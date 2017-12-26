Hot Topics

    Steelers Defensive Players Respond To Harrison Signing With Patriots

    By Dave Bryan December 26, 2017 at 06:24 pm

    As you can probably imagine, it’s been a weird Tuesday for fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers as a result of former outside linebacker James Harrison deciding to sign a one-year contract with the New England Patriots, a team he’s openly criticized in the past. Fans of the team, however, aren’t the only ones having to deal with Harrison signing with the Patriots as his former teammates are as well. A few have already posted their initial thoughts of Harrison signing with the Patriots on their social media accounts.

    Steelers safety Mike Mitchell posted a Youtube video on his Twitter account that best describes how he feels about Harrison signing with the Patriots.

    As for veteran cornerback William Gay, who is now the Steelers oldest defensive player on the roster now that Harrison has been jettisoned, you can see that he took a subtle shot as his former teammate as well on his Instagram account.

    Even Steelers safety Robert Golden posted a message to Harrison on his Twitter account.

    Even Steelers outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Anthony Chickillo took veiled shots at their former teammate.

    • Applebite

      Even AB took a shot at him…
      Not sure what happened in that locker room, but there’s some salt in the wounds for everyone, it seems.

    • Chad Weiss

      Off topic but anyone remember Vince Williams trying to cuddle w Hopkins during his touchdown celebration 😂😂😂

    • ryan72384

      Must have been some inside stuff going on we don’t know about. This seems more a spiteful move by Harrison as opposed to an opportunity to play. It’s a little annoying seeing this because he was a Steeler legend but I always kind of got the feeling Harrison didn’t give a damn about where he played or about a city or fans. Granted 99 percent of NFL players probably don’t care about any of that. Seeing him go out like this just sucks really bad. The Patriots of all teams

    • Chris92021

      Holy moly, WTF. I thought the guys would be sad and disappointed. Deebo must have been really “Deebo” inside that locker room. If that was the case, then Coach Tomlin was right to cut him.

    • FATCAT716

      Hilarious

    • Kevin Gobleck

      It’s Bince now, he wants to be a killer Bee

    • Doug Andrews

      Maybe James will turn into a Spy now. How about sharing some of those Pats plays with you’re former teammates…lol it’s only fair right

    • Joshua Adams

      Makes me wonder if it at least it makes the steelers work a bit to change some signals or what not. If so it’s a pretty decent strategic move also on the pats part.

    • Romel Roze

      Lmao…..I know you are joking but I swear I was thinking the same thing… but for real… 😂

    • Romel Roze

      Shhhhhh!!!!

    • StolenUpVotes

      Happens when you openly complain about PT while playing on a SB contender lol

    • T R

      What happen to Harrison, tweet to the Steelers for thanking them for the oppurnity and working with such a great organization thingy… something went down.. he not the first player to be released and they wrote such tweet.

    • Kelly Johnson

      Actually, my fear is it’s going to be the other way around. This signing isn’t only about upgrading their defense and adding depth for the Pats but it will also allow Belicheat more insight towards the Steelers playbook. Any insight and new wrinkles that have been added this year and subtle defensive changes can now be further analyzed by the Pats for the next time we play them this year. It really was a no brainer for the Pats. Also will hurts us on the offensive side of the ball too with any knowledge Harrison can relay back to the Pats. Sucks for us if it comes back and bite us… Wasn’t there anyone else we could have released? Ugh.

    • Mateo K

      James is better than Bud and Chickillo at 40, both should keep their mouths shut.

    • Jim McCarley

      Deebo was all about his BRAND and not about the team……he would rather be a walking muscle then a quick faster player, that’s why he is so slow, he’s like a walking wad of meat…..bet he can’t touch his toes..lol. You never give in to an older player that is demanding playing time…..especially one that has been on the team as long as he has…By now he should be a team player and realize that his time is growing near and he must remain a team player if he wants to be there…..Kiesel still has dealings with the team and so do some others…Players like Troy decided to not be a part of the team, when he could be a great DB coach…But the real Steelers never go play for other teams especially this late in their career…..he will do nothing in pats and likely will not make the team next year and may not get to dress this year once Belicheat sees how slow he is…lol. They MUST be desperate to sign a 39 year old OLB…

    • ImMikeD

      And in other news released 10 minutes after this announcement, Roger Goodell has issued a statement that he will no longer seek drug testing for players 39 years old or older, as they are obviously mature enough not to take any illegal substances

    • StolenUpVotes

      He’s literally not

    • John Pennington

      No man should have been treated the way Deebo was at the end of the day.This could have been done before they signed him or in the spring telling him what the team plans for him where.No one likes to be strung along and I guess enough was enough.Both the team Deebo and the fans all lose on this indecision.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Jesus Christ I am so tired of reading this nonsense. He got paid over the vet minimum to be an insurance policy. They didn’t tell him they were going to start him day one

    • Mateo K

      He is but ok.. Chickillo is as much of a liability in coverage as James except James can get to the QB when given the opportunity.

    • popsiclesticks

      I’ve always thought, from what I’ve read at least, that JH had a hard time relating to his much younger teammates, much like Ben and supposedly Polamalu near the end. This doesn’t really do much to dispel that. These guys are tight and JH has seemed like a bit of an outsider to me recently.

    • popsiclesticks

      Yeah – a negative locker room reaction was my fear first and foremost, not anything on the field. This seems to confirm that he just never fit in with this current group.

    • StolenUpVotes

      I literally just watched the two games he got the vast bulk of his snaps. Just no.

    • #beatthepats

      Although im mad they cut him,and love the way he played, I remain a loyal diehard fan and member of steeler nation, send the deebo gear back and unfollow on instagram- eff the pats and him. Hope hes watching when Big Ben Holds up number 7 !!!!

    • Matthew Marczi

      Honestly…yeah, pretty much. Everybody else accepts their role, whatever it is. LeGarrette Blount didn’t and he was cut. And afterwards everyone called him a cancer and seemed glad he was gone. Obviously Harrison is a very different set of circumstances, but everyone wants to play, and not everyone gets to.

    • Boltz_mann

      right. because they knew before seeing him play that TJ Watt would take the LOLB job.

    • popsiclesticks

      If the Patriots wanted the playbook, they could have just signed whoever else got released. They probably already have the playbook anyway.

    • popsiclesticks

      I think he’s probably better than Chickillo, who I am not a fan of but obviously the team is high on, but I don’t understand the perception of Dupree this year. He’s been alright, especially outside of his pass rushing, which certainly has been rather disappointing.

    • StolenUpVotes

      As Cloin Cowherd put it…..”The NFL is a meritocracy”. Idk about you but based on what Deebo put on the tape this year I am not taking snaps away from Watt, Dupree, and Chick to play him.

    • popsiclesticks

      He looked awful against Baltimore. Just falling all over the place.

      EDIT: Harrison, that is.

    • Matthew Marczi

      Yeah, things like that always get changed up and varied. And if they’re facing a team with a player who was in that system for over a decade, you can guarantee it will look unfamiliar to said player. I mean, even last week the Steelers’ defense they fielded against the Patriots was virtually unrecognizable from what they ordinarily do.

    • Mateo K

      Did you literally do that? That’s literally cool.

    • popsiclesticks

      First it was why does this team not play young guys, then it was wow this team sucks they can’t replace a 38 year old linebacker, now it’s how could they play young guys over this 39 year old linebacker.

    • Mateo K

      In his 11 snaps? He hadn’t touched the field in his previous 5-6 games either.

    • NYCSteelCurtain

      Only thing I’m sad about is Harrison not winning a SB with Pitt this year.

    • Anthony Palmerston

      I was thinking the Patriots brought him in because they’re wanting his knowledge of our defensive schemes that they haven’t seen yet. The Steelers cut Harrison knowing that the Patriots like to pick up our players a few weeks prior to playing us. We’re sending Harrison over there as our Trojan Horse. To infiltrate and destroy by giving them very incorrect information of our defense.

    • Rusted Out

      Tomlin’s retardation on full display… again. Basically just sent the Steeler’s playbook up to New England. Despite whether you believe Harrison should still be logging more snaps behind Watt and Dupree (I do), if he was an upgrade to any NFL roster in the playoffs, then this was a poorly thought out move. Let him complain on the pine if nothing else. But hey, at least we still have Big Dan Mcullers and Arthur Moates. If there is one Steeler fan that isn’t at least mildly worried about seeing Harrison lined up as a Patriot in the AFC Championship game, then they’re probably lying to themselves.

    • Mark

      Yesterday, I got a chance to take a picture with Art Jr. and Omar Khan. I also heard that James and J. Peezy didn’t get along at wall. Peezy convinced the Steelers they could do without him. He knows our defense, we know his weaknesses. Our defense is pretty str8 forward against the Pats, man to man with a double on Gronk, especially when he lines up outside.

    • Rusted Out

      I’d love to buy that load of horse $h!t, I really would. Maybe if he didn’t suit up as a Bungle to spite already.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Because they just decided to divulge this information with you? lol

    • HAL WRIGHT

      Steelers Organization knew this would happen. This is a Business, bottom line,Players will complain about there rival teams but $$$$$$$$$ is REAL! Deebo still has Bills to pay! Most players taking shots at this Future Hall Of Fame player wont even make it to 40yrs old in their playing Careers. Most agree he wasnt treated like a future Hall of Fame player or All time Steeler Sack leader by the Organization this year. Patriots will seek his knowledge of the Steelers offensive and defensive tendencies and in-turn Steelers will seek Ridley’s Knowledge of the Patriots offensive and defensive tendencies……

    • StolenUpVotes

      And outside of his last two snaps against KC he didn’t look good either

    • #beatthepats

      They got the offensive playbook from d.ayers now the defensive- cheating bastards till the end.

    • popsiclesticks

      Yes. That may have something to do with it, but that’s the guy NE is getting. They can’t send him out to the minor leagues or something to get these snaps he’s going to require to get dominant again.

      I’m just hoping that the Steelers can continue to be 2nd in the NFL in sacks without this hidden gem they weren’t using.

    • Ryan Alderman

      I can’t believe out of all teams he went there. That’s f’ed up!!

    • Mark

      Our playbook against the Pats is simple, man to man against everyone and double Gronk. The Cheatriots have already seen that and I’m hopeful it’s a snow storm with driving winds that impact the passing game, which plays into our favor.

      Belicheat already knows more about our defense than James does.

    • Kevin Artis

      they definitely don’t want Harrison for what he can do on the field. It’s all about inside information. And the Patriots has shown they will do absolutely anything to get an advantage. What are we going to do?

    • Ed Smith

      Predicted this 5 min after they cut him. What did anyone think Coach B was going to do???? Double pisses me off – we lose someone I believe could have helped situationally in the playoffs AND we give the Pats insights into Steeler thinking… Dumb & Dumber describes how this was handled!!

    • Mark

      It would be hilarious to see Deebo get a 4 game suspension for illegal substances usage.

    • Mark

      They signed Deebo to help Watt and Dupree become better players and he refused and wanted their playing time. It’s really tough for the 1 time best at position to help others who are taking your position.

    • popsiclesticks

      This was the best that they ever looked v. NE – so maybe that’s the key!

    • popsiclesticks

      I think it’s just a mind games thing, and I think that from these responses cited by Alex it ain’t gonna work.

    • popsiclesticks

      That’s an assumption but I mean it seems like there’s possibly some truth to it and it’s a good point.

    • Kevin Artis

      This was almost like the Kevin Durant move to the Warriors (those that watch basketball)

      I’m definitely upset about the release even though I understand it.

      But as fan we take it personally when our favorites get treated bad (in our eyes) then goes and plays for a rival. But he already went to play in the division when he went to the Bengals.

      We will never know what transpired between him and the coaches and front office. But what I know is i’m a Steeler fan. If you leave, get cut, sign with someone else I can care less. You are public enemy number one and will be treated as such. I hope someone puts him on his butt like JuJu did Burfict.

    • Rusted Out

      Well at the very least, it gave the Steelers more work to do.

    • popsiclesticks

      If NE really wanted the Steelers playbook, then they could have just signed Big Dan McCullers or Arthur Moats.

    • will

      Saw this coming the moment it was announced that he was let go. This is going to bite the Stelers hard in Ben’s butt so to speak.

    • Kevin Artis

      Ridley knowledge is like 10 years old now. They have THIS year’s knowledge.

    • popsiclesticks

      Rosters are always churning and there’s always a guy out there who you could sign if you really wanted to get this info. I have to think NFL teams are used to it and act accordingly.

    • popsiclesticks

      Mike Hilton might know something. It’s probably not very valuable.

      New England also cut an LB to sign James. Go sign that guy if it’s so valuable. (It’s probably not)

    • Rusted Out

      Yea, and how worried would you be if Mcullers or Moates was a Patriot? Cutting any player of value to any playoff team at this point is RETARDED!

    • Lambert58

      Tomlin / Colbert FAIL!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • popsiclesticks

      If they thought James had significant value, they’d have played him and kept him. They are probably fine with a guy they didn’t want to play going to NE.

      David Harris got revenge on the Jets by going to New England and being washed up.

    • mezzetin1

      I truly hope Deebo doesn’t have to force feed your words to you…

    • Rusted Out

      Exactly my point. Despite popular belief, the Steelers (Tomlin) thought Harrison did not have significant value to them (most disagree). Regardless of that he surely had significant value to another roster in more ways than one.

    • mezzetin1

      Nope, he’s a legend. Someday you’ll see the light on that.

    • Rusted Out

      Definitely F’ed up! Believe it brother, because it is reality.

    • HAL WRIGHT

      Ridley and Harrison both where featured Players on Offense and Defense,Coaches and Players have weaknesses. Ridley had over 1200 yards and 12 TD’s for Pats and was cut in 2014,thats not 10yrs ago, He played 4yrs there and Pats have same OC in Josh Mcdaniels

    • mezzetin1

      See the above.

    • Kevin Artis

      You just don’t release players this close to the playoffs. This wasn’t a smart move.

      I agree, let him complain on the bench. McCullers probably doesn’t know enough to hurt us. As he knows barely enough to earn a roster spot. Should of let him go.

      Bryant complain and they benched him a game. Brown had a tamdrum and Tomlin talked to him.

      If he became a problem, leave his butt at home during the games or suspend him.

      Put don’t release him so someone can get your tendencies, weakness and strength of players. You can’t tell me he doesn’t know how to attack AV?. Even if Harrison doesn’t see a snap, he will definitely show them how to do it.

    • gdeuce

      Maybe there is a secret playbook that they will only unleash during the playoffs. They didn’t sign him for his knowledge of the defense, they signed him to rush the passer.

    • Kelly Johnson

      I don’t think there any big secret play out there….but I do think that having someone from this year’s Steelers team, move over to the Pats…this late in the year…it helps the Pats. I think there is insight to be gained by the Pats with a guy like Harrison that has spent so much time as a Steeler…and now he is a Patriot. And it goes beyond on the playbook, if we play the Patriots again…and even if James isn’t playing that much….the insight that he will be able to give the players during the game on what he is seeing… It is certainly not going to help us any…LOL

    • StolenUpVotes

      Someone educate on what “He food” means please lol

    • Shane Mitchell

      Yes, the same coaches that thought Jarvis Jones deserved to start for 4 years, and the joke of an OLB coach that said Jarvis was a top OLB in the NFL. This is the difference between a real x and O’s football coach that doesnt think with his ego and one that would hinder his defense for years before admitting a mistake.

    • Rusted Out

      I say they signed him for both. If he was an upgrade to any roster of a playoff team then they would be stupid not to sign him.

    • Rusted Out

      My sentiments exactly. Despite all the emotions involved, it was just not a well thought out move by the Steelers. James has value to active playoff team rosters… end of story. I’m sure Big Dan would still be available if cut. Nobody is salivating for a 3rd string 3-4 nose tackle this time of year.

    • Shane Mitchell

      dead wrong, numerous videos available not only showing James coaching up TJ Watt in OTA’s but joking around with teammates. James looked to be doing the actual technical coaching of the OLBs more so than Porter, in the videos.

    • Kevin Artis

      The guy NE cut was probably so far down on the depth chart he would be irrelevant.

      Though Harrison was not a starter, he was like another coach. He and Porter played together. Harrison has 8-10 years experience in our organization. More specially on the defensive side of the ball.

      It’s not like we are going to change anything now. Hell, we barely got the stuff right we’ve been working all year. So many blown coverages and assignments missed it’s crazy.

    • Rusted Out

      Not to mention the corner back debacle for 2-3 years in a row. All of it wreaked like Tomlin ego.

    • HAL WRIGHT

      Im sure my post didnt mention playbook,i know they have the playbook,Money,upgrade and former steeler teammates weaknesses and strong points. Deebo has been with the Steelers long enough to know this vauleable knowledge. He isnt some first year player who got cut…………..

    • NinjaMountie

      This is hilarious! The stances on this are so extreme. Harrison is either a washed up musclehead or the harbinger of the apocalypse that will destroy Ben and cost us a SB.
      He’s neither. He’s a good OLB that can/could help either team. Facts are the Pats need him more.
      If he sacks Ben during the afccg, it’s not an AHA moment. If he does nothing it’s not either.

    • will

      He is going to put Ben on his butt. Look out…get rid of the ball…..AV will be in over his head.

    • Kevin Artis

      I was being sarcastic when I said 10 years ago but you get my point.

      2014 was ions ago when you are in the Patriots organization. How many relevant players are still on the team when Ridley was there?

      Harrison was just in our locker room last week.

      Every says we run the same defense and not capable of changing much. Especially with a young secondary that’s consistently blowing coverages and ILB missing assignments.

    • StolenUpVotes

      Looks pretty washed up to me. He had two good plays against a tackle that he supposedly “owns” during the KC game. Baltimore wasn’t a good showing either. He was, at best, the 4th best OLB on this team and it’s not like Chick would start on a bunch of other teams or anything either.

    • NinjaMountie

      If JH is that good why wasn’t he eating him up at camp and practice to the tune of him starting?

    • DirtDawg1964

      And yet Dupree has more sacks this year than Harrison had in any year since 2012 (when he also had 6). Dupree’s numbers, in his first three seasons, are actually superior to Harrison’s first three full seasons – by quite a healthy margin.

      Harrison had moments. But that’s all he had. He failed to get consistent pressure the last few years. This team, without him, is close to setting a team record for sacks.

    • NinjaMountie

      Could be true. I didn’t see anything to make me think he’s capable of being the Steeler killer some are claiming.

    • HAL WRIGHT

      ok ,ok im talking about the Pats OC Josh Mcdaniels who has been there forever.

    • Kevin Artis

      Wasn’t it Harrison posting instagram photos over the offseason with all the OLBs working out together. Playing volleyball with a medicine ball and showing their physiques.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Going to get eaten.

    • PaeperCup

      I didn’t read updates on that, but I thought he did it in good favor. Was Hopkins offended by it, or was Vince just playing around with him?

    • Rusted Out

      The point is that he IS an upgrade to the Patriots roster as a player and his knowledge of the Steeler’s system. Releasing a player that has value to any NFL playoff team roster is asinine. Let him complain on the pine at the very least.

    • DirtDawg1964

      Awesome. Some people just want to complain. If we didn’t sign Harrison in the off-season people would have gone through the rod, huffing and puffing that we can’t possibly play out the year with an unproven rookie over the all-pro Harrison.

      And then they complain that Harrison is far better than Dupree while ignoring the fact that Dupree has six sacks, which is more than
      Harrison has had in any season since 2012 (a year he had six).

      And the last two or three seasons they complained about the lack of pressure, while Harrison was the primary rusher, but now complain he is the one who can deliver us a SB even though this defence is close to setting an all time record for sacks.

      I hope the Pats do play him. He will make a play or two. As any roster player should. But he won’t be the difference maker. At least not in a positive way. He can be run on (his run stopping stats have fallen off a cliff) and he can’t rush the passer with sustainable pressure.

    • 太阳三联

      Haha they could have em and they know our defense already. I’m not gonna let any Pat’s fan think their in my head Cus they ain’t shxt and we gonna own that ass

    • PaeperCup

      I just don’t see him having a huge impact either way. Obviously losing him doesn’t hurt the steelers because they werent playing him anyways. On the other side, I don’t see the 39 year old all of a sudden becoming the Pats starting OLB and tearing it up.

      But of course if we want to buy into how shady Belicheck is, I do worry that the talks Deebo and Bill have before and after practice might be more valuable to that team.

    • DirtDawg1964

      And then we possibly lose a player who can help us down the road. A roster spot had to be cleared. I’m sure some would cut McCullers but he still has potential. Harrison has none.

      And there’s nothing Harrison can tell the Pats they can’t see on film. And he certainly won’t know the game plan by the time we play the Pats again.

    • Rusted Out

      Mcullers has potential, and Harrison has none? Hahaha, never speak to me again.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      This is nothing like that. KD is a top 2 player in basketball. I followed him to GS because I’m a big fan since he was at Texas. I think Football is different in the sense that one player don’t make a team. I think it’s easier to roote for players in the NBA over teams. I’m just rambling so I’ll stop now.

    • BurghBoy412

      Ding Dong the Caveman’s gone!! Once you go Patriot you never existed I my eye. I don’t care what he’s done in the past. I’ll be burning my Harrison jersey now.

    • Kevin Artis

      He has been there from 2001-2008. I believe he came back in 2012.

      At any rate, Ridley knowledge of him dates back to 2014. 3 years ago.

    • PaeperCup

      haha, no this is the piece that was missing all along, now they finally will have success against our defense. LOL

    • StolenUpVotes

      Ah gotcha

    • Robert Hamilton

      Didnt the Patriots pick up Blount after Pittsburgh released him and he then won a super bowl with them?

    • pittfan

      Lol. That’s funny

    • Intense Camel

      They staff knows what they’re doing. It’s a send off. They’re expecting jh to tell them one thing and do the other. Genius.

    • Rusted Out

      They sure did, and as their feature back I might add…

    • thechamp

      LOL well ~~~
      Pats now have access to our D’s gameplan 🙂
      and possibly our players weakness
      lets hope they are eliminated b4 afc championship

    • HAL WRIGHT

      Ridley was drafted 3rd round by the Pats in 2011,he was with them 2011-2014 he has 4 years of Josh Mcdaniels Offensive Tendencies. He was the featured RB in 2012-2013………

    • Danielsteelstrong81

      As in what? By who?

    • Dan

      They were basically the only team to consistently get anything out of him. He’s been replaced or jettisoned everywhere else.

    • Cormel Bovan Sr.

      I was wondering did they pick him up because we picked up Ridley😂 For all the people that.beleive in that stuff. You don’t need a spy there is plenty of tape.