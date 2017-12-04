Hot Topics

    Steelers Defensive Charting: Catching Up

    By Alex Kozora December 4, 2017 at 02:18 pm

    Sorry it’s been awhile since we’ve looked at these numbers. But with time to kill before Monday Night Football, a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense based on our charting.

    This is out of 673 plays.

    – Personnel groupings.

    3-4: 269 (40%)
    Nickel: 238 (35.4%)
    Dime: 155 (23%)
    Goal Line: 6 (.9%)
    Amoeba: 4 (.6%)
    3-5: 1 (.1%)

    – For sub-packages, the Steelers are running them 59% of the time. Compare that to using sub-packages over 70% of the time a year ago.

    – Blitz numbers. By Keith Butler’s standards, sending 5 or more, he’s done so 10.3% of the time this season. 27.7% a season ago.

    By our definition of a blitz, he’s doing so 18.4%. More than 20% lower than last year and a testament to the team feeling their four man rush has been more successful.

    Let’s go by each position group.

    Defensive Line

    Javon Hargrave has been used in sub-package on 39 snaps or just under 10% of the time.

    Pressure numbers.

    Javon Hargrave: 10
    Stephon Tuitt: 19
    Tyson Alualu: 3
    L.T. Walton: 3.5
    Cam Heyward: 27

    Rushes per pressure. Lower the number, the better.

    Tuitt: 9.3
    Heyward: 12.9
    Hargrave: 15
    Walton: 18
    Alualu: 59.7

    Linebacker

    Just looking at pressure/coverage numbers.

    Total pressures.

    Bud Dupree: 18.5
    T.J. Watt: 15.5
    Anthony Chickillo: 4
    James Harrison: 3

    Rushes per pressure. Lower the number, the better.

    Harrison: 5.3
    Watt: 11.9
    Dupree: 13.1
    Chickillo: 24.8

    Coverage %

    Moats: 25% (6 of 24 snaps)
    Chickillo: 26.7% (36 of 135 snaps)
    Dupree: 26.9% (89 of 331 snaps)
    Harrison: 30.4% (7 of 23 snaps)
    Watt: 40.1% (124 of 309 snaps)

    Steelers continue their trend of dropping the right side more than the left, for whatever that’s worth.

    – Target numbers.

    T.J. Watt: 0/6 0 yards 0 TDs 1 INT
    Ryan Shazier: 7/17 57 yards 0 TD 4 INTs

    Secondary

    – Target numbers.

    Joe Haden: 2/11 36 yards 0 TDs 1 INT
    William Gay: 2/5 21 yards 0 TDs 0 INTs
    Mike Mitchell: 4/7 87 yards 1 TD 0 INTs
    Coty Sensabaugh: 3/8 136 yards 2 TDs 1 INT
    Artie Burns: 15/30 280 yards 4 TDs 1 INT
    Sean Davis: 8/15 123 yards 1 TD 2 INTs
    Mike Hilton: 6/11 67 yards 0 TDs 1 INT

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.