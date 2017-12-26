Steelers Defensive Players Respond To Harrison Signing With Patriots

As you can probably imagine, it’s been a weird Tuesday for fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers as a result of former outside linebacker James Harrison deciding to sign a one-year contract with the New England Patriots, a team he’s openly criticized in the past. Fans of the team, however, aren’t the only ones having to deal with Harrison signing with the Patriots as his former teammates are as well. A few have already posted their initial thoughts of Harrison signing with the Patriots on their social media accounts.

Steelers safety Mike Mitchell posted a Youtube video on his Twitter account that best describes how he feels about Harrison signing with the Patriots.

For my thoughts on him signing check here. https://t.co/CUgfxfcCsX where I detail my every thought. #HereWeGoSteelers — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) December 26, 2017

As for veteran cornerback William Gay, who is now the Steelers oldest defensive player on the roster now that Harrison has been jettisoned, you can see that he took a subtle shot as his former teammate as well on his Instagram account.

Even Steelers safety Robert Golden posted a message to Harrison on his Twitter account.

@jharrison9292 daaaannngggg woah, you messing with the oops? 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Robert Golden (@R0bG0lden) December 26, 2017

Even Steelers outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Anthony Chickillo took veiled shots at their former teammate.

He food! — Big Bud (@Bud_Dupree) December 26, 2017

😂 — Anthony Chickillo (@Chickillo56) December 26, 2017