Steelers Defensive Charting: Catching Up

Sorry it’s been awhile since we’ve looked at these numbers. But with time to kill before Monday Night Football, a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense based on our charting.
This is out of 673 plays.
– Personnel groupings.
3-4: 269 (40%)
Nickel: 238 (35.4%)
Dime: 155 (23%)
Goal Line: 6 (.9%)
Amoeba: 4 (.6%)
3-5: 1 (.1%)
– For sub-packages, the Steelers are running them 59% of the time. Compare that to using sub-packages over 70% of the time a year ago.
– Blitz numbers. By Keith Butler’s standards, sending 5 or more, he’s done so 10.3% of the time this season. 27.7% a season ago.
By our definition of a blitz, he’s doing so 18.4%. More than 20% lower than last year and a testament to the team feeling their four man rush has been more successful.
Let’s go by each position group.
Defensive Line
– Javon Hargrave has been used in sub-package on 39 snaps or just under 10% of the time.
Pressure numbers.
Javon Hargrave: 10
Stephon Tuitt: 19
Tyson Alualu: 3
L.T. Walton: 3.5
Cam Heyward: 27
Rushes per pressure. Lower the number, the better.
Tuitt: 9.3
Heyward: 12.9
Hargrave: 15
Walton: 18
Alualu: 59.7
Linebacker
Just looking at pressure/coverage numbers.
Total pressures.
Bud Dupree: 18.5
T.J. Watt: 15.5
Anthony Chickillo: 4
James Harrison: 3
Rushes per pressure. Lower the number, the better.
Harrison: 5.3
Watt: 11.9
Dupree: 13.1
Chickillo: 24.8
Coverage %
Moats: 25% (6 of 24 snaps)
Chickillo: 26.7% (36 of 135 snaps)
Dupree: 26.9% (89 of 331 snaps)
Harrison: 30.4% (7 of 23 snaps)
Watt: 40.1% (124 of 309 snaps)
Steelers continue their trend of dropping the right side more than the left, for whatever that’s worth.
– Target numbers.
T.J. Watt: 0/6 0 yards 0 TDs 1 INT
Ryan Shazier: 7/17 57 yards 0 TD 4 INTs
Secondary
– Target numbers.
Joe Haden: 2/11 36 yards 0 TDs 1 INT
William Gay: 2/5 21 yards 0 TDs 0 INTs
Mike Mitchell: 4/7 87 yards 1 TD 0 INTs
Coty Sensabaugh: 3/8 136 yards 2 TDs 1 INT
Artie Burns: 15/30 280 yards 4 TDs 1 INT
Sean Davis: 8/15 123 yards 1 TD 2 INTs
Mike Hilton: 6/11 67 yards 0 TDs 1 INT