love for Deebo. I really do. But people are remembering the 2008 version of him and not the 2017 version of him. I am absolutely certain that if the coaches felt he was the better option he’d be in there. But he’s not.

      Consider this. Dupree has appeared in 36 games over the last three seasons. Harrison has appeared in 35. Harrison has 1238 defensive snaps during that period and Dupree has 1584. Bear in mind Dupree has been injured and is a three year player. Harrison is, according to 99% of the posters here, a freak of nature and workout warrior. And he’s an established veteran who has been DPOY and an all-pro.

      During that period, Dupree has 14.5 sacks, 62 solo tackles, 3 passes defended and 1 forced fumble. Deebo has 11.0 sacks, 69 solo tackles, 5 passes defended, 2 interceptions and 4 forced fumbles.

      During the same time period, Dupree has had 18 QB hits and 23 tackles for a loss while Harrison has had 25 QB hits and 18 tackles for a loss.

      Add up all of the sacks, tackles for a loss and QB hits as an indicator of the pressure the player is getting. Dupree has 55.5 to Harrison’s 54. Pretty similar numbers. Harrison did it in less snaps and has been a more disruptive player with a greater number of splash plays but he’s not miles ahead.

      People here make Dupree out to be terrible and Harrison to be great. If so, why isn’t there a clear edge to Deebo in the numbers?

      And check out Harrison’s stats from his first full three seasons with the team. 50 solo tackles, no tackles for a loss, 4 sacks, 2 QB hits, 6 passes defended, 1 isn’t and 1 forced fumble. Arguably far worse numbers than Dupree’s at the same stage of his career.

      Deebo is done. And Dupree still has time to show us what he’s made of. Just like Harrison was given time.

    • Jaybird

      Good article Matt. You hit the nail on the head with erything you said.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Our hopes are already devastated with Shazier out. He’s ten times the player Deebo is and far away better than any of the OLBs.

      Another injury would be devastating but we are already in a tough position.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      James: Am I playing Xmas. Mike T: Nope but be ready for the play-off. James: alright. well release me. So I can be with my kids and that will open up spot for Marcus. Mike T: ok. We will bring you back Tuesday. Love You Man. James: Alright. got love for you too man.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Dupree has put up far better numbers than Harrison did in his first full three seasons. Know how many sacks Deebo had in his first three full seasons? Four. Not a single tackle for a loss and only 2 QB hits. In three seasons. Dupree has 6 sacks, 7 QB hits, and 13 tackles for a loss in this year alone.

      Give the kid time. Just like Harrison was given time.

    • nutty32

      Boy, sure hope he comes back. Someone’s got to teach the youngin’s how to kick playoff butt.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      That’s the big one. Shazier is the only LB that could have run with Gronk and given him a rough day.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Thank you for providing numbers

    • dany

      You’re not wrong, other than perhaps (and a huge perhaps) at defensive end

    • Jaybird

      Well said Dawg. Deebo is not our postseason savior and he’s not better than Dupree and certainly not better than Watt. Anyone who think she he could log just 50% of snaps for an entirely year plus two or three postseason games is just using wishful thinking.
      That being said Deebo is a Steeler great and will always be held in high regard in Steeler lore. None of us will ever forget that 100 yard TD return in the Super Bowl.

    • DirtDawg1964

      He was ranked 36th against the run last year by Football Outsiders. His stats have steadily declined the last three years. He used to be a top ten player but the last time was 2013 I think.

      He’s not the player he was. I think he was outstanding given his age. But he was a middling player by any other standard.

      Dupree isn’t much better. But he’s stopping the run at a slightly better clip this year than Harrison did last year.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Yes. From 2007-2010 he was absolutely a monster and one of the best LBs to ever play for this franchise.

    • Reggie Cunningham

      Has Big Ben said anything about this: Nope. I think you would’ve a piss Qb. Knowing they’re so close and James could get another ring before he goes out. This the guy that he played with for many yrs and always hug coming down the tunnel. Big Ben haven’t said anything. Yeah. We will see ya Monday night or Tuesday morning James. .Merry Christmas to you and the kids from the Steelers Organization

    • DirtDawg1964

      Absolutely. He will go down as one of my all time favourite Steelers. He was a nightmare for opposing teams. And I hate this is how it might end for him. But he’s not going to save this team. If people think Dupree is crap, well Harrison isn’t far from it. Not at this stage of his career.

      Last year, Harrison was a 66% run stopper. 36th in the league. Dupree this year is 70% and he was 69% last year. He’s obviously not great. But neither is Harrison at this point (he used to be in the top ten at his peak).

    • StolenUpVotes

      You can find those rankings on football outsiders?

    • DirtDawg1964

      And disruptive in so many other ways. You have to game plan for him. And he makes guys better around him.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Wow. So even last year FO graded Dupree better against the run. Interesting. What is Watt at right now?

    • Michael Conrad

      I don’t think JH as veteran goes though waivers he is free to sign with anyone.

    • Mike Rowan

      I hope so, but why take the risk? I don’t know where Rapaport’s confidence is coming from, but I don’t see it as obvious that the Patriots or Chiefs won’t be interested in him. Also, do they plan on even dressing McCullers tomorrow? If not, why not release him instead of Harrison? The only scenario in which Harrison comes back on Monday that I can think of that would make any sense would involve the release of Justin Hunter, though since it looks like Brown won’t be playing until the playoffs, I can’t quite convince myself of that as making much sense either. I would also be inclined to keep Hunter over McCullers, or frankly, anyone over McCullers. I don’t think there’s a need to be as harsh as some have been about him (he’s a human being after all), but he’s: a) development project that’s seen its course with little to no results; and b) even he did develop into an NFL-worthy backup, he’s not at all a good fit for what they do with the DL now.

    • Chris

      He was ranked as a top 70 player last year by pro football focus. I have a feeling his abilities have fallen drastically in practice and therefore hasn’t been granted many opportunities even when watt missed a game.

    • Mike Rowan

      Hope you’re right. His tweets, though, while not definitive, didn’t seem to suggest that’s how things unfolded. Also, who IS playing Monday night that they’ll be poised to release then? If it’s neither Hunter or McCullers, then why take this risk? If he gets claimed on waivers, that’s it, right?