Steelers Defensive Charting: Catching Up

Sorry it’s been awhile since we’ve looked at these numbers. But with time to kill before Monday Night Football, a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense based on our charting.

This is out of 673 plays.

– Personnel groupings.

3-4: 269 (40%)

Nickel: 238 (35.4%)

Dime: 155 (23%)

Goal Line: 6 (.9%)

Amoeba: 4 (.6%)

3-5: 1 (.1%)

– For sub-packages, the Steelers are running them 59% of the time. Compare that to using sub-packages over 70% of the time a year ago.

– Blitz numbers. By Keith Butler’s standards, sending 5 or more, he’s done so 10.3% of the time this season. 27.7% a season ago.

By our definition of a blitz, he’s doing so 18.4%. More than 20% lower than last year and a testament to the team feeling their four man rush has been more successful.

Let’s go by each position group.

Defensive Line

– Javon Hargrave has been used in sub-package on 39 snaps or just under 10% of the time.

Pressure numbers.

Javon Hargrave: 10

Stephon Tuitt: 19

Tyson Alualu: 3

L.T. Walton: 3.5

Cam Heyward: 27

Rushes per pressure. Lower the number, the better.

Tuitt: 9.3

Heyward: 12.9

Hargrave: 15

Walton: 18

Alualu: 59.7

Linebacker

Just looking at pressure/coverage numbers.

Total pressures.

Bud Dupree: 18.5

T.J. Watt: 15.5

Anthony Chickillo: 4

James Harrison: 3

Rushes per pressure. Lower the number, the better.

Harrison: 5.3

Watt: 11.9

Dupree: 13.1

Chickillo: 24.8

Coverage %

Moats: 25% (6 of 24 snaps)

Chickillo: 26.7% (36 of 135 snaps)

Dupree: 26.9% (89 of 331 snaps)

Harrison: 30.4% (7 of 23 snaps)

Watt: 40.1% (124 of 309 snaps)

Steelers continue their trend of dropping the right side more than the left, for whatever that’s worth.

– Target numbers.

T.J. Watt: 0/6 0 yards 0 TDs 1 INT

Ryan Shazier: 7/17 57 yards 0 TD 4 INTs

Secondary

– Target numbers.

Joe Haden: 2/11 36 yards 0 TDs 1 INT

William Gay: 2/5 21 yards 0 TDs 0 INTs

Mike Mitchell: 4/7 87 yards 1 TD 0 INTs

Coty Sensabaugh: 3/8 136 yards 2 TDs 1 INT

Artie Burns: 15/30 280 yards 4 TDs 1 INT

Sean Davis: 8/15 123 yards 1 TD 2 INTs

Mike Hilton: 6/11 67 yards 0 TDs 1 INT