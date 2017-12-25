Steelers Defense Has Shot At Breaking Franchise Sack Record Against Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense registered seven total sacks in the team’s Monday road win over the Houston Texans and that included cornerback Mike Hilton being responsible for three of them. Those seven sacks bring the Steelers season total to 50 with one game remaining and ultimately a chance at setting a new franchise record next Sunday.

The current 50 sack season is the most by the Steelers since 2002 when they also recorded 50 quarterback take-downs. The Steelers franchise record for sacks in a single season is 55, however, and that has been done twice in 1994 and 2001.

The Steelers will close out their 2017 regular season with a home game against the Cleveland Browns, whose offense enters Week 17 having already allowed 44 sacks. The Steelers defense also recorded 7 sacks in their Week 1 win over the Browns.

Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward registered two more sacks against the Texans on Monday and that now gives him a team-high 12 for the season. In case you’re curious, recently waived outside linebacker James Harrison currently holds the Steelers single-season record for sacks as he recorded 16 during the 2008 season.

Hilton, a former undrafted free agent who is in his first season with the Steelers, became the first cornerback in the history of the NFL to record three sacks in a game since sacks became official in 1982.

In addition to Hilton and Heyward, linebacker Sean Spence and defense Stephon Tuitt both registered sacks against the Texans. That was Spence’s first of the season and the sixth of his career. As for Tuitt, his Monday quarterback take-down was his third of season.

Most sacks by the Steelers in a single season:

55 – 1994, 2001

52 – 1974 (unofficial)

51 – 1996, 2008

50 – 1983, 2002, 2017